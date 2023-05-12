Mike's Drive In - Lombard 2023 3233 N Lombard st
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3233 N Lombard st, Portland, OR 97214
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Casa Zoraya - 841 North Lombard Street
No Reviews
841 North Lombard Street Portland, OR 97217
View restaurant