Rangoon in
Portland
/
Portland
/
Rangoon
Portland restaurants that serve rangoon
The Chomp - 3200 SE Milwaukie Ave
3200 SE Milwaukie Ave, Portland
No reviews yet
Crab Rangoon
$7.00
Crab, Cream Cheese Stuffed in Wonton Skin
More about The Chomp - 3200 SE Milwaukie Ave
Norah
3801 SE Belmont St., Portland
No reviews yet
Rainy Rangoon
$9.00
vegan shrimp, cream cheese, onion, sweet & sour sauce
More about Norah
