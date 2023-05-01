Restaurant header imageView gallery

MUDDY RUDDER PUBLIC HOUSE

8105 SE 7th Ave

Portland, OR 97202

NA Beverages

Coffee

$2.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Limeade

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

Diet Rite

$2.25

RC Cola

$2.25

7-Up

$2.25

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Root Beer

$2.25

Club Soda

$1.50

Shirley Temple

$2.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Mocktail

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Laid-back pub with a kid-friendly patio offering rotating craft beers, wine & cocktails, pizza, sandwiches, soup & salads, plus live music coming soon.

