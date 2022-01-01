Gyoza in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve gyoza
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Beaverton
11830 NW Cedar Falls Dr #128, Portland
|Vegetable Gyoza
|$5.50
餃子（野菜） Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with vegetables, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce
|Gyoza Sauce Side
|Pork Gyoza
|$5.50
餃子（豚肉）Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with pork, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce
AFURI Ramen & Dumplings - Downtown Portland
50 SW 3rd ave, Portland
|crispy pork gyoza 4 PC
|$6.00
pork, green onion, ginger, garlic, cabbage, scallion, sesame oil, soy
|buta gyoza 8 PC
|$10.00
pork, green onion, ginger, garlic, cabbage, sesame oil, soy
|gyoza soup
|$7.00
pork, green onion, ginger, garlic, cabbage, chicken broth, sesame, chili threads, lemon
TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké
1125 SE Grand Ave, Portland
|Chicken Gyoza (6)
|$5.00
Six pieces of our chicken gyoza served with house sesame sauce.
SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Portland Food Hall
827 SW 2nd Ave, Portland
|Pork Gyoza
|$5.50
餃子（豚肉）Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with pork, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce
|Vegetable Gyoza
|$5.50
餃子（野菜） Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with vegetables, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce
The Humble Dumpling
6050 S Macadam Ave, Ste. A, Portland
|Veggie Gyoza (5)
|$8.00
Our vegan version of the traditional Japanese-style dumpling, filled with cabbage, carrots, and onions and a variety of Asian mushrooms to carry that umami joy. Carnivores should give these a shot as well. So good!
Recommended with our Gyoza sauce.