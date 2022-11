Heater Allen 'Pils' Czech-style Pilsner 5% 32oz mason jar

This is our take of the renowned Bohemian-style pale lager that you might find in Bavaria or the Czech Republic. Ours is a little more golden, rounder, and a little more malt driven than many other versions. The beer possesses strong hop character that is balanced by its rich, round, malty palate. Refreshing and balanced, this beer is a favorite of our winery friends during harvest. 5% ABV 32oz Mason Jar