Thai fried rice in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve thai fried rice

Kati Portland image

 

Kati Portland

2932 SE Division St, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Thai Street Fried Rice Half Tray$60.00
Thai Street Fried Rice$15.00
raditional thai fried rice with tomatoes, shiitake mushrooms,yellow onions, green onions, chinese broccoli and carrots in house Soy sauce. Served with fresh cucumbers and lime. Gluten free option available for choice of soft tofu or veggies only.
More about Kati Portland
Jade Bistro image

 

Jade Bistro

7912 SE 13th Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Basil Fried Rice$14.00
More about Jade Bistro
Banner pic

 

Thai Square

8601 SE 17th Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Thai Street Fried Rice$14.00
Choice of meat, egg, broccoli, carrot, tomato, onion, green onion
More about Thai Square
Esan Thai image

NOODLES

Esan Thai

3003 SE Division Street, Portland

Avg 4.6 (572 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
72. Thai Sausage Fried Rice$18.00
Thai fried rice with seasoned grilled pork sausage and cooked with carrot, Chinese broccoli, green onion, garden peas and egg.
67. Thai Fried Rice$12.00
Thai style fried rice cooked in house sauce with broccoli, onion, tomato, and choice of protein. Contains egg.
More about Esan Thai

