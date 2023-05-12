  • Home
Mike's Drive In - Lombard 2023 3233 N Lombard st

No reviews yet

3233 N Lombard st

Portland, OR 97214

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Burgers

ALL AMERICAN CHEESEBURGER

ALL AMERICAN CHEESEBURGER

$11.75

1/2 lb short rib, brisket and chuck patty, topped with A-1 mayo, Tillamook cheddar, mayo, tomato, lettuce and pickles on a brioche bun.

MIKE'S SPECIAL DELUXE

MIKE'S SPECIAL DELUXE

$10.75

Our 1/4 lb ground chuck patty, topped with pepper bacon, Tillamook Cheddar, large egg and our special sauce.

BLUES BACON BURGER

BLUES BACON BURGER

$9.95

Our 1/4 lb ground chuck patty topped with pepper bacon, blue cheese crumbles, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a brioche bun.

GUACAMOLE, SWISS & BACON

GUACAMOLE, SWISS & BACON

$9.95

Our 1/4 lb ground chuck patty topped with pepper bacon, swiss cheese, guacamole, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a sesame bun.

BACON CHEESEBURGER

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$9.25

Our 1/4lb ground chuck patty topped with peppered bacon, Tillamook Cheddar, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a sesame bun.

CHIPOTLE JALAPENO

CHIPOTLE JALAPENO

$8.99

Our 1/4 lb ground chuck patty topped with jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a sesame bun.

MUSHROOM & SWISS

MUSHROOM & SWISS

$8.99

Our 1/4 lb ground chuck patty topped with grilled mushrooms, swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a sesame bun.

DELUXE CHEESEBURGER

DELUXE CHEESEBURGER

$7.49

The burger that started it all. Our 1/4 lb ground chuck patty topped with Tillamook cheddar, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a sesame bun.

DELUXE BURGER

DELUXE BURGER

$6.90

Our 1/4lb ground chuck patty topped with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a sesame bun.

GARDEN BURGER

GARDEN BURGER

$8.10

Gourmet meatless burger with mayo, tomato, pickles and lettuce.

Sandwiches

LONG HOT DOG

LONG HOT DOG

$5.85

10" long hot dog served with your choice of toppings.

BLT

BLT

$6.60

Grilled sourdough, peppered bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

CRISPY CHICKEN

CRISPY CHICKEN

$8.99

5 oz crispy chicken fillet served on a brioche bun garnished with lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo and onions on request.

Specialty Baskets

CLAM STRIP BASKET (1/2 lb)

CLAM STRIP BASKET (1/2 lb)

$12.99

1/2 lb clams fried golden clams with fries and your choice of potato salad, coleslaw or cookie, with choice of dip.

CHICKEN STRIP BASKET

CHICKEN STRIP BASKET

$12.99

1/2 lb chicken strip basket served with fries, choice of potato salad, coleslaw or cookie and choice of dip and lemon

Kids / Senior

CHEESEBURGER

CHEESEBURGER

$4.75

Classic small patty, topped with American cheese, with lettuce, pickle and mayo.

HAMBURGER

HAMBURGER

$3.95

Our classic small patty served with lettuce, pickle and mayo.

CORNDOG

CORNDOG

$3.25

Classic Corn Dog fried golden brown.

GRILLED CHEESE

GRILLED CHEESE

$3.45

2 slices of Tillamook cheddar melted between 2 slices of sourdough bread.

2pc CHICKEN MEAL

2pc CHICKEN MEAL

$8.25

2 golden chicken strips served with fries, choice of dip, choice of coleslaw, potato salad, cookie or token, and 16oz soft drink

Fried Items

FRIES

FRIES

$3.55

Generous portion of fries. Don't forget to try one of our dips.

TATER TOTS

TATER TOTS

$3.99

Tots fried golden brown. Who doesn't love tots!

SWEET POTATO WAFFLE FRIES

SWEET POTATO WAFFLE FRIES

$3.99

1/2 lb criss-cross-cut waffle sweet potatoes

SEASHORE PLANK FRIES

SEASHORE PLANK FRIES

$3.99

Thick cut fries seasoned with sea salt, peper and garlic. -- prefered option for delivery orders.

ONION RINGS

ONION RINGS

$5.35

Classic battered onion rings, don't forget to order a dip.

FRIED MUSHROOMS

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$5.00

1/2 lb battered mushrooms fried golden brown. We recommend a side of ranch with these.

FRIED PICKLES

FRIED PICKLES

$6.25

5 fried pickle spears, served with ranch or your favorite dip.

Side Items--

DIPS / SAUCES (2oz)

DIPS / SAUCES (2oz)

COLESLAW (3.25oz)

COLESLAW (3.25oz)

$1.25
-Chocolate Chip Cookie

-Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.25
CLAM CHOWDER (5oz) FRIDAY ONLY

CLAM CHOWDER (5oz) FRIDAY ONLY

$2.75

FRIDAYS ONLY 5oz side of Ivar's clam chowder

CLAM CHOWDER (8oz) FRIDAY ONLY

CLAM CHOWDER (8oz) FRIDAY ONLY

$4.50

FRIDAYS ONLY 8oz bowl of Ivar's clam chowder

SIDE CHICKEN STRIPS (2pc)

SIDE CHICKEN STRIPS (2pc)

$4.75

2 Chicken Strips served with choice of dip.

SIDE CLAM 1/4lb

SIDE CLAM 1/4lb

$4.75

1/4lb side order of golden clam strips served with choice of dipping sauce.

Drinks--

MEDIUM SOFT DRINK (16oz)

MEDIUM SOFT DRINK (16oz)

$2.65

Proudly serving Coke products

LARGE SOFT DRINK (22oz)

LARGE SOFT DRINK (22oz)

$3.05

Proudly serving Coke products

XL SOFT DRINK (32oz)

XL SOFT DRINK (32oz)

$3.75

Proudly serving Coke products

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

SMALL WATER

Shakes --

MEDIUM SOFT SHAKE (16oz).

MEDIUM SOFT SHAKE (16oz).

$5.95

Our premium soft serve ice cream and your choice of flavor(s). With up to 3 flavor choices the combination is nearly limitless!

LARGE SOFT SHAKE (20oz).

LARGE SOFT SHAKE (20oz).

$6.95

Our premium soft serve ice cream and your choice of flavor(s). With up to 3 flavor choices the combination is nearly limitless!

SMALL OLD FASHIONED SHAKE (16oz).

SMALL OLD FASHIONED SHAKE (16oz).

$6.50

Umpqua old fashioned ice cream and your choice of flavor(s). With up to 3 flavor choices the combination is nearly limitless! Choose your ice cream if desired, if not we will use vanilla or match ice cream with topping flavor if available.

MEDIUM OLD FASHIONED SHAKE (20oz).

MEDIUM OLD FASHIONED SHAKE (20oz).

$7.25

Umpqua old fashioned ice cream and your choice of flavor(s). With up to 3 flavor choices the combination is nearly limitless! Choose your ice cream if desired, if not we will use vanilla or match ice cream with topping flavor if available.

Floats

MEDIUM SOFT FLOAT (16oz)

MEDIUM SOFT FLOAT (16oz)

$3.99

Soft vanilla ice cream floating in your choice of soft drink.

LARGE SOFT FLOAT (22oz)

LARGE SOFT FLOAT (22oz)

$4.99

Soft vanilla ice cream floating in your choice of soft drink.

MEDIUM OLD FASHIONED FLOAT (16oz)

MEDIUM OLD FASHIONED FLOAT (16oz)

$4.99

Hand scooped vanilla ice cream floating in your choice of soft drink.

LARGE OLD FASHIONED FLOAT (22oz)

LARGE OLD FASHIONED FLOAT (22oz)

$5.99

Hand scooped vanilla ice cream floating in your choice of soft drink.

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3233 N Lombard st, Portland, OR 97214

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

