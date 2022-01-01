Garlic cheese bread in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve garlic cheese bread
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Good Neighbor Pizzeria - 800 NE Dekum St
707 NE Liberty street, Portland
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$5.00
with garlic oil, GNP spices, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses
PIZZA
Life of Pie - NW 23rd Ave
1765 NW 23rd Ave, Portland
|Garlic Cheese Bread with Marinara
|$13.00
Garlic cheese bread served with marinara sauce.
PIZZA • SALADS
Life of Pie - N Williams Ave
3632 N Williams Ave, Portland
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$13.00
Served with marinara
Pizza Thief
2610 NW Vaughn Street, Portland
|Jalapeno Garlic Cheese Bread
|$12.00
Parm oil, Mozz-Provolone, fontal, jalapenos, pecorino, chives, fennel pollen, served with our tomato sauce for dipping