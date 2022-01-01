Chicken salad in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve chicken salad
Laurelwood Public House and Brewery
5115 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Crispy chicken, avocado, chopped hard boiled egg, bacon bits, diced tomato all on a bed of mixed greens.
Ball-Z Food Cart
8145 SE 82nd Ave,, Portland
|Kale Salad W/ Chicken balls
|$12.00
Blanched, chopped kale tossed with Wafu dressing, top with candied walnuts, dried cranberries, herbed chicken balls and spicy chili sauce. Complimentary flavors all in one dish.
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
10205 SW Washington Square Road, Tigard
|Brussels Sprouts, Quinoa & Grilled Chicken Salad
|$15.95
Shaved Brussels sprouts and arugula, roasted chicken, red & white quinoa, Zante currants, cranberries and candied walnuts. Served with White Balsamic Pomegranate Vinaigrette.
|Southwest Smoked Chicken Salad
|$15.95
Mesquite smoked chicken, roasted sweet corn, red peppers, avocado, cherry tomatoes, marinated jicama and cilantro tossed with fresh spring greens, and our Napa slaw. Topped with Cotija cheese and crispy tortilla strips. Served with Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette.
Southland Whiskey Kitchen
1422 Northwest 23rd Avenue, Portland
|CHICKEN COBB SALAD
|$15.00
choose fried chicken or pulled chicken (gf), chopped
romaine, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, house smoked
bacon, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles
Petite Provence
4834 SE Division St, Portland
|Chicken Mediterranean Salade
|$15.75
Our organic house salad blend tossed with homemade creamy balsamic dressing, diced tomato. cucumbers, artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, and crumbled feta cheese. Topped with slices of herb-roasted chicken breast.
Petite Provence
3420 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
2290 NW Allie Ave., Hillsboro
Grand Central
808 SE Morrison St., Portland
Petite Provence
1824 NE Alberta St, Portland
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill
829 SE 9th Ave., Portland
