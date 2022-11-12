Restaurant header imageView gallery

Von Ebert Brewing - Cascade Station

10111 NE Cascades Pkwy

Portland, OR 97220

Pepperoni
Veggie Supreme (V)
Hawaiian

Pies

BYO

$17.00

4 Toppings of your choice

Chicken+Bacon+Ricotta

Chicken+Bacon+Ricotta

$17.00

White Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Roasted Garlic, Lemony Ricotta

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$15.50

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple

Italian

Italian

$16.00

Aged Provolone, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Red Onion, Mama Lil's Peppers topped with Arugula

Modern Margherita (V)

Modern Margherita (V)

$15.50

Basil Pesto, Sliced Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$14.50

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Parmesan

Salami

Salami

$15.50

Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Salami, Ricotta, Roasted Red Peppers, Drizzled with Spicy Honey

Sausage + Peppers

Sausage + Peppers

$16.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Mama Lil's Peppers, Shaved Onions

Veggie Supreme (V)

Veggie Supreme (V)

$15.50

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Mushroom, Onion, Olive, Mama Lil's Peppers

Cheese

$13.50

Featured Slice

Cheese DC

$7.25

Mushroom DC

$7.25

Pepperoni DC

$8.25

Sausage DC

$8.25

Snacks

Giant Pretzel (V)

$14.00

Honey Mustard + Stone Ground Mustard

Chicken Wings

$13.50

Six Wings + Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing

Cheesy Garlic Bread (V)

$6.50

Garlic, Mozzarella + Ranch for Dipping

Greens

VEB Haus Salad (V/GF)

$10.50

Mixed Greens, Avocado, Red Onions, Cotija Cheese, Pumpkin Seeds + Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette

Garden Salad (V)

$7.50

Romaine Lettuce, Carrot, Red Onion + Tomato

Caesar Salad*

$10.50

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Parmesan, Torn Croutons + Caesar Dressing

Sandwich

Pesto Muffuletta

$14.00

Capicola, salami, provolone, olive pesto spread on house made focaccia

Sauces

Sauces

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Hail the Boar 🐗

10111 NE Cascades Pkwy, Portland, OR 97220

