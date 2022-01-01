Pineapple fried rice in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve pineapple fried rice
Kati Portland
2932 SE Division St, Portland
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$15.50
Fried rice in yellow curry powder, tomatoes, carrots, pineapple, raisins, yellow onions, and shiitake mushroom.
Topped with green onions and cashew nuts. Gluten free option available for choice of soft tofu or veggies only.
Served with fresh cucumbers and lime.
Thai Square
8601 SE 17th Ave, Portland
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$15.00
Choice of meat, pineapple, cashew nut, raisin, egg, carrot, tomato, onion, green onion