Paninis in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve paninis

Pizzicato - Mt. Tabor

6042 Southeast Division Street, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Traditional Meatball Panini$10.00
Meatballs, Tomato Sauce, Provolone, on Baguette
More about Pizzicato - Mt. Tabor
Pizzicato - Cornell

14740 NE Cornell Rd., Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fresh Mozzarella Panini$10.00
Roma Tomatoes, Basil, Balsamic Reduction, Olive Oil, on Ciabatta
More about Pizzicato - Cornell
Pizzicato - Pearl

1265 NW 10th Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fresh Mozzarella Panini$10.00
Roma Tomatoes, Basil, Balsamic Reduction, Olive Oil, on Ciabatta
More about Pizzicato - Pearl
Pizzicato - Fremont

4217 Northeast Fremont Street, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fresh Mozzarella Panini$10.00
Roma Tomatoes, Basil, Balsamic Reduction, Olive Oil, on Ciabatta
More about Pizzicato - Fremont

