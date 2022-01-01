Mac and cheese in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Modern Times [Portland]
630 SE Belmont Street, Portland
|MAC N CHEESE
|$6.00
SHELLS • CHAO CHESSE • ADD-ONS AVAILABLE | 100% plant-based
TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
psychic bar pix
3560 N MISSISSIPPI AVE, Portland
|Mac and Cheese
|$12.00
4 cheese sauce, SHELLS!
STEEPLEJACK BREWING CO
2400 NE BROADWAY ST, Portland
|Baked Mac and Cheese
|$11.00
Elbow noodle, Beecher's White Cheddar, Gruyere, Brown Butter Brioche Bread Crumbs, Brown Butter Hazelnuts, Parmesan Sauce, Chives
SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House
210 NW 11th Ave, Portland
|Mac & Cheese
|$16.50
Fresh pasta, white cheddar and Black Butte Porter cream sauce, beer-caramelized onions, spinach
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES
Shine Distillery & Grill
4232 N Williams Ave, Portland
|DAILY MAC & CHEESE
|$13.00
CALL to ask your about today's mac & cheese • Add smoked pork belly, chicken, or BBQ pulled pork - $4
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Nepo 42
5403 NE 42nd Ave, Portland
|Mac & Cheese
|$15.00
Bacon, onions, spinach, roasted red peppers, in a sharp white cheddar cheese sauce.
Bam Pow
6025 NE Halsey, Portland
|Smoked Mac n Cheese
|$13.00
Smoked cheese sauce on cavatappi pasta, with kale, bacon garnished with green onion
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Saraveza
1004 N Killingsworth St, Portland
|Mac N Cheese
|$11.00
cavatappi, cheddar, smoked gouda, bread crumb
SMOOTHIES
Blossoming Lotus Cafe
2122 NW Quimby Street, Portland
|Mac and Cheese Bowl
|$9.00
Our ultra famous vegan mac and cheese is made with a creamy blend of butternut squash with oat milk, cashews and nutritional yeast. A creamy healthy dish that will satisfy your cravings!
|Mac and Cheese Cup
|$5.00
Smaller version of the bowl.
GRILL
Schilling Cider House - Portland
930 SE 10th Ave, Portland
|Mac & Cheese
|$10.00
Big's Chicken - Glisan
4606 NE Glisan St., Portland
|Fried Mac & Cheese Bites
|$7.95
Grandma’s Mac & Cheese, crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside, served with Zesty Ranch and Fresno Sauce
Reverend's BBQ
7712 SE 13th Ave, Portland
|Mac & Cheese
Pasta Shells In Creamy, Cheesy Sauce. Topped with Crushed BBQ Potato Chips