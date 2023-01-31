Restaurant header imageView gallery

Escape Bar & Grill

9004 Northeast Sandy Boulevard

Portland, OR 97220

Finger Foods

Fresh Cut Fries

$5.50

Fresh Cut Fries

Tots

$5.50Out of stock

Tots

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries Served with Sriracha Mayo

Seasoned Curley Fries

$8.00

Seasoned Curley Fries Served with Ketchup or Sriracha Mayo

Edamame

$7.00

Edamame Steamed & Sprinkled with Salt

Fried Pork Pot Stickers

$9.00

Pork Pot Stickers Served with Housemade Gyoza Sauce

Cheddar Stuffed Jalapeno Poppers

$9.00

Cheddar Stuffed Jalapeno Poppers Choice of Sriracha Mayo or Ranch

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Choice of Marinara or Ranch

Mini Corn Dogs

$8.00

Served with Mustard

Chicken Strips

$13.00

Served with BBQ or Ranch

Loaded Baked Potato

$7.50

Baked Potato Butter, Cheese, Bacon, Sour Cream & Green Onion

Popcorn

$4.00

Popcorn with Buitter Oil, Seasonings Are Available

Chicken Wings (Bone-In)

$8.00Out of stock

6 Wings smothered in your choice of Franks Hot, BBQ, Drunken Jerk or Honey Mustard. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing

Tim's Chips

$1.75

Tapas Y Mas

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Fresh Made Chips & Housemade Salsa

Tres Inferno Rolls

$9.00

Housemade Cream Cheese & Jalapeños, Served with Sweet Chili Sauce

Tres Fusion Taquitos

$9.00

Housemade Seasoned Ground Beef & Cheeses, Served with Housemade Salsa

Dos Tacos... Soft, Crunchy, or Street

$5.00

Seasoned Ground Beef or Refried Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese

Dos Vegan Tacos

$5.00

Street Style Corn Shells, Grilled Mushrooms & Onion or Refried Beans, Lettuce & Tomato

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Flour Tortilla, Cheese, Sour Cream & Housemade Salsa

Nacho

$13.00

Ground Beef Or Beans, Cheese, Onions, Tomato, Olives, Jalapenos, Housemade Salsa & Sour Cream.

Between The Bread

The Third Pounder

$11.00

Third Pound Seasoned Beef with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle & Onion.

Escape Dip

$13.00

Thinly Sliced Beef Steak, American Swiss, & Au Jus

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.00

Thinly Sliced Beef Steak, American and American Swiss, Sautéed Mushrooms, Bell Peppers & Onions

Beef & Cheese Sliders

$9.50

Thinly Sliced Beef Steak Sliders with American Cheese and Horseradish Mayo

Hot Pastrami

$13.00

Pastrami, Mustard & Pickles

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$15.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Choice of Sourdough or White Bread, American & American Swiss Cheese

Soups & Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons

House Salad Small

$7.00

Chopped Greens, Cucumbers, Cheese, Tomatoes, Croutons & Sunflower Seeds

House Salad Large

$9.00

Chopped Greens, Cucumbers, Cheese, Tomatoes, Croutons & Sunflower Seeds

Beet & Spinach Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Spinach, Pickled Beets, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Sunflower Seeds with Honey Balsamic Dressing

Caprese Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Fresh Sliced Mozzarella, Tomatoes, & Basil. Drizzled with Balsamic Reduction

Soup of the day Cup

$6.00

Soup of the day

Soup of the day Bowl

$8.00

Soup of the day

Sides & Condiments

Butter

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Tapatio

$0.50

Franks

$0.50

Sriracha Mayo

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Salsa

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Au Juis

$0.50

Yellow Mustard

$0.50

Dijon Mustard

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Balsamic Vinegar

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Gyoza

$0.50

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Where Open Minds = Happy Times

Location

9004 Northeast Sandy Boulevard, Portland, OR 97220

Directions

