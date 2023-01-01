Italian sandwiches in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve italian sandwiches
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Good Neighbor Pizzeria - 800 NE Dekum St
707 NE Liberty street, Portland
|Italian sandwich
|$12.50
Salami and pepperoni with roasted onions and peppers, fresh red onions, black olives, banana peppers, olive oil and melted mozzarella on toasted ciabatta bread
The Star Portland - 1309 NW Hoyt St
1309 NW Hoyt St, Portland
|Spicy Italian Sausage Sandwich
|$14.00
Fennel sausage, provolone, mozzarella, spicy cherry peppers, onions, house marinara. Served on a toasted French roll with a choice of kettle chips or green salad.