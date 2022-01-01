Donburi in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve donburi
Afuri Ramen & Dumplings
50 SW 3rd ave, Portland
|spicy karaage donburi
|$10.00
japanese fried chicken, spicy sauce, spicy mayo sesame, green onion, pickled ginger, kizami nori, rice
|kakuni chashu donburi
|$10.00
braised kakuni pork, green onion, poached egg, pickled vegetables, kizami nori, shichimi togarashi, sesame, rice
|karaage donburi
|$10.00
japanese fried chicken, sweet chili soy sauce, mayo, sesame, green onion, pickled ginger, kizami nori, rice
AFURI Ramen & Dumplings - Slabtown - 1620 NW 21st Ave
1620 Northwest 21st Avenue, Portland
|spicy karaage donburi
|$10.00
japanese fried chicken, spicy sauce, spicy mayo sesame, green onion, pickled ginger, kizami nori, rice
|karaage donburi
|$10.00
japanese fried chicken, sweet chili soy sauce, mayo, sesame, green onion, pickled ginger, kizami nori, rice
|mabo tofu donburi
|$10.00
vegan meat, mabo sauce, tofu, bok choy, green onion, leeks sichuan pepper, fried garlic, rice