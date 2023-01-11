Restaurant header imageView gallery

Better Half - Portland

No reviews yet

25 N. Fremont St.

Portland, OR 97227

Order Again

Lunch

Italian

Italian

$15.00

Olympia Provisions capicola, cotto, & mortadella, ham, provolone, shredduce, tomato, onion, pickled peppers, dijonnaise, and an oil & vinegar drizzle on a ciabatta hoagie. Served with housemade chips and a pickle.

HOT Italian

$15.00

Everyone's favorite sandwich, but served hot - Olympia Provisions capicola, cotto, & mortadella, ham, provolone, tomato, onion, pickled peppers, dijonnaise, and an oil & vinegar drizzle on a ciabatta hoagie. Served with housemade chips and a pickle.

Sriracha Pork

$13.50

Bahn Mi-inspired pork and beef, pickled veggies, cilantro, cucumber, kimchi mayo, and sriracha-lime sauce on a ciabatta hoagie. Served with housemade chips and a pickle.

Blackened Chicken Salad

Blackened Chicken Salad

$13.50

Blackened chicken salad, bacon, Swiss, shredduce, tomato, onion, and chipotle mayo on a toasted ciabatta hoagie. Served with housemade chips and a pickle.

Pork Mojo

Pork Mojo

$14.00

Mojo pork, ham, Swiss, pickled onions & jalapenos, dill pickles, dijonnaise, and carrot-habanero jam on a toasted ciabatta hoagie. Served with housemade chips and a pickle.

Turkey BLT (special)

Turkey BLT (special)

$16.50

Turkey, thick-cut bacon, avocado, shredduce, tomato, onion, pesto aioli, carrot-habanero jam, and balsamic glaze on a ciabatta hoagie. Served with housemade chips and a pickle.

Better Burger

Better Burger

$11.00

All-natural beef patty, cheddar, shredduce, tomato, onion, and house burger sauce on a pub bun. Served with housemade chips and a pickle.

Roasted Turkey

$16.50

House herb turkey, bacon, cheddar, apple, dressed greens, and pesto aioli on a toasted ciabatta hoagie. Served with housemade chips and a pickle.

Roasted Broccolini

Roasted Broccolini

$14.00

Roasted broccolini & garlic, tempeh bacon, vegan cheddar, dressed greens, apple, and pesto aioli on a toasted ciabatta hoagie. Served with housemade chips and a pickle.

Veggie Italian

Veggie Italian

$14.00

House vegan salami and ham, vegan provolone, shredduce, tomato, onion, pickled peppers, dijonnaise, and an oil & vinegar drizzle on a ciabatta hoagie. Served with housemade chips and a pickle.

HOT Veggie Italian

$14.00

Everyone's favorite vegan sandwich, but served hot - House vegan salami and ham, vegan provolone, tomato, onion, pickled peppers, dijonnaise, and an oil & vinegar drizzle on a ciabatta hoagie. Served with housemade chips and a pickle.

Lemongrass Tofu

$13.00

Lemongrass tofu, pickled veggies, cilantro, cucumber, kimchi mayo, and sriracha-lime sauce on a ciabatta hoagie. Served with housemade chips and a pickle.

Vegan Chick'n Salad

Vegan Chick'n Salad

$13.00

Vegan chick’n salad, tempeh bacon, vegan provolone, shredduce, tomato, onion, and chipotle mayo on a toasted ciabatta hoagie. Served with housemade chips and a pickle.

Jackfruit Mojo

Jackfruit Mojo

$13.50

Jackfruit mojo, vegan ham, vegan provolone, pickled onions & jalapenos, dill pickles, dijonnaise, and carrot-habanero jam on a toasted ciabatta hoagie. Served with housemade chips and a pickle.

Vegan Turkey TLT (special)

Vegan Turkey TLT (special)

$14.50

Housemade vegan turkey, smoky tempeh bacon, avocado, shredduce, tomato, onion, pesto aioli, carrot-habanero jam, and balsamic glaze on a ciabatta hoagie. Served with housemade chips and a pickle.

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$11.00

House vegan patty, vegan cheddar, shredduce, tomato, onion, and house burger sauce on a pub bun. Served with housemade chips and a pickle.

Classic Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Melty Swiss, cheddar, and provolone on thick-cut toast. Served with housemade chips and a pickle.

Spicy Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Melty Swiss, cheddar, and provolone with gochujang and kimchi on thick-cut toast. Served with housemade chips and a pickle.

Bag of Chips

Bag of Chips

$1.75

a 1.5oz bag of our housemade ranch chips (vegan and gluten-free)

Fries

$5.00

served with your choice of fry sauce or ketchup (vegan and gluten-free)

Hashbrown

$2.50

served with your choice of ketchup or fry sauce (vegan and gluten-free)

Pickle Spear

Pickle Spear

$0.25

vegan and gluten-free

Bacon Kale Caesar

$14.00

Kale, arugula, bacon, pickled onions, sweety drop peppers, tomatoes, chickpea croutons, grated parmesan, and creamy Caesar tahini dressing

Vegan Kale Caesar

$14.00

Kale, arugula, tempeh bacon, pickled onions, sweety drop peppers, tomatoes, chickpea croutons, cashew/hemp parmesan, and creamy Caesar tahini dressing

Cup 7oz Tomato Soup

$5.00

Medium spice, Thai-inspired, with lemongrass, lime leaves, and coconut cream. Vegan and gluten-free.

Bowl 15oz Tomato Soup

$10.00

Medium spice, Thai-inspired, with lemongrass, lime leaves, and coconut cream. Vegan and gluten-free.

Caesar Tahini

$1.00

2oz - made in house. vegan and gluten-free.

Carrot-Habanero Jam

$1.00

2oz - made in house. vegan and gluten-free.

Chipotle Mayo

$1.00

2oz - made in house. vegan and gluten-free.

Dijonnaise

$1.00

2oz - made in house. vegan and gluten-free.

Fry Sauce

$1.00

2oz - made in house. vegan and gluten-free.

Ketchup

$0.50

from Portland Ketchup - vegan and gluten-free, no high fructose corn syrup

Pesto Aioli

$1.00

2oz - made in house. vegan and gluten-free.

Sriracha-Lime Sauce

$1.00

2oz - made in house. vegan and gluten-free.

Breakfast Sandwiches

Sausage & Cheddar

$9.50

House breakfast sausage with egg and cheddar on a toasty English muffin.

Bacon & Cheddar

$9.50

Thick-cut bacon with egg and cheddar on a toasty English muffin.

Ham & Swiss

$9.50

Ham & Swiss with egg and spicy chipotle mayo on a toasty English muffin

Broccoli for Breakfast

$9.50

Roasted broccolini & garlic with egg, cheddar, and pesto aioli on a toasty English muffin

Breakfast BLT

Breakfast BLT

$9.50

Thick-cut bacon, shredduce, tomato, and onion, with egg, pesto aioli, and carrot-habanero jam on a toasty English muffin

Egg & Cheddar

$7.00

Locally sourced egg with cheddar on a toasty English muffin. Topped with your choice of pesto aioli or spicy chipotle mayo.

Vegan Sausage & Cheddar

$10.00

Vegan egg & cheddar with veggie sausage on a toasty English muffin.

Vegan Bacon & Cheddar

$10.00

Vegan egg & cheddar with tempeh bacon on a toasty English muffin.

Vegan Ham & Cheddar

$10.00

Vegan ham & cheddar with vegan egg and spicy chipotle mayo on a toasty English muffin

Vegan Broccoli for Breakfast

$10.00

Roasted broccolini & garlic with vegan egg, vegan cheddar, and pesto aioli on a toasty English muffin

Vegan Breakfast TLT

$10.00

Tempeh bacon, shredduce, tomato, and onion, with vegan egg, pesto aioli, and carrot-habanero jam on a toasty English muffin

Vegan Egg & Cheddar

$7.50

Vegan egg & cheddar with your choice of pesto aioli or spicy chipotle mayo on a toasty English muffin.

Cookies

Chocolate Chip + Sea Salt Cookie

Chocolate Chip + Sea Salt Cookie

$4.00

Chocolate chip cookie topped with sea salt flakes, and it's completely vegan!

Beverages

Hot Coffee

$3.50+

from Coava Coffee

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.88+

super smooth and full-bodied, from Coava Coffee

Nitro Masala Chai

$5.88+

sweetened chai with ginger, cardamom, cloves, and vanilla beans, from Smith Tea

Camellia Meadow

Camellia Meadow

$3.99

Happy Mountain Kombucha - Cucumber Mint

$3.99
Happy Mountain Kombucha - Ginger Root

Happy Mountain Kombucha - Ginger Root

$3.99

Happy Mountain Kombucha - Hopped Grapefruit

$3.99
Happy Mountain Kombucha - Hopped Huckleberry

Happy Mountain Kombucha - Hopped Huckleberry

$3.99
Happy Mountain Kombucha - Lavender White

Happy Mountain Kombucha - Lavender White

$3.99
Happy Mountain Kombucha - Peach Blossom

Happy Mountain Kombucha - Peach Blossom

$3.99
Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$2.99
Crater Lake Orange Cream

Crater Lake Orange Cream

$2.99
Crater Lake Root Beer

Crater Lake Root Beer

$2.99
Crater Lake Vanilla Cream

Crater Lake Vanilla Cream

$2.99
Fanta Orange

Fanta Orange

$2.99
Reed's Extra Ginger Beer

Reed's Extra Ginger Beer

$2.99
Sprite

Sprite

$2.99
Squirt

Squirt

$2.99
Polar - Blood Orange Lemonade

Polar - Blood Orange Lemonade

$1.99
Polar - Cranberry Lime

Polar - Cranberry Lime

$1.99

Polar - Ginger Lime Mule

$1.99

Polar - Mango Limeade

$1.99
Polar - Ruby Red Grapefruit

Polar - Ruby Red Grapefruit

$1.99

Polar - Strawberry Lemonade

$1.99
Coco Coast

Coco Coast

$3.99

Coco Coast w/ Passionfruit

$3.99
Mela Watermelon Water

Mela Watermelon Water

$3.99
Mela Watermelon + Ginger

Mela Watermelon + Ginger

$3.99

Mela Watermelon + Passionfruit

$3.99
Martinelli's Sparkling Apple Juice

Martinelli's Sparkling Apple Juice

$3.49
Essentia

Essentia

$2.49

Liquid Death - Sparkling Water

$2.99

Liquid Death - Mango Chainsaw

$2.99

Liquid Death - Severed Lime

$2.99
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$2.99
Lagunitas Hop

Lagunitas Hop

$2.99
Yerba Mate Berry

Yerba Mate Berry

$3.99
Yerba Mate Mint

Yerba Mate Mint

$3.99

Merch

Pullover - Bicycle - Black

Pullover - Bicycle - Black

$40.00+
Pullover - Bicycle - Forest

Pullover - Bicycle - Forest

$40.00+
Pullover - Oregon Motif - Black

Pullover - Oregon Motif - Black

$40.00+
Pullover - Retro Cycle - Blush

Pullover - Retro Cycle - Blush

$40.00+
Pullover - Retro Cycle - Cream

Pullover - Retro Cycle - Cream

$40.00+
Zip Up - Oregon Motif - Black

Zip Up - Oregon Motif - Black

$40.00+
Zip Up - PDX Cycle - Black

Zip Up - PDX Cycle - Black

$40.00+
Tee - Better Half logo - Teal

Tee - Better Half logo - Teal

$20.00+
Tee - Better Half logo - Sunset

Tee - Better Half logo - Sunset

$20.00+
Tee - Oregon Motif - Black

Tee - Oregon Motif - Black

$20.00+
Tee - Retro Cycle - Almond

Tee - Retro Cycle - Almond

$20.00+
Tee - Retro Cycle - Blush

Tee - Retro Cycle - Blush

$20.00+
Beanie - Charcoal Grey

Beanie - Charcoal Grey

$20.00

Unisex sizing

Beanie - Mustard Yellow

Beanie - Mustard Yellow

$20.00

Unisex sizing

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

sandwich of all trades

Website

Location

25 N. Fremont St., Portland, OR 97227

Directions

