Steak tacos in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve steak tacos
Pepino's Hawthorne
3832 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard, Portland
|Taqueria Taco Campuchano( Steak and Chorizo)
|$4.50
Char-Broiled Marinated Steak and Silva Brand Chorizo on Warm, Soft Corn Tortillas Topped with Cilantro, Diced Onion and Queso Fresco
|Taqueria Taco Steak
|$4.00
Char-Broiled Steak on Warm, Soft Corn Tortillas Topped with Cilantro, Diced Onion and Queso Fresco
Pepino's - 23rd - 914 NW 23rd Ave.
914 NW 23rd Ave., Portland
