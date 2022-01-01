Mixed green salad in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve mixed green salad
Harlow
505 NW 23rd Ave, Portland
|Organic Mixed Garden Greens Salad
|$9.00
garden lettuces, beet spirals, carrot ribbons, sunflower seeds, hemp seeds & lemon ginger dressing on the side
Harlow SE Hawthorne
3632 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland
|Organic Mixed Garden Greens Salad
|$9.00
garden lettuces, beet spirals, carrot ribbons, sunflower seeds, hemp seeds & lemon ginger dressing on the side
Bamboo Sushi
1409 NE Alberta St, Portland
|Mixed Green Salad
|$9.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Southpark Seafood
901 SW. Salmon St., Portland
|Mixed Greens Salad
|$10.00
shaved vegetables, pistachios, olive oil, Katz sauvignon blanc vinegar
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Bamboo Sushi
836 NW 23rd Ave., Portland
Taylor Street Kitchen
1125 SW Taylor Street, Portland
|Mixed Green Salad
|$9.00
farm greens, Easter egg radishes, red wine vinaigrette
for take-out orders, the dressing will be in a ramekin on the side, for in-house dining, the salad will be dressed
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Bamboo Sushi
310 SE 28th St, Portland
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS
Bamboo Sushi
404 SW 12th Ave, Portland
