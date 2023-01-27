Pizzicato - Cornell
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Locally-sourced, seasonal ingredients, assembled with love and baked to perfection.
Location
14740 NE Cornell Rd., Portland, OR 97229
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
GVB | Beaverton - 1520 NW Bethany Blvd | Beaverton
No Reviews
1520 NW Bethany Blvd Beaverton, OR 97006
View restaurant
Great Notion Brewing - Beaverton
No Reviews
230 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace Portland, OR 97229
View restaurant
Von Ebert Brewing - Beaverton
No Reviews
11800 NW Cedar Falls Dr #110 Portland, OR 97229
View restaurant