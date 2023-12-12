Tin Shed Garden Café 1438 NE Alberta St
Portland, OR 97211
Portland, OR 97211
FOOD
Brunch
- You Gotta Have It$16.50
Two eggs any style with your choice of protein. Served with potato cakes topped with sour cream and green onion or cheese grits, plus a house-made buttermilk biscuit.
- Everything Naughty$18.95
House-made buttermilk biscuit covered with hickory-smoked bacon gravy or mushroom-rosemary gravy, potato cake topped with sour cream and green onion, two scrambled eggs, and your choice of bacon, pork sausage patty, chicken-apple sausage link, or vegan sausage.
- Everything Nice$18.95
Sourdough French toast, fresh fruit, potato cake topped with sour cream and green onion, and your choice of bacon, pork sausage patty, chicken apple sausage links, or vegan sausage. Served with pure maple syrup.
- Canadian Bacon Benedict$18.50
Two poached eggs over a toasted english muffin with canadian bacon, topped with house-made hollandaise. Served with potato cakes topped with sour cream and green onion or with cheese grits.
- Bacon Avocado Benedict$19.50
Two poached eggs over a toasted English muffin with smoked bacon and avocado, topped with house-made hollandaise. Served with potato cakes topped with sour cream and green onion or with cheese grits.
- Seasonal Veggie Benedict$17.50
Two poached eggs over a toasted English muffin with seasonal veggies, topped with house-made hollandaise. Served with potato cakes topped with sour cream and green onion or with cheese grits.
- Norweigan Lox Benedict$21.50
Two poached eggs over a toasted English muffin with a schmear of cream cheese, Norwegian lox and pickled red onion, topped with house-made hollandaise, fresh dill and capers. Served with potato cakes topped with sour cream and green onion, or cheese grits.
- Veggie Pesto$17.50
Two eggs scramble with sweet potato, kale, onion, roasted garlic, and mushrooms, topped with basil pesto and cream cheese. Served with potato cakes topped with sour cream and green onion or with cheese grits, and a house-made buttermilk biscuit.
- The Spike-ish$17.25
Breakfast burrito with two scrambled eggs, pepperjack cheese, fresh spinach, onion, bell pepper, jalapeno, black beans, and minced garlic. Served with potato cakes topped with sour cream and green onion or with cheese grits.
- Coco Rice & Jazz$17.50
Creamy coconut rice served in a bowl over fresh spinach, with crispy blackened tofu, avocado, chili flakes, and our house black beans. Served with sourdough toast.
- Farro Sanders$17.50
A vegan bowl with farro, leeks, roasted delicata squash, green garbanzo beans, and roasted garlic, topped with an avocado chimichurri and sliced red cabbage. Served with sourdough toast.
- Way Out West$16.50
Crispy corn tortillas, jasmine rice, ranchero beans, two eggs any style, sharp Tillamook cheddar, salsa fresca, chipotle aioli, and sour cream piled high in a bowl.
- Good Dog$17.95
Two egg scramble with pork sausage, jalapenos, bell pepper, onion, covered with sharp Tillamook cheddar, chipotle aioli, and salsa fresca, served over potato cakes or cheese grits. Served with a house-made buttermilk biscuit
- Stay$17.50
Onion, mushroom, sweet potatoes, roasted garlic, and kale, scrambled with two eggs, served over potato cakes or cheese grits and topped with our house-made mushroom-rosemary gravy. Served with a house-made buttermilk biscuit.
- The Killingsworth$18.00
Two egg scramble served over potato cakes or cheese grits, with bacon, shiitake mushroom, minced garlic, and leeks, topped with sharp cheddar, rosemary-mushroom gravy, and green onions. Served with a house-made buttermilk biscuit.
- Fetch$17.95
Bacon, tomato, green onion scramble over potato cakes or cheese grits. Served with a house-made buttermilk biscuit.
- Roll Over$17.75
Pork sausage and scrambled eggs served over potato cakes or cheese grits. Served with a house-made buttermilk biscuit
- Avocado Toast$15.00
Multigrain toast with an herbed goat cheese spread, sliced avocado, toasted pepita seeds, two fried eggs, chili flakes, and pickled red onions.
Sweets
- Raspberry Jammers$8.25
Three mini house-made buttermilk biscuits baked with a delightful dollup of raspberry jam
- Single Jammer$3.00
- Sinful$16.75
Grilled Grand Central sourdough French toast served with fresh seasonal fruit and a side of real maple syrup.
- Slice of Sinful$8.00
Served with real maple syrup and a side of fresh fruit
- Coconut Rice w/ Bananas and Cinnamon$7.00
Jasmine rice simmered in sweet coconut milk topped with banana and cinnamon
Lunch
- Classic Burger$16.50
6 oz beef patty, pickled red onion, lettuce, dill pickle, & horseradish spread on a grilled potato bun. Served with Kettle chips or a side salad.
- Salmon & Spice$20.25
Blackened Coho, pepper jack, roasted red peppers, green leaf lettuce, pickled red onion, and chipotle aioli on a grilled potato bun. Served with Kettle chips or a side salad.
- Heartless Artichoke$17.50
Creamy blend of artichoke hearts, mayo, garlic, lemon, and Parmesan on grilled sourdough with roasted red peppers and pepper jack
- Captain's Caesar$16.00
Romaine and house croutons tossed in anchovy Caesar dressing topped with shaved Parmesan and served with a lemon wedge
- McCobb$18.50
Chopped romaine and mixed greens, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, hard-boiled egg, avocado, candied bacon, and grilled chicken with a side of blue cheese-wasabi dressing
- Take It For Pomegranate$17.00
Mixed greens and romaine tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette with green apple, roasted delicata squash, toasted walnuts, tangy goat cheese, and fresh pomegranate seeds.
A La Carte
- Side of Bacon$6.00
Hickory smoked bacon
- Side Vegan Sausage/Beyond Meat$5.50
- Other Protein Choices
Pork sausage, chicken apple sausage, Canadian bacon or tofu
- Chicken Breast$8.00
- Salmon Fillet/Wild Caught Coho$9.00
- Side Lox$5.75
- Side Avocado$2.75
- Side Potato Cakes$5.00
Two fried potato pancakes topped with sour cream and green onion. Gluten free, dairy free without sour cream.
- Side Cheese Grits$5.00
Creamy grits cooked with butter & cream cheese. Topped with Tillamook sharp cheddar.
- Fresh Fruit$6.00
- Two Eggs$3.95
- Buttermilk Biscuit$5.00
- Sourdough Toast$2.75
Grand Central sourdough
- Multigrain Toast$2.75
Grand Central multigrain
- Side English Muffin$2.25
- Gluten-Free Honey Gold Toast$2.95
New Cascadia Honeygold
- Gluten-Free Challah$2.95
New Cascadia Challah
- Sauteed Greens$3.95
- Bacon Gravy$5.00
- Rosemary-mushroom Gravy$4.50
- Roasted Red Potatoes$7.75
Served with our house feta-buttermilk sauce
- Roasted Veggies$4.75
- Side of Kettle Chips$2.50
Side Sauce
Kiddos
- Tofu, Greens 'n' Grits$9.25
Kale and tofu served with cheesy grits on the side
- Eggs 'n' Taters$9.25
Cheesy scrambled eggs and potato cakes
- Eggs 'n' Biscuit$9.25
Cheesy scrambled eggs and a scratch buttermilk biscuit
- Grilled Cheese$9.25
Cheddar on Grand Central sourdough
- Quesadilla$9.00
Flour tortilla with cheddar
BEVERAGE
Juice
More Beverages
Espresso
Mocktails and NA Brews
- Chicha Cider$8.25
Locally-made chicha morada steamed with apple cider, ginger, and a cinnamon stick.
- Boocha'rita$8.50
House kombucha, grapefruit juice, orange juice, lime and simple syrup with a sugary Cajun-salted rim.
- Ginger No'jito$8.50
Muddled mint leaves, ginger syrup, grapefruit juice, lime juice, and soda water with a lime wedge.
- Sweet N Spice Margo$8.50
Passion fruit purée, lime juice, and jalapeno syrup served over ice with a cajun-salted rim and lime.
- Virgin Bloody$5.75
- Lolo No'mosa$7.50
Lolo Pomelo sage sparkling hops and grapefruit juice.
- Athletic Brewing NA Beer$4.25
Alcohol free IPA.
- Lolo Sparkle Hops$4.25
Pomelo sage or Yuzu orange blossom sparkling hops.
Shed Cocktails
- Bloody Mary$13.00
Vodka, house bloody mix, worcestershire (g/f. v.), and pickled veggies in a salted pint. Upgrade your Mary with a house-infused vodka: hot pepper, pickle, bacon, or cucumber.
- Mimosa$13.00
Opera Prima in a pint with orange, grapefruit, pineapple, or cranberry juice OR get fancy with Passionfruitopia, Chicha Morada, or Kombucha.
- Best in Show$14.00
Monopolowa vodka, grapefruit juice, ginger syrup, champagne float, orange twist.
- Shed Mojito$14.00
Rum, fresh-squeezed lime juice, muddled mint, simple syrup and soda with grapefruit juice.
- Prickly Pear Margarita$14.00
Tequila, prickly pear purée, fresh-squeezed lime juice, triple sec and simple syrup in a salted pint glass.
- Spicy Passion Margarita$14.00
House-infused hot pepper tequila, passion fruit purée, fresh-squeezed lime juice, triple sec and simple syrup with a cajun-salted rim.
- Tin Toddy$13.00
Whiskey, ginger syrup, fresh-squeezed lemon juice, hot water, lemon and cloves.
- Yaasss Queen$15.00
Tito’s, fresh-squeezed lemon juice, ginger syrup, topped with butterfly pea flower tea. In Andy’s memory, $2 of this drink purchase will be donated to The Asher House.
- G'mas Apple Pie$12.00
Tuaca, Crater Lake Rye Whiskey and apple cider, topped with whipped cream.
- Chris' Mulled Wine$12.00
Red wine spiced with cinnamon, cardamon, cloves, oranges and brandy.
- Elderflower Lemonade$13.00
Elderflower liqueur, vodka, fresh-squeezed lemon juice, simple syrup.
- Cucumber Gin Limeade$13.00
House-infused cucumber gin, fresh squeezed lime juice, simple syrup.
- Bee's Pajamas$13.00
Gin, fresh-squeezed lemon juice, honey simple syrup, and raspberry.
- Secret Crush$13.00
Buffalo Trace, maple syrup, fresh squeezed lemon juice, orange juice, orange bitters.
- Feeling Lucky$13.00
The classic Jameson, Baileys and coffee, topped with whipped cream.
Beer & Champagne
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
A small bustling neighborhood cafe serving up tasty food and drinks in a warm inviting atmosphere.
1438 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211