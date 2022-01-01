Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gyoza in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve gyoza

Item pic

 

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Beaverton

11830 NW Cedar Falls Dr #128, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegetable Gyoza$5.50
餃子（野菜） Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with vegetables, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce
Gyoza Sauce Side
Pork Gyoza$5.50
餃子（豚肉）Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with pork, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Beaverton
Item pic

 

AFURI Ramen & Dumplings - Downtown Portland

50 SW 3rd ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
crispy pork gyoza 4 PC$6.00
pork, green onion, ginger, garlic, cabbage, scallion, sesame oil, soy
buta gyoza 8 PC$10.00
pork, green onion, ginger, garlic, cabbage, sesame oil, soy
gyoza soup$7.00
pork, green onion, ginger, garlic, cabbage, chicken broth, sesame, chili threads, lemon
More about AFURI Ramen & Dumplings - Downtown Portland
Item pic

 

TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké

1125 SE Grand Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Gyoza (6)$5.00
Six pieces of our chicken gyoza served with house sesame sauce.
More about TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké
Pork Gyoza image

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Portland Food Hall

827 SW 2nd Ave, Portland

Avg 4.6 (166 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Gyoza$5.50
餃子（豚肉）Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with pork, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce
Vegetable Gyoza$5.50
餃子（野菜） Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with vegetables, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Portland Food Hall
Item pic

 

The Humble Dumpling

6050 S Macadam Ave, Ste. A, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Gyoza (5)$8.00
Our vegan version of the traditional Japanese-style dumpling, filled with cabbage, carrots, and onions and a variety of Asian mushrooms to carry that umami joy. Carnivores should give these a shot as well. So good!
Recommended with our Gyoza sauce.
More about The Humble Dumpling
Miyamoto image

SUSHI

Miyamoto

8105 SE Stark St, Portland

Avg 4.7 (582 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Gyoza$6.00
Japanese style dumpling served with ginger ponzu sauce. Pork or Vegetable.
More about Miyamoto

