Güero 200 NE 28th Ave

review star

No reviews yet

200 NE 28th Ave

Portland, OR 97232

Carrot-Habanero Salsa

Refrescos

Topo Chico

$3.00

Mexican Coca Cola

$3.00

Pineapple Jarritos

$3.00

Tamarind Jarritos

$3.00

Mandarin Jarritos

$4.00

Mundet Sidral

$4.00

Agua de Jamaica

$4.50

Hibiscus, cinammon, pinch of sugar

Horchata

$6.00

Rice, almond, allspice, canela, sugar. House made daily.

Café Patito

$9.00

shaken cold brew, horchata, bitters, orange, canela, nutmeg

Beer

Pacifico

$4.50+

Modelo Especial

$4.50+

Victoria

$4.50+

Corona Familiar (32oz)

$9.00

Botanas

Chips

$3.00

Esquites

$4.00

Corn, chile, cotija, lime, mayonesa

Piña Salad

$5.00

Pineapple, cilantro, habanero, coriander, pumpkin seeds.

Big Plates

Bowl

$11.00

(gf/vg) ensalada fresca, lime rice, pinto beans, esquites, cotija cheese, poblano, cream, fresh + pickled onion, radish, lime, cilantro, sesame

Tortas

Carnitas

$14.00

Carlton Farms pork, avocado, fresh onion, lime, cilanrto, cabbage, chile mayonesa, pickled onion, on toasted telera

Pollo Pibil

$13.00

Achioted marinated chicken roasted over banana leaf, avocado, pickled onion, cilantro, lime mayonesa, lettuce, on toasted telera

Refrito

$13.00

(vg) Refried beans, greens, poblano crema, cotija, avocado, roasted serrano chile, fresh onion, cilantro, cabbage, pickled oinion, lime, chile mayonesa, on toasted telera

Masa y Papa

$13.00

(vg) Fried Masa + Potato pancake, avocado, roasted tamarind tomato, onion, lime, pickled onion, queso botanero, cabbage, cilantro, chile mayonesa, on toasted telera

Ahogada

$13.00

Our version of the Jaliscan classic. Carlton Farms, pork, habanero slaw, cilantro, on grilled bolillo. Topped with rich achiote tomato sauce. Messy and spicy!

Hamburguesa

$13.00

In honor of the ubiquitous mexican street burger. Painted Hills smash patty, avocado, american cheese, ham, pickled jalapeños, grilled onions + chiles, iceberg lettuce, queso botanero, chipotle mayo, sesame bun

Desayuno

$13.00

Painted Hills braised beef, fried egg, cotija, avocado, pickled jalapeño, chicharrón de queso, local greens, lime mayonesa, on a grilled bolillo

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Painted Hills beef patty, american cheese, sesame bun

Kids Bean Torta

$7.00

Refried beans on toasted telera

Kids Carnitas Torta

$8.00

Carlton Farms pork on toasted telera

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

American cheese on toasted telera

Kid's Bowl

Sides

Pinto Beans

$3.00

Lime Rice

$3.00

Escabeche

$2.00

Pickled cauliflower, jalapeño, carrot, and onion

Salsa Güero (12 oz)

$9.00Out of stock

Ahogada Sauce

$3.00

Pickled Jalapeño (side)

$0.50

Serrano Asado (side)

$0.50

Postres

Hibiscus Tart

$9.00

Buttery shell, hibiscus jelly, vanilla cream, mint

Flan de Naranja

$9.00

Creamy orange flan, candied kumquat

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

200 NE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97232

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

