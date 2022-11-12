A map showing the location of Bistro23 View gallery

Bistro23

review star

No reviews yet

5530 Northeast 122nd Avenue Ste C

Portland, OR 97230

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Pear Salad
Bistro Burger
Caesar

Sandwiches

Bistro Burger

$14.00

Grass fed beef, organic cheddar, lettuce, onion, pickles, burger sauce, potato bun.

Ham & Avocado

$14.00

Local ham, avocado, jalapeño, red onion, lettuce, mayo, on baguette.

Chicken Parmesan

$17.00

Breaded and pan fried chicken breast, marinara, basil, mozzarella, pecorino romano, potato bun.

Portobello

$13.00

Roasted portobello, fresh mozzarella, roasted red bell pepper, organic arugula, caper spread.

Salads

Caesar

$6.00+

Little gem lettuce, rosemary croutons, pecorino romano.

Pear Salad

$14.00

Asian pears, baby lettuce, marcona almonds, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette

Entrees

Brick Chicken

$19.00

All natural cage free chicken, crushed garlic potatoes, truffle oil, grilled lemon.

Bolognese

$17.00

Grass fed beef, pancetta & sausage ragu, rigatoni pasta, pecorino romano.

Cacio e Pepe

$15.00

A classic roman "cheese & pepper" pasta. Pecorino romano, grana padano, spaghetti, black pepper. *no modifications please*

Sides

Soup

$5.00+

Broccoli Cheddar

Burrata

$15.00

Prosciutto, grilled bread

Crushed Garlic Potatoes

$6.00

Herbs, white truffle oil.

Grilled Broccolini

$7.00

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$7.00

Breadcrumbs

Seared Polenta

$6.00

Pecorino romano.

Mariniated Olives

$6.00

Castelvetrano olives & house pickled veggies.

Bread & Butter

$4.00

Dessert

Tiramisu

$9.00

Espresso, amaretto, lady fingers, marscapone.

Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

1/2 Dozen Cookies

$16.00

1 Dozen Cookies

$30.00

Pizza

10" Pepperoni

$13.00

Organic pepperoni, mozzarella, red sauce.

16" Pepperoni

$26.00

Organic pepperoni, mozzarella, red sauce.

10" Pig in the Woods

$14.00

Local ham, mushroom, mozzarella, organic arugula, goat cheese, garlic olive oil base.

16" Pig in the Woods

$28.00

Local ham, mushroom, mozzarella, organic arugula, goat cheese, garlic olive oil base.

10" Green Pie

$13.00

Pistachio arugula pesto, ricotta, mozzarella, organic arugula.

16" Green Pie

$26.00

Pistachio arugula pesto, ricotta, mozzarella, organic arugula.

10" Sausage & Peppers

$14.00

Italian sausage, pickled bell pepper & onion, mozzarella, red sauce.

16" Sausage & Peppers

$28.00

Italian sausage, pickled bell pepper & onion, mozzarella, red sauce.

10" Margherita

$13.00

Fresh and aged mozzarella blend, basil, red sauce.

16" Margherita

$26.00

Fresh and aged mozzarella blend, basil, red sauce.

10" Four Cheese

$13.00

Fresh and aged mozzarella blend, ricotta, parmesan, garlic olive oil base.

16" Four Cheese

$26.00

Fresh and aged mozzarella blend, ricotta, parmesan, garlic olive oil base.

10" Vegan Pie

$11.00

No cheese, pickled peppers & onions, mushroom, basil, arugula, red sauce.

16" Vegan Pie

$22.00

No cheese, pickled peppers & onions, mushroom, basil, arugula, red sauce.

10" Classic Cheese

$11.00

Mozzarella, red sauce.

16" Classic Cheese

$22.00

Mozzarella, red sauce.

Soda & Tea

Coca Cola

$3.00

12oz can

Diet Coke

$3.00

12oz can

Sprite

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

$4.00

Mountain Valley Spring Water

$4.00

San Pellegrino Soda

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Canned Beer

Delirium Belgian Style Blonde Ale

$8.00

16oz

Hop Valley Light Lager

$5.00

16oz

Steigl Grapefruit Radler

$6.00

Pfriem Dank IPA

$7.00

Wine to Go

Litrona MicroBio 'Verdejo' 2021

$42.00

Castilla y Leon, Spain

Fossil & Fawn 'Only Always' 2021

$36.00

2021 Sunnyside Vineyard, Willamette Valley Oregon. Auxerrois, Gewürztraminer, Riesling.

Teutonic Gewürztraminer 2018

$35.00

Kumpf & Meyer 'Badinere' Auxerrois 2020

$44.00

Alsace, France

Buona Notte 'Panna Cotta' Chardonnay 2021

$36.00

Skin Contact Chardonnay. Columbia Valley AVA.

Meinklang 'Weisser Mulatschak' 2021

$37.00

A lightly aromatic and tannic skin contact white wine. A blend of welschriesling, pinot gris and gewurztraminer. Naturaly hazy, notes of apricot, orange blossom and golden berries. Burgenland, Austria.

Furlani 'Maddie' Rosso 2021

$38.00

A light bodied red from Northern Italy. 100% Schiava. Serve with a chill or room temp, choose your own advetnure!

Les Lunes Cabernet Sauvignon 2021

$38.00

2021 Sonoma County, California

Hanson Vineyards Pinot Noir 2018

$35.00

Poderi Cellario 'E Rosso' Barbera

$36.00

Piedmonte, Italy

G. Decombes 'Morgon' Gamay Noir 2020

$40.00

100% Gamay from the Beaujolais region of France.

La Patience Red Blend 2021

$35.00

A light, chillable red of Carignan and Merlot from Langudoc, France. Juicy, yet dry. A real crowd pleaser!

Populis 'Wabi Sabi' Red Blend 2021

$35.00

Sonoma County, California

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5530 Northeast 122nd Avenue Ste C, Portland, OR 97230

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Von Ebert Brewing - Cascade Station
orange starNo Reviews
10111 NE Cascades Pkwy Portland, OR 97220
View restaurantnext
Von Ebert Brewing - Glendoveer
orange starNo Reviews
14021 NE Glisan St Portland, OR 97230
View restaurantnext
Migration Brewing - Gresham - 18188 NE Wilkes Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
18188 NE Wilkes Rd. Portland, OR 97230
View restaurantnext
Victorico's Mexican Food - SE 122nd
orange star4.4 • 1,110
429 SE 122nd Ave Portland, OR 97233
View restaurantnext
Fresh Love
orange starNo Reviews
7434 NE Fremont St Portland, OR 97213
View restaurantnext
Pizzeria La Sorrentina
orange starNo Reviews
3000 se 164th Ave Suite 107 Vancouver, WA 98683
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Portland

Next Level Burger - Hawthorne
orange star4.7 • 8,287
4121 SE Hawthorne Blvd Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Ava Gene's
orange star4.5 • 7,473
3377 SE Division Street Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
Jam on Hawthorne
orange star4.6 • 4,926
2239 SE Hawthorne Blvd Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Killer Burger - Sellwood
orange star4.6 • 4,819
8728 SE 17th Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
A Cena Ristorante
orange star4.7 • 3,680
7742 SE 13th Ave Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
Sizzle Pie - Central Eastside
orange star4.2 • 3,636
624 E Burnside St Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Portland
Lake Oswego
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Happy Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Beaverton
review star
Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)
Vancouver
review star
Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)
West Linn
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Gresham
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Hillsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Oregon City
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Sherwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston