Entrées
- Jambon Parisien Baguette Sandwich$13.80
Baguette, Dijon mustard butter, Black Forest ham, Emmental cheese, cornichons (French pickles) and lettuce.
- Chicken Crudités Baguette Sandwich$14.38Out of stock
Baguette, oven roasted chicken, tarragon, Dijon mustard, mayonnaise, sliced tomatoes, lettuce and hard boiled eggs.
- Brie & Herb Baguette Sandwich$13.80Out of stock
Baguette, double crème Brie, fresh herbs, frisée green leaves, cucumbers, toasted sliced almonds.
- Brie Bartlett Panini$14.38Out of stock
Prosciutto ham, brie cheese, caramelized onions and pears, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, roasted garlic, arugula.
- Breakfast Panini$8.63Out of stock
"Build-your-own panini with scrambled eggs and zesty piquante sauce. Select your favorite fillings from the menu. Grilled to order. Add on: bacon, ham, cheese (dairy), and sauteed mushrooms"
- Strasbourg Panini$14.38Out of stock
Alsatian-style Reuben sandwich made with oven-braised ham, Emmental cheese, sauerkraut and a house-made Sauce Picuante (zesty dressing).
- Provence Panini$14.09Out of stock
Provence-style panini grilled to order. Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, Niçoise olives. Drizzled with olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Grilled to order.
- Croque Monsieur$15.53Out of stock
Black forest ham, béchamel sauce and Dijon mustard sandwiched in between brioché bread, grilled with Emmental cheese.
- Turkey & Cheese Croissant$14.78Out of stock
Sliced turkey breast, Emmental cheese, béchamel sauce.
- Oeufs Mimosa Croissant$15.53Out of stock
Croissant sandwich made with classic egg salad, lettuce, sliced tomatoes and paprika.
- Quiche Jardinière$15.53Out of stock
Savory egg custard baked in a pastry shell with sautéed mushrooms, leeks and goat cheese.
- Quiche Lorraine$15.53Out of stock
Savory egg custard baked in a pastry shell with bacon, caramelized onions and Emmental cheese.
- Salade du Chef$14.38Out of stock
Roasted tarragon chicken salad, Carlton Farm smoked ham, Emmental cheese, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, mesclun mixed greens with our house vinaigrette.
- Roasted Red Beet Salad$14.15Out of stock
Mesclun mixed greens, oven roasted red beets, Fourme d’Ambert blue cheese, fresh apples and candied walnuts, tossed with our house vinaigrette.
- Side Salad$3.45Out of stock
Mesclun greens and cherry tomatoes served with house vinnaigrette on the side.
- Tart Tian$15.53Out of stock
Sliced zucchinis, tomatoes, onions, pesto, parmesan cheese on puff pastry. Grilled to order.
- Soup Pistou$7.82Out of stock
Bean and vegetable soup topped with basil and parmesan pesto. Tomatoes, white beans, red beans, herbs, eggplant, zucchini, green beans and onion. Contains dairy. Served with bread slices.
- Soup Spicy Chix Chickpea$7.82Out of stock
Chicken, garbanzo beans, leeks, carrots, celery, onion, garlic, rosemary, coconut milk, chipotle pepper, lemon juice. Dairy free.
- Soup Corn Chowder$7.82Out of stock
Zesty Corn Chowder made with leeks, carrots, celery, onions, potatoes, garlic, corn, red peppers, coconut milk, chipotle peppers, cilantro, lime juice. Vegan. Served with bread slices.
- Soup St. Germain$7.82Out of stock
French-style Split Peas and Bacon soup. Made with bacon, leeks, carrots, celery, onion, ham, potatoes, split peas, lettuce, garlic. Dairy-free. Served with bread slices.
- Soup Tomato Bisque$7.82Out of stock
Rich and creamy tomato soup made with olive oil, onions, garlic, tomatoes, vegetable broth, basil, coconut milk, sugar and lemon juice. Comes with bread slices. Vegan.
Pastries
- Almond Croissant$6.44Out of stock
Twice-baked croissant with almond cream, topped with sliced almonds and powdered sugar.
- Butter Croissant$4.31Out of stock
Fresh out of the oven, flaky and buttery.
- Chocolate Hazelnut Croissant$6.44
Twice-baked chocolate croissant with a house-made hazelnut-cocoa paste inside, and topped with roasted hazelnuts. We use locally sourced hazelnuts.
- Maple Bacon Croissant$7.36Out of stock
Butter croissant wrapped and baked with bacon and drizzled with a maple icing.
- Pan Aux Chocolate$4.95
A buttery sweet dough filled with chocolate. Available in a mini version.
- Cinnamon Cream Cheese Roll$5.87
Cinnamon, brown sugar and raisins rolled in a croissant dough and topped with cream cheese icing
- Pain au Raisins$4.95Out of stock
Croissant rolled with custard and raisins.
- Chausson aux Pommes$6.10Out of stock
Flaky puff pastry dough filled with applesauce.
- Eggnog Bread Pudding$7.65Out of stock
Seasonal item for Fall and Holiday. Rich bread pudding of croissant and brioche bread, baked in an eggnog custard and drizzled with caramel sauce.
- Normandy Apple Tart$7.65Out of stock
Rich bread pudding baked in a rum and vanilla flavored custard, topped with apples.
- Chouquette (12ea)$7.13Out of stock
These baked, airy pastry balls are made with pâte à choux dough and sprinkled with rock sugar. Addictively delicious. A Saint Honoré favorite.
- Brioche Sucrée$5.18
Rich, soft and slightly sweet brioche roll baked with pearl sugar on top.
- Brioche au Chocolat$6.67
A rich and decadent bread made with eggs, butter, and sugar and topped with a chocolate streusel.
- Kouign-amann$6.21
Flaky and buttery croissant dough, caramelized and finished with sea salt.
- Apricot Tart$7.25Out of stock
"Almond Apricot Tart. Apricot halves and almond cream flavored with a touch of rosewater baked in a shortbread tart shell "
- Pear Tart$8.28Out of stock
Shortbread tart shell filled with Kirsch-flavored almond cream, halved pear and sliced almonds.
- Croustade Cheese$7.70Out of stock
Flaky pastry shell filled with savory ingredients. Three Flavors: Mushroom, Spinach and Cheese.
- Croustade Spinach$7.70Out of stock
Flaky pastry shell filled with savory ingredients. Three Flavors: Mushroom, Spinach and Cheese.
- Croustade Mushroom$7.70Out of stock
Flaky pastry shell filled with savory ingredients. Three Flavors: Mushroom, Spinach and Cheese.
- Rustic Fruit Tart$7.25
Rotating flavors seasonally. Strawberry Rhubarb, Apricot, and Pear. Check with stores for current offering.
- Pear Danish$5.87Out of stock
Pears, cinnamon & vanilla pastry cream filling baked in a croissant pastry shell
- Blueberry Lemon Danish$5.87Out of stock
Blueberries, cream cheese and lemon curd filling baked in a croissant pastry shell.
- Friand aux Amandes$4.31Out of stock
A gluten-free treat made with almond flour, egg whites, butter and flavored with honey.
- Canelé$4.95
Vanilla bean and rum custard baked in a traditional copper tin. Soft and chewy texture. A specialty of the Bordeaux Region.
Desserts
- Gâteau au Chocolat$7.76
Rich, dense and flourless cake baked with dark chocolate. Gluten-free.
- Gâteau Orange et Gingembre$7.76
Our Orange Ginger Gâteau is flourless cake with ground almonds, ginger and fresh puréed oranges. Gluten and dairy free.
- Chocolate Éclair$7.99
Pâte à choux dough baked and filled with a smooth chocolate custard cream and glazed with chocolate fondant.
- Coffee Éclair$7.99
Pâte à choux dough baked and filled with a smooth coffee custard cream and glazed with coffee fondant.
- Hazelnut Dacquoise$8.40
Milk chocolate caramel ganache, praline butter cream between layers of hazelnut meringue cake.
- Macaron - Blk Currant$3.74
Almond meringue cookies filled with a cassis filling.
- Macaron - Caramel$3.74
Almond meringue cookies filled with a salted caramel filling.
- Macaron - Passionfruit$3.74
Almond meringue cookies filled with a tangy passion fruit filling.