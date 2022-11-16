Ate-Oh-Ate Grill - Woodstock
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come enjoy Portland's finest Hawaiian food. Plate lunch at it's finest. Everything is made in house with much Aloha. Mahalo Plenty!
Location
5200 Southeast Woodstock Boulevard, Portland, OR 97206
Gallery