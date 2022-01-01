Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kati Portland

2932 SE Division St

Portland, OR 97202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Nam Khao Tod
Drunken Noodle

Tips for Kitchen

$ 5 Tips for Kitchen " Thank you so much "

$5.00

$ 10 Tips for Kitchen "Thank you "

$10.00

Snacks

Nam Khao Tod

Nam Khao Tod

$14.00

Crispy rice with fresh herbs, red & green onions, cilantro, carrot, A touch of peanuts, and a twist of lime. Served with lettuce.

Curry Puffs

Curry Puffs

$14.00

Thai style spiral curry puff filled with stir fried curry of potato, onion,carrot, and cilantro then deep fried to its perfection. Served with house pickled cucumber.

Crispy Tofu

$9.00

Natural, non-gmo tofu deep-fried to perfection, served with pickled cucumber in sweet chili sauce & topped with crushed peanut

Kati Spicy Fries

Kati Spicy Fries

$9.50

Basil Lover

$9.00

Crispy, natural non-gmo tofu tossed in sweet and tangy basil sauce. Topped with crispy basil.

SESAME TOFU

$8.50

tofu wrapped in seaweed & fried to perfection. topped with house made ginger sesame sauce.

Soups

Tom Kha

Tom Kha

$13.00

Light coconut base with herbs, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, lemongrass, mushrooms, tomatoes, green onions, and cilantro.

Tom Yum

Tom Yum

$13.00

Vegetable broth with herbs, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, lemongrass,mushrooms, tomatoes, green onions, and cilantro.

Salad

Larb Tofu

Larb Tofu

$15.50

Grounded Tofu, mushroom tossed in chili paste, lime juice, red onion, green onion, cilantro, roasted rice powder and served with lettuce.

Som Tum

Som Tum

$14.00Out of stock

Papaya salad. Contains crushed raw papaya slivers tossed in lime, shredded carrot, green bean, tomato and peanuts.

House Specials

Meeh Ob Khing

Meeh Ob Khing

$17.00

Yellow noodle stir fried to perfection with celery, carrot, organic tempeh, green onion, shiitake, yellow onion, broccoli, and mushroom in ginger &garlic sauce. Sided with crispy Wonton.

Tao Hoo Wahn

Tao Hoo Wahn

$17.00

Crispy tofu in our sweet & tangy sauce. Topped with crispy shallot. Served with garlic yellow noodles and steamed broccoli&carrot .

Thai Rama (NEW)

Thai Rama (NEW)

$17.00

Steamed Tofu, broccoli and carrot. Topped with peanut sauce and house chili paste. Serve with Yellow Noodle.

Boss Special

Boss Special

$17.00

Crispy tempeh in our sweet & tangy tamarind sauce, ginger, crispy kaffir lime leave, and steamed carrot &broccoli. Served with garlic yellow noodles.

Pineapple Curry (NEW)

Pineapple Curry (NEW)

$17.00

Coconut milk red curry with pineapple, carrots, cashew nut, carrot, red&green bell peppers and sweet basil.

Stir Fry

Pad Kra Prao

Pad Kra Prao

$15.50

A street food favorite!Stir fried thai basil, red & green bell pepper, carrots, shiitake mushrooms, green onions, yellow onions, and green bean in House garlic soy sauce. Add over easy egg for $2.00

Pad Ginger ( NEW)

Pad Ginger ( NEW)

$15.50

Stir fried ginger, carrot, mushrooms, shitake mushroom, celery , yellow onion, green onion, red&green bell peppers and green bean in house garlic soy sauce. Gluten free option available for choice of soft tofu or veggies only.

Pad Ma Khuer

Pad Ma Khuer

$16.00

Stir fried oriental eggplant with red&green bell peppers, onions, green onions, shitake mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes and sweet basil in a house garlic-soy sauce.

Garlic & Pepper

Garlic & Pepper

$15.50

Stir fried your choice of fried tofu, soft tofu, veggies, or substitute tempeh (add$2) in our house garlic sauce. Serve with steam broccoli and jasmine rice. Gluten free option available for choice of soft tofu or veggies only.

Pad Pak

Pad Pak

$15.50

Stir fried mixed veggies dish comes baby corn, carrot, mushrooms, shitake mushroom, broccoli, cabbage, tomato, yellow onion, green onion, red&green bell peppers and green bean in house garlic soy sauce. Gluten free option available for choice of soft tofu or veggies only.

Curry

Panang

$16.50

A rich house-made curry, red & green bell peppers, Thai basil, Thai young pepper corn, and lime leaves

Gang Dang ( Red Curry )

Gang Dang ( Red Curry )

$16.00

Coconut milk red curry with green bean, pumpkin, broccoli, carrots, Thai eggplant, red&green bell peppers and sweet basil.

Gang Keow Wahn ( Green Curry )

Gang Keow Wahn ( Green Curry )

$16.00

coconut milk green curry with green bean, pumpkin, carrots, broccoli, Thai eggplant, red & green bell peppers and sweet basil.

Gang Mussaman

Gang Mussaman

$16.00

Mussa-muhn curry paste in coconut milk with yellow onions, potato, carrot, peanut, tomato and tamarind juice.

Rice & Noodle

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$15.00

Stir fried thin rice noodles, bean sprouts, peanuts, and chives in our signature pad thai sauce.

Pad Meeh Kana

$15.00

Stir fried yellow noodles, chinese broccoli, carrots, tomatoes, shiitake mushrooms, and yellow onions in house garlic soy sauce.

Drunken Noodle

$15.50

Stir fried wide rice noodles with baby corns, yellow onions, green onions, red & green bell peppers, tomatoes, carrots, shiitake Mushrooms, & thai basil in house garlic soy sauce. Gluten free option available for choice of soft tofu or veggies only.

Pad See Eew

Pad See Eew

$15.00

Stir fried wide rice noodles, shiitake mushrooms, carrots, and chinese broccoli in sweet soy sauce.

Thai Street Fried Rice

Thai Street Fried Rice

$15.00

raditional thai fried rice with tomatoes, shiitake mushrooms,yellow onions, green onions, chinese broccoli and carrots in house Soy sauce. Served with fresh cucumbers and lime. Gluten free option available for choice of soft tofu or veggies only.

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$15.50

Fried rice in yellow curry powder, tomatoes, carrots, pineapple, raisins, yellow onions, and shiitake mushroom. Topped with green onions and cashew nuts. Gluten free option available for choice of soft tofu or veggies only. Served with fresh cucumbers and lime.

Sweet

Seasonal Mango Sticky Rice

$12.00Out of stock

Coconut sticky rice served with sweet mango

Side Orders

Jasmine White Rice

$3.00

Steamed Veggies

$4.00

green bean, broccoli, carrots, mushrooms

Steamed Noodle

$4.00

Fried Egg

$3.00

Thai Home Satay Peanut Sauce

$7.99Out of stock

Fried Tofu

$4.00

Steamed Tofu

$4.00

Fried Tempeh

$5.00

Condiments

Chili Oil

Chili Paste

Utensils

Thai Tea

Vegan Thai Iced Tea

Vegan Thai Iced Tea

$5.00
Regular Thai Iced Tea

Regular Thai Iced Tea

$5.00
Thai Lemon Iced Tea

Thai Lemon Iced Tea

$5.00

Green Milk Iced Tea

$5.00

Green Coconut Milk Iced Tea

$5.00

Soft Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Topochico

$3.00

Kombucha

$5.00

House Wine

A Glass of Red Wine

$8.00

A Glass of White wine

$8.00

A Glass of Rose

$8.00

A Bottle Of Red Wine

$29.00

A Bottle of White Wine

$29.00

Entrée (GF)

(GF) GARLIC AND PEPPER

$15.50

Your choice of soft tofu or vegetables tossed in garlic and black pepper sauce. Topped with cilantro and fried garlic. Served with steamed broccoli and jasmine rice.

(GF) PAD KRA PRAO

$15.50

Stir fried your choice of soft tofu or vegetables with Thai basil, red &amp; green bell pepper, carrot, shiitake mushroom, yellow &amp; green onion, and sugar snap pea in our house garlic soy sauce.

(GF) PAD PAK

$15.50

Stir fried your choice of soft tofu or vegetables, with baby corn, carrot, shiitake &amp; button mushroom, broccoli, cabbage, tomato, yellow &amp; green onion, red &amp; green bell pepper, Chinese broccoli, and sugar snap pea in our garlic soy sauce.

(GF) THAI STREET FRIED RICE

$15.00

Traditional Thai fried rice with your choice of soft tofu or vegetables with tomatoes, yellow and green onion, shiitake mushrooms, Chinese broccoli, and carrots in house soy sauce. Egg is optional, please let your server knows if you want one.

(GF) PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE

$15.00

Fried rice with your choice of soft tofu or vegetables in yellow curry powder, tomatoes, carrots, pineapple, raisin, yellow onions, and shiitake mushroom. Topped with green onions and cashew nuts. Egg is optional, please let your server knows if you want one.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! Vegan and Vegetarian Thai Food.

2932 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202

