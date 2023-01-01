Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian sandwiches in Portland

Go
Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve italian sandwiches

Good Neighbor Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Good Neighbor Pizzeria - 800 NE Dekum St

707 NE Liberty street, Portland

Avg 4.4 (535 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Italian sandwich$12.50
Salami and pepperoni with roasted onions and peppers, fresh red onions, black olives, banana peppers, olive oil and melted mozzarella on toasted ciabatta bread
More about Good Neighbor Pizzeria - 800 NE Dekum St
Consumer pic

 

The Star Portland - 1309 NW Hoyt St

1309 NW Hoyt St, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Italian Sausage Sandwich$14.00
Fennel sausage, provolone, mozzarella, spicy cherry peppers, onions, house marinara. Served on a toasted French roll with a choice of kettle chips or green salad.
More about The Star Portland - 1309 NW Hoyt St
Item pic

 

Pizza Thief

2610 NW Vaughn Street, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Sandwich$12.00
mortadella, hazelnuts, Coto & Tuscan salami, rosemary ham, olive tapenade, aged provolone and oregano vinaigrette on our focaccia.
More about Pizza Thief

Browse other tasty dishes in Portland

Yogurt Parfaits

Miso Soup

Pork Ribs

Dumplings

Panna Cotta

Octopus

Bean Burritos

Mango Sticky Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Portland to explore

Southeast Portland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Northeast Portland

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Pearl District

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Southwest Portland

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Industrial District

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

North Portland

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Alphabet District

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Portland to explore

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (54 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (45 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (294 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (986 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (225 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (582 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (138 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (628 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston