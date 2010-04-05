Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza Jerk NE

review star

No reviews yet

5028 NE 42nd Ave

Portland, OR 97218

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food

18" Thin Crust Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$26.00

Cheese, red sauce

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$29.00

You know it

Sausage Pizza

Sausage Pizza

$29.00

House made fennel sausage

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$28.00

Garlic, fresh mozzarella, basil

Meatzza

Meatzza

$32.00

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, bacon

Clam Jam

Clam Jam

$30.00

Clams, white wine, cream, garlic,oregano, chili flake, pecorino

Kale Blazer

$31.00

Veggie Super Pie

$30.00

Black olive, bell pepper, muchroom, red onion

Super Pie

$32.00

Fennel Sausage, pepperoni, black olive, bell pepper, mushroom, red onion

Lovely Linda

Lovely Linda

$31.00

Roast fennel, red onion, kalamata olive, mushroom, garlic, basil

It's always Sunny in Cully

It's always Sunny in Cully

$32.00

Pepperoni, pineapple, hot pickled peppers, basil, honey

White Pie

White Pie

$29.00

Ricotta, fresh mozzarella, garlic, chili flake, basil, no sauce base

Eggplant Parm

$30.00

Meatball Parm

$30.00
Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$26.00

cheese, red sauce

12" Cast Iron Pizza

Cast Iron Cheese Pizza

$24.00

Cheese, red sauce

Cast Iron Pepperoni Pizza

Cast Iron Pepperoni Pizza

$26.50

You know it

Cast Iron Sausage Pizza

$26.50

House made fennel sausage

Cast Iron Margherita

$26.00

Garlic, fresh mozzarella, basil

Cast Iron Meatzza

$27.50

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, bacon

Cast Iron Clam Jam

$26.00

Clams, white wine, cream, garlic,oregano, chili flake, pecorino

Cast Iron Kale Blazer

$27.00

Cast Iron Veggie Super Pie

$26.00

Black olive, bell pepper, muchroom, red onion

Cast Iron Super Pie

$27.50

Fennel Sausage, pepperoni, black olive, bell pepper, mushroom, red onion

Cast Iron Lovely Linda

$26.00

Roast fennel, red onion, kalamata olive, mushroom, garlic, basil

Cast Iron It's always Sunny in Cully

$27.50

Pepperoni, pineapple, hot pickled peppers, basil, honey

Cast Iron White Pie

$25.50

Ricotta, fresh mozzarella, garlic, chili flake, basil, no sauce base

Cast Iron Meatball Parmigiana

$26.00

Cheese, red sauce

Cast Iron Eggplant Parmigiana

$26.00

Cheese, red sauce

Cast Iron Build Your Own

$24.00

cheese, red sauce

Salad

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.00

Ranch Salad

$9.00

Bleu Cheese Salad

$9.00

Vegan Greek Salad

$9.00

Vegan Ranch Salad

$9.00

Sides

OG Ranch

$0.50

Truffle Ranch

$1.00

Vegan Ranch

$1.00

Marinara

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Aardvark Sauce

$1.00

Boat Sauce

$1.00

Jalepenos

$0.50

Caeser

$0.50

Black Olives

$0.50

Anchocies

$1.50

Pineapple

$1.00

BHP

$1.00

Pepperocini

$1.00

Cherry Tomatoes

$1.00

Greek Dressing

$0.50

Dessert

rice krispie

$3.00

soft serve ice cream

$3.00+

18" Vegan Pizza

Vegan Cheese

$26.00

Follow Your Heart vegan mozzarella, house cashew ricotta

Vegan Pepperoni

$29.00

Follow Your Heart vegan mozzarella, house cashew ricotta, vegan pepperoni

Vegan Margherita

$29.00

Follow Your Heart vegan mozzarella, house cashew ricotta, garlic, basil

Vegan Sausage

$32.00

Follow Your Heart vegan mozzarella, house cashew ricotta, vegan sausage, mushrooms, garlic, basil

Vegan Kale Blazer

$31.00

Follow Your Heart vegan mozzarella, house cashew ricotta, kale, vegan sausage, garlic, hot pickled peppers

Vegan Lovely Linda

Vegan Lovely Linda

$31.00

Follow Your Heart vegan mozzarella, house cashew ricotta, garlic, kalamata olives, mushooms, roast fennel, red onion, basil

Vegan Super Veggie

$30.00

Follow Your Heart vegan mozzarella, house cashew ricotta, black olive, bell pepper, mushroom, red onion

Vegan Super Pie

Vegan Super Pie

$32.00

Follow Your Heart vegan mozzarella, house cashew ricotta, vegan sausage, vegan pepperoni, black olive, bell pepper, mushroom, red onion

Vegan It's Always Sunny in Cully

$32.00

Follow Your Heart vegan mozzarella, house cashew ricotta, vegan pepperoni, pineapple, hot pickled peppers, basil, honey

Vegan Chicken Parm

$31.00

12" Vegan Cast Iron Pizza

Cast Iron Vegan Cheese

$24.00

Follow Your Heart vegan mozzarella, house cashew ricotta

Cast Iron Vegan Pepperoni

$26.50

Follow Your Heart vegan mozzarella, house cashew ricotta, vegan pepperoni

Cast Iron Vegan Margherita

$26.00

Follow Your Heart vegan mozzarella, house cashew ricotta, garlic, basil

Cast Iron Vegan Sausage

$27.50

Follow Your Heart vegan mozzarella, house cashew ricotta, vegan sausage, mushrooms, garlic, basil

Cast Iron Vegan Kale Blazer

$27.00

Follow Your Heart vegan mozzarella, house cashew ricotta, kale, vegan sausage, garlic, hot pickled peppers

Cast Iron Vegan Lovely Linda

$26.00

Follow Your Heart vegan mozzarella, house cashew ricotta, garlic, kalamata olives, mushooms, roast fennel, red onion, basil

Cast Iron Vegan Super Veggie

$26.00

Follow Your Heart vegan mozzarella, house cashew ricotta, black olive, bell pepper, mushroom, red onion

Cast Iron Vegan Super Pie

$27.50

Follow Your Heart vegan mozzarella, house cashew ricotta, vegan sausage, vegan pepperoni, black olive, bell pepper, mushroom, red onion

Cast Iron Vegan It's Always Sunny in Cully

$27.50

Follow Your Heart vegan mozzarella, house cashew ricotta, vegan pepperoni, pineapple, hot pickled peppers, basil, honey

Cast IronVegan Chicken Parm

$27.00

10" Gluten Free

10" GF Crust

$15.00

PJ At Home

Truffle Ranch Quart

$12.00

Red Sauce Quart

$4.00

Greek Dressing Pint

$4.00

Caesar Dressing Pint

$4.00

Croutons Quart

$6.00

Ranch Dressing pint

$4.00

Greek Dressing Quart

$8.00

Truffle Ranch Pint

$8.00

Dough Balls

$3.00

Ranch Dressing Quart

$8.00

Caeser Dressing Quart

$8.00

Red Sauce Pint

$2.00

Bleu Cheese Quart

$8.00

Bleu Cheese Pint

$4.00

Utensil

Utensil

Merch

Shirts

Glow Shirt

$25.00

Non Alc-Drinks

Cans

Apple Juice

$3.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Polar-Ginger Lime

$2.00

Polar-Ruby Red Grapefruit

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Fountain

Fountain

$2.00

Slushee

Margarita

$8.00

N/A Slushee

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pizza Jerk at NE 42nd and Killingsworth

Website

Location

5028 NE 42nd Ave, Portland, OR 97218

Directions

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

