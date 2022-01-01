Mo's Seafood & Chowder
Mo's Restaurants is 75-year-old family-owned restaurant and specializes in Seafood and Clam Chowder.
7000 NE Airport Way Concourse C
Location
Portland OR
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
