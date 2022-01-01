Taylor Street Kitchen 1125 SW Taylor Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:59 pm
Restaurant info
*the best little neighborhood food shop* homemade bread and baked goods, fresh local food, market with wine and beer and PIZZA!
Location
1125 SW Taylor Street, Portland, OR 97205
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House - 210 NW 11th Ave
4.5 • 3,064
210 NW 11th Ave Portland, OR 97209
View restaurant