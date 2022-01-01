Street tacos in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve street tacos

Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador

2424 E Burnside, Portland

Avg 4.2 (1680 reviews)
Takeout
Familia Street Tacos for 4$42.00
Four small corn tortillas per person (16), tomatillo salsa, cotija, onion, cilantro, lime. Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans, lime wedges and radish coins.
More about The Matador
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador

1438 NW 23rd Ave, Portland

Avg 4.3 (2045 reviews)
Takeout
Familia Street Tacos for 4$42.00
Four small corn tortillas per person (16), tomatillo salsa, cotija, onion, cilantro, lime. Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans, lime wedges and radish coins.
More about The Matador
Item pic

 

Ankeny Tap & Table and Gorges Beer

2724 SE Ankeny St., Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Street Tacos (3)$12.00
Choice of Carnitas, Mahi, Chicken or Veggie tacos. All tacos come with onions, cilantro, pickled radish, and a squeeze of lime. Side of house salsa verde. Sets of 3, no mix and match.
More about Ankeny Tap & Table and Gorges Beer

