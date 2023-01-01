Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rangoon in Portland

Go
Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve rangoon

Consumer pic

 

The Chomp - 3200 SE Milwaukie Ave

3200 SE Milwaukie Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Rangoon$7.00
Crab, Cream Cheese Stuffed in Wonton Skin
More about The Chomp - 3200 SE Milwaukie Ave
Item pic

 

Norah

3801 SE Belmont St., Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rainy Rangoon$9.00
vegan shrimp, cream cheese, onion, sweet & sour sauce
More about Norah

Browse other tasty dishes in Portland

Fritters

Veggie Sandwiches

Cannolis

Ranch Salad

Cookies

Brisket

Pad Thai

Mixed Green Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Portland to explore

Southeast Portland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Northeast Portland

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Pearl District

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Southwest Portland

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Industrial District

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

North Portland

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Alphabet District

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Portland to explore

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (72 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (379 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1293 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (278 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (707 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (171 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (789 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston