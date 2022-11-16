Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ate-Oh-Ate Grill - Woodstock

review star

No reviews yet

5200 Southeast Woodstock Boulevard

Portland, OR 97206

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Teriyaki Chicken
Grilled Korean Chicken
Kalua Pig & Cabbage

Plates

Classic Hawaiian Plate Lunch - Choice of protein, 2 scoops rice, choice of creamy mac salad or green salad with creamy sesame-shoyu vinaigrette (Gluten-Free vinaigrette available).
Grilled Teriyaki Chicken

Grilled Teriyaki Chicken

$14.95

Grilled Boneless Thighs with Teriyaki Sauce

Grilled Korean Chicken

Grilled Korean Chicken

$15.95

Grilled Boneless Thighs with Spicy Sweet Korean Sauce and Won Bok Kimchi. Served with Steamed Rice and Choice of Mac Salad or Green Salad with Creamy Sesame-Shoyu Dressing.

Kalua Pig & Cabbage

Kalua Pig & Cabbage

$14.95

Pork Shoulder Slow Roasted in Banana Leaves with Steamed Cabbage. Comes with Rice and Choice of Mac Salad or Green Salad. We recommend the Chile Pepper Vinegar Water with this dish.

Shoyu Chicken

Shoyu Chicken

$15.95
Kal-Bi Ribs

Kal-Bi Ribs

$22.95

Grilled Thin Cut Beef Short Ribs in Korean Marinade. Served with Rice and Choice of Mac Salad or Green Salad with Sesame-Shoyu Dressing.

Katsu Chicken

Katsu Chicken

$15.95

Panko-Crusted Chicken Cutlets Fried & Served with House Katsu Sauce. Served with Rice and Choice of Mac Salad or Green Salad with Creamy Sesame-Shoyu Salad Dressing.

Pork Katsu

Pork Katsu

$15.95

Panko-Crusted Pork Cutlets Fried & Served with House Katsu Sauce. Served with Rice and Choice of Mac Salad or Green Salad with Creamy Sesame-Shoyu Salad Dressing.

Grilled Teriyaki Tofu

Grilled Teriyaki Tofu

$14.95

Surata Tofu Marinated in Teriyaki & Grilled. Served with Rice and Choice of Macaroni Salad or Green Salad Korean Style Adds Spicy Sweet Korean Sauce and Kimchi. Vegetarian

Bowls

Curry Bowl

Curry Bowl

$11.95

Sweet Potato, Carrots, Onions and Kale in Japanese Curry Sauce with Steamed Rice. Vegetarian. Add Fried Chicken or Pork Cutlet or Grilled Tofu for $4.00

Big Salad

Big Salad

$13.95

Greens, Cabbage, Carrot, Daikon and Choice of Chicken, Kalua Pig, Fried Chicken or Pork Cutlets or Grilled Tofu, Served with Creamy Sesame-Shoyu Dressing (G-F Dressing Available)

Fried Rice Bowl

Fried Rice Bowl

$12.95

Fried Rice with Onion, Carrots, Celery & Sesame Oil and Choice of Spam, Portuguese Sausage or Tofu. Add Fried Egg or Kimchi For Extra Onolicious!

Loco Moco

Loco Moco

$14.95

Rice, Hamburger Patty, 2 Eggs Over Easy And Shiitake Brown Gravy over Steamed Rice

Sandwiches

All of our sandwiches are served on griddled Grand Central Bakery Potato Buns and come with a side order of our Creamy Macaroni Salad or Green Salad with Creamy Sesame-Shoyu Dressing (G-F Dressing Available)
Kalua Pig Sandwich

Kalua Pig Sandwich

$13.25

Kalua Pig & Cabbage with Mayo on Toasted Potato Bun. Served with Choice of Mac Salad or Green Salad with Creamy Sesame-Shoyu Dressing

Aina Burger

Aina Burger

$14.95

Hamburger topped with Crispy Pork Belly, Kimchi Relish, Shredded Iceberg, Shaved Sweet Onion, Spicy Mayo on a Griddled Potato Bun. Served with Choice of Mac Salad or Green Salad with Creamy Sesame-Shoyu Dressing.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$13.95

Topped with Tillamook Cheddar, Shredded Iceberg, Shaved Sweet Onion, Ketchup and Mayo on a Griddled Potato Bun. Served with Choice of Mac Salad or Green Salad with Creamy Sesame-Shoyu Dressing.

Teriyaki Tofu Sandwich

Teriyaki Tofu Sandwich

$13.25

Surata Tofu Marinated and Grilled with Shredded Iceberg, Shaved Sweet Onion, Spicy Mayo on a Toasted Potato Bun. Served with Choice of Macaroni Salad or Green Salad with Creamy Sesame-Shoyu Dressing.

Shoyu Chicken Sandwich

Shoyu Chicken Sandwich

$13.25

Tender Shoyu Chicken Thigh with Creamy Cabbage & Pineapple Slaw and Spicy Mayo on Toasted Potato Bun. Served with Choice of Mac Salad or Green Salad with Creamy Sesame-Shoyu Dressing.

Katsu Sandwich

Katsu Sandwich

$13.25

Choice of Panko Crusted Pork Or Chicken Cutlet with Shredded Iceberg, Shaved Sweet Onion, Mayo & Katsu Sauce on Toasted Potato Bun. Served with Choice of Mac Salad or Green Salad with Creamy Sesame-Shoyu Dressing.

Sides and Sauce

Kimchi

$3.25

Our housemade Won-bok Kimchi - cabbage, daikon, Korean chili powder

Spam Musubi

Spam Musubi

$4.95

Rice, Fried Spam, Egg and Furikake Layered and Wrapped in Nori

Mac Salad

Mac Salad

$3.95

Classic Hawaiian Style Creamy Mac Salad with Cabbage, Carrot, Grated Sweet Onion and Hard Boiled Egg

Side of Steamed Rice

$3.45

2 scoops rice

Green Salad

Green Salad

$3.95

Greens, Cabbage, Carrots, Daikon Radish. Comes with Creamy Sesame Shoyu Dressing. G-F Pineapple Vinaigrette Available.

Pineapple-Cabbage Slaw

Pineapple-Cabbage Slaw

$3.45

Side of Creamy and Sweet Pineapple Cabbage Slaw

Cup of Vegetable Curry

$4.45

Cup of our Japanese Vegetable Curry

Family Macaroni Salad

$14.00

4 Scoops Mac

Side Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Side Chile Pepper Vinegar Water

$0.50

Side Sriracha

$0.50

Side Soy Sauce

$0.25

Side of Shoyu Dressing

$0.50

Side Pineapple Vinaigrette (GF)

$0.50

Side Korean Sauce

$1.00

Side Katsu Sauce

$1.00

Side Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Side Mae Ploy Chile Sauce

$0.50

Bottle of Teriyaki Sauce

$7.00

Bottle of Creamy Shoyu Dressing

$7.00

Side Gravy

$4.00

Desserts

Classic Hawaiian Dessert. Sweet Rice Flour, Coconut Milk, Eggs and Butter Baked Into A Delicious Chewy Treat

Butter Mochi

$4.95

N/A Beverages

Cock N' Bull Ginger Beer

Cock N' Bull Ginger Beer

$3.50
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.50
Bottled Sparkling Water

Bottled Sparkling Water

$2.50

Beer - Bottles & Cans

Asahi Super Dry 12oz

Asahi Super Dry 12oz

$3.00
Maui Brewing Coconut Hiwa Porter

Maui Brewing Coconut Hiwa Porter

$4.00
Sapporo 22oz

Sapporo 22oz

$5.00
White Claw Mango Hard Seltzer

White Claw Mango Hard Seltzer

$6.00

ABLIS CBD SODA Strawberry Mojito

$4.00

ABLIS BLOOD ORANGE SODA WATER

$4.00

Mango Pale Ale

$3.00Out of stock

Cascadia Dry, Hard Cider

$6.00

Tropic Haze IPA

$6.00

To-Go Cocktails

To-Go Mai Tai

To-Go Mai Tai

$10.00Out of stock

Myers’s Dark Rum, Cruzan Light Rum, Orange Curacao, Orgeat, FreshLime Juice - 8 (Limit 2 per person)

To-Go Pina Colada

$10.00Out of stock

Light rum, pineapple juice, lime juice, coconut cream. Not frozen, to be served over ice or blended

To-Go Chinese Sombrero Margarita

$10.00

Sauza Silver Tequila, Li Hing Mui Syrup, Fresh Lime Juice, Orange Curacao, Rocks, Salted Rim

Sauces

Bottle Of Teriyaki

Bottle Of Teriyaki

$7.00

Grab a bottle of our "Broke Da Mouth" Teriyaki Sauce. Soy, Brown Sugar, Ginger, Garlic, Sherry, Sesame Oil

Squeeze Bottle of Creamy Sesame Shoyu Salad Dressing

Squeeze Bottle of Creamy Sesame Shoyu Salad Dressing

$7.00

Grab a bottle of our onolicious Sesame-Shoyu Salad Dressing. Mayo, Sour Cream, Soy, Rice Wine Vinegar, Toasted Sesame Seeds, Lemon, Sugar, Corn Syrup

T-Shirts

Men's Shirts

Men's Shirts

$16.00

-100% combed ringspun cotton fine jersey -4.3 oz. -fabric laundered for reduced shrinkage -1x1 baby rib-knit set in collar -Sideseamed

Women's Shirts

Women's Shirts

$16.00

-100% combed ringspun cotton fine jersey -4.3 oz. -fabric laundered for reduced shrinkage -1x1 baby rib-knit set in collar -Sideseamed

Hats

Mesh Top

$15.00

Black Top

$15.00

Green Top

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come enjoy Portland's finest Hawaiian food. Plate lunch at it's finest. Everything is made in house with much Aloha. Mahalo Plenty!

Website

Location

5200 Southeast Woodstock Boulevard, Portland, OR 97206

Directions

