A map showing the location of hit the spot! 676 SE Morrison StView gallery

hit the spot! 676 SE Morrison St

review star

No reviews yet

676 SE Morrison St

Portland, OR 97214

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Combos

#1: SINGLE COMBO

#1: SINGLE COMBO

$10.99

Our burger is served with Spot Sauce, onion, pickle, lettuce & tomato on a toasted buttery potato roll.

#2: DOUBLE COMBO

#2: DOUBLE COMBO

$13.99

Our burger is served with Spot Sauce, onion, pickle, lettuce & tomato on a toasted buttery potato roll.

#3: CHICKEN COMBO

#3: CHICKEN COMBO

$12.99

Our chicken sandwich is served with Spot Sauce and pickle.

#4: SPICY CHICKEN COMBO

#4: SPICY CHICKEN COMBO

$13.99

Our spicy chicken sandwich is served with Spot Sauce and pickle.

Sides

Fries

Fries

$3.50
spot sauce

spot sauce

$0.50

A la Carte

SINGLE

SINGLE

$6.99

Served with Spot Sauce, onion, pickle, lettuce & tomato on a toasted buttery potato roll.

DOUBLE

DOUBLE

$9.99

Served with Spot Sauce, onion, pickle, lettuce & tomato on a toasted buttery potato roll.

CHICKEN

CHICKEN

$8.99

Our chicken sandwich is served with Spot Sauce and pickle.

SPICY CHICKEN

SPICY CHICKEN

$9.99

Our spicy chicken sandwich is served with Spot Sauce and pickle.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.99

2 slices of American cheese melted in between a buttery toasted potato roll. Add bacon or toppings of your choice.

BLT Sandwich

$6.99

A buttery toasted potato roll loaded with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and 2 strips of bacon.

Beverages

Soda

Soda

$2.99
Milkshake

Milkshake

Brew

Brew

$4.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

burgers, chicken burgers, fries, milkshakes and beer!

Location

676 SE Morrison St, Portland, OR 97214

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Sparky's Pizza - Belmont
orange star4.1 • 669
839 SE Belmont St Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Oak Street Cafe- Portland Coffee Roasters
orange star4.8 • 690
815 SE Oak St Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Shalom Y'all - SE Taylor St.
orange starNo Reviews
117 SE Taylor St. Suite 101 Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Rogue Eastside Pub & Pilot Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
928 SE 9th Ave Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Central Kitchen Online Food Hall
orange starNo Reviews
808 SE Morrison St. Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Hey Love - 920 E Burnside St.
orange star4.6 • 478
920 E Burnside St Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Portland

Tusk
orange star4.5 • 8,961
2448 E Burnside Portland, OR 97216
View restaurantnext
Next Level Burger - Hawthorne
orange star4.7 • 8,287
4121 SE Hawthorne Blvd Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Ava Gene's
orange star4.5 • 7,473
3377 SE Division Street Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
Jam on Hawthorne
orange star4.6 • 4,926
2239 SE Hawthorne Blvd Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Killer Burger - Sellwood
orange star4.6 • 4,819
8728 SE 17th Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
A Cena Ristorante
orange star4.7 • 3,680
7742 SE 13th Ave Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Portland
Lake Oswego
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Happy Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Beaverton
review star
Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)
Vancouver
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
West Linn
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Gresham
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Hillsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Oregon City
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Sherwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston