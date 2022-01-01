Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mixed green salad in Portland

Go
Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve mixed green salad

Main pic

 

Harlow

505 NW 23rd Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Organic Mixed Garden Greens Salad$9.00
garden lettuces, beet spirals, carrot ribbons, sunflower seeds, hemp seeds & lemon ginger dressing on the side
More about Harlow
Consumer pic

 

Harlow SE Hawthorne

3632 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Organic Mixed Garden Greens Salad$9.00
garden lettuces, beet spirals, carrot ribbons, sunflower seeds, hemp seeds & lemon ginger dressing on the side
More about Harlow SE Hawthorne
Bamboo Sushi image

 

Bamboo Sushi

1409 NE Alberta St, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mixed Green Salad$9.00
Mixed Green Salad$9.00
More about Bamboo Sushi
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Southpark Seafood

901 SW. Salmon St., Portland

Avg 4.3 (3580 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mixed Greens Salad$10.00
shaved vegetables, pistachios, olive oil, Katz sauvignon blanc vinegar
More about Southpark Seafood
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Bamboo Sushi

836 NW 23rd Ave., Portland

Avg 4.8 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Mixed Green Salad$9.00
Radish, shaved rainbow carrot, sweet white onion, kaiware,
yuzu vinaigrette
More about Bamboo Sushi
Item pic

 

Taylor Street Kitchen

1125 SW Taylor Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mixed Green Salad$9.00
farm greens, Easter egg radishes, red wine vinaigrette
for take-out orders, the dressing will be in a ramekin on the side, for in-house dining, the salad will be dressed
More about Taylor Street Kitchen
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Bamboo Sushi

310 SE 28th St, Portland

Avg 4.7 (2470 reviews)
Takeout
Mixed Green Salad$9.00
Radish, shaved rainbow carrot, sweet white onion, kaiware,
yuzu vinaigrette
More about Bamboo Sushi
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS

Bamboo Sushi

404 SW 12th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.6 (858 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mixed Green Salad$9.00
Radish, shaved rainbow carrot, sweet white onion, kaiware,
yuzu vinaigrette
More about Bamboo Sushi
Saraveza image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Saraveza

1004 N Killingsworth St, Portland

Avg 4.7 (657 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Simple Mixed Green Salad$6.00
champagne vinagrette
More about Saraveza

Browse other tasty dishes in Portland

Margherita Pizza

Chicken Tenders

Sticky Rice

Salmon

Pineapple Fried Rice

Mango Sticky Rice

Chicken Teriyaki

Brisket

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Portland to explore

Southeast Portland

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Northeast Portland

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Pearl District

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Southwest Portland

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Industrial District

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

North Portland

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Buckman

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Portland to explore

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (495 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston