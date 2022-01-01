Mac and cheese in Portland

Portland restaurants that serve mac and cheese

MAC N CHEESE image

 

Modern Times [Portland]

630 SE Belmont Street, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
MAC N CHEESE$6.00
SHELLS • CHAO CHESSE • ADD-ONS AVAILABLE | 100% plant-based
More about Modern Times [Portland]
psychic bar pix image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

psychic bar pix

3560 N MISSISSIPPI AVE, Portland

Avg 4.5 (234 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mac and Cheese$12.00
4 cheese sauce, SHELLS!
More about psychic bar pix
Baked Mac and Cheese image

 

STEEPLEJACK BREWING CO

2400 NE BROADWAY ST, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baked Mac and Cheese$11.00
Elbow noodle, Beecher's White Cheddar, Gruyere, Brown Butter Brioche Bread Crumbs, Brown Butter Hazelnuts, Parmesan Sauce, Chives
More about STEEPLEJACK BREWING CO
Item pic

SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House

210 NW 11th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.5 (3064 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$16.50
Fresh pasta, white cheddar and Black Butte Porter cream sauce, beer-caramelized onions, spinach
More about Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House
DAILY MAC & CHEESE image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

Shine Distillery & Grill

4232 N Williams Ave, Portland

Avg 4.7 (361 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
DAILY MAC & CHEESE$13.00
CALL to ask your about today's mac & cheese • Add smoked pork belly, chicken, or BBQ pulled pork - $4
More about Shine Distillery & Grill
Mac & Cheese image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Nepo 42

5403 NE 42nd Ave, Portland

Avg 4.4 (1176 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mac & Cheese$15.00
Bacon, onions, spinach, roasted red peppers, in a sharp white cheddar cheese sauce.
More about Nepo 42
Bam Pow image

 

Bam Pow

6025 NE Halsey, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Mac n Cheese$13.00
Smoked cheese sauce on cavatappi pasta, with kale, bacon garnished with green onion
More about Bam Pow
Mac & Cheese image

HAMBURGERS

C Bar

2880 SE Gladstone St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (634 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$10.00
More about C Bar
Saraveza image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Saraveza

1004 N Killingsworth St, Portland

Avg 4.7 (657 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mac N Cheese$11.00
cavatappi, cheddar, smoked gouda, bread crumb
More about Saraveza
Mac and Cheese Bowl image

SMOOTHIES

Blossoming Lotus Cafe

2122 NW Quimby Street, Portland

Avg 4.7 (89 reviews)
Takeout
Mac and Cheese Bowl$9.00
Our ultra famous vegan mac and cheese is made with a creamy blend of butternut squash with oat milk, cashews and nutritional yeast. A creamy healthy dish that will satisfy your cravings!
Mac and Cheese Cup$5.00
Smaller version of the bowl.
More about Blossoming Lotus Cafe
Schilling Cider House - Portland image

GRILL

Schilling Cider House - Portland

930 SE 10th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.7 (343 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$10.00
More about Schilling Cider House - Portland
Item pic

 

Big's Chicken - Glisan

4606 NE Glisan St., Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Mac & Cheese Bites$7.95
Grandma’s Mac & Cheese, crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside, served with Zesty Ranch and Fresno Sauce
More about Big's Chicken - Glisan
Item pic

 

Reverend's BBQ

7712 SE 13th Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac & Cheese
Pasta Shells In Creamy, Cheesy Sauce. Topped with Crushed BBQ Potato Chips
More about Reverend's BBQ

