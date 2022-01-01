Yellow curry in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve yellow curry
Harlow
505 NW 23rd Ave, Portland
|Yellow Curry Bowl
|$12.50
brown rice or quinoa, steamed kale & vegetable curry topped with cilantro & sesame seeds
Harlow SE Hawthorne
3632 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland
|Yellow Curry Bowl
|$12.50
brown rice or quinoa, steamed kale & vegetable curry topped with cilantro & sesame seeds
Thai Square
8601 SE 17th Ave, Portland
|Yellow Curry
|$14.00
Choice of meat, potato, carrot, onion