Donburi in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve donburi

Afuri Ramen & Dumplings

50 SW 3rd ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
spicy karaage donburi$10.00
japanese fried chicken, spicy sauce, spicy mayo sesame, green onion, pickled ginger, kizami nori, rice
kakuni chashu donburi$10.00
braised kakuni pork, green onion, poached egg, pickled vegetables, kizami nori, shichimi togarashi, sesame, rice
karaage donburi$10.00
japanese fried chicken, sweet chili soy sauce, mayo, sesame, green onion, pickled ginger, kizami nori, rice
More about Afuri Ramen & Dumplings
AFURI Ramen & Dumplings - Slabtown - 1620 NW 21st Ave

1620 Northwest 21st Avenue, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
spicy karaage donburi$10.00
japanese fried chicken, spicy sauce, spicy mayo sesame, green onion, pickled ginger, kizami nori, rice
karaage donburi$10.00
japanese fried chicken, sweet chili soy sauce, mayo, sesame, green onion, pickled ginger, kizami nori, rice
mabo tofu donburi$10.00
vegan meat, mabo sauce, tofu, bok choy, green onion, leeks sichuan pepper, fried garlic, rice
More about AFURI Ramen & Dumplings - Slabtown - 1620 NW 21st Ave

