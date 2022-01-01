Main picView gallery

Taylor Street Kitchen 1125 SW Taylor Street

1125 SW Taylor Street

Portland, OR 97205

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:59 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:59 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:59 pm
*the best little neighborhood food shop* homemade bread and baked goods, fresh local food, market with wine and beer and PIZZA!

1125 SW Taylor Street, Portland, OR 97205

