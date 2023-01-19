Restaurant header imageView gallery

Paladin Pie

2231 NE Alberta St

Portland, OR 97211

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni Pie
Cheese Pie
Druid Pie

Whole Pies (16)

Cheese Pie

Cheese Pie

$20.00

Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Parmesan

Pepperoni Pie

Pepperoni Pie

$22.00

Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Parmesan, Ezzo Pepperoni

Chaotic Good Pie (FKA "Hawaiian")

Chaotic Good Pie (FKA "Hawaiian")

$25.00

Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Parmesan, Ezzo Pepperoni, Fresh Pineapple, Pickled Jalapeño

Marinara Pie (Vegan)

Marinara Pie (Vegan)

$18.00

Red Sauce, Garlic, Calabrian Chili Crisp

Cleric Pie

Cleric Pie

$26.00

Italian Sausage, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Za'atar (Lebanese Herb/Spice Blend)

Druid Pie

Druid Pie

$25.00

Roasted Mushrooms, Parmesan Cream, Shredded Mozzarella, Sliced Garlic, Basil, Squeeze of Lemon

Red Dragon

Red Dragon

$26.00

Roasted Buffalo Chicken, Frank's Red Hot, Red Onion, Shredded Mozzarella, House Made Ranch

1/2 and 1/2 Red Sauce

$9.00

1/2 and 1/2 White Sauce

$12.50

Sides

Smashed Cucumber Salad

Smashed Cucumber Salad

$10.00

Persian Cucumber, Toasted Almonds, Calabrian Chili Crisp, White Wine Vinegar

Roasted Delicata Squash

Roasted Delicata Squash

$10.00

Delicata, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds, Maple Agrodolce, Basil

16" Cheesy Bread

16" Cheesy Bread

$12.00

Pizza-Sized Garlic Cheesy Bread with 2 Sides of Red Sauce

Sauces

Side of Parmesan

$0.50

Grated actual Parmesan (not the grocery store shelf-stable stuff)

Side of Red Sauce

$0.50

Our house-made tomato sauce with oregano, garlic, and olive oil.

Side of Calabrian Chili Crisp

Side of Calabrian Chili Crisp

$0.50

A condiment inspired by Chinese chili crisp, featuring fried garlic and shallots, and Calabrian chilis. A labor of love that is worth the effort.

Side of House Made Ranch

Side of House Made Ranch

$0.50

Fresh herbs, buttermilk, lemon, garlic. Hidden Valley could never.

Side of Mouthbreather Hot Sauce

$0.50

Bottle of Mouthbreather Hot Sauce (6 oz.)

$6.00

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Coconut Water

$3.00

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie (Vegan)

Chocolate Chip Cookie (Vegan)

$2.50Out of stock

You wouldn't know it was vegan if we didn't tell you.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Paladin Pie serves refined yet whimsical wood-fired pizza from a little cart on NE Alberta.

2231 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211

