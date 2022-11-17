MHBC Tilikum

A map showing the location of MHBC TilikumView gallery

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Pepperoni
Margherita
Prosciutto

Pizza

Artichoke

$15.00

Diablo

$16.00

Mushroom

$15.00

Margherita

$13.00

Marinara

$9.00

No Cheese

Pepperoni

$14.00

Prosciutto

$17.00

Tilikum

$14.00

Wurst

$15.00

Kids Cheese

$8.00

Special Pizza

$14.00

HH Margherita

$8.00

Sides

Not Pizza

Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.00

Hazelnuts

$4.00

Olives

$5.00

Pizzeria

$10.00

Caprese

$9.00

Caesar

$12.00

Spun to Order

Vanilla

$5.00

Chocolate

$5.00

N/A Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke Can

$2.00

Crater Lake Root Beer

$3.00

Crater Lake Orange Cream

$3.00

Crater Lake Vanilla Cream

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Fentimen's

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$1.00

Honest Tea

$3.00

LaCroix

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Draft

Mt Hood Lager

$6.00+

Multorporter

$6.00+

Seasonal

$6.00+

Cider/Seltzer

$6.00

Rainier

$3.00

Flight

$12.00

Growler Refill

$13.00

Growler - 64oz

$17.00

Growlette - 32oz

$13.00Out of stock

Canned Beer

Cascadian

$2.00

Cloud Cap

$2.00

Ice Axe

$2.00

Tucker

$2.00

Hogsback

$2.00

Rainier

$3.00

Hard Cider

$6.00

4 Pack

$8.00

6 Pack

$12.00

MHBC Merch

Trucker Hat

$25.00

Pint Glass

$5.00

Baseball T

$28.00

T-Shirt

$20.00

Green Hat

$25.00

Spirits

Bulleit

$8.00

Campari

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Crater Lake

$8.00

Espolon Tequila

$8.00

Gompers Gin

$9.00

Hennessey

$10.00

Herradura

$10.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

MacCallan 12

$18.00

Makers

$8.00

Oban

$22.00

Pimm's

$8.00

Pueblo Viejo Tequila

$7.00

Timberline Vodka

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Wood Fired Neapolitan Pizza

Location

401 SE Caruthers St, Portland, OR 97214

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

