Go
Toast

Spirit of 77

A portland centric bar for the sporting enthusiast

GRILL

500 NE MLK Jr Blvd • $$

Avg 3.5 (235 reviews)

Popular Items

Pretzel$8.00
German soft pretzel from Fressen Bakery served with our queso cheese and stone ground mustard.
Nachos$11.00
Housemade La Milpa tortilla chips topped with queso, cabbage slaw, pickled jalapeños, tomatillos, guacamole and sour cream.
House Wedge Salad$6.00
Iceberg, pepperoncini, pickles, chopped olives, celery, carrot, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing.
Jojos$8.00
Do you know the jojo? Our 3 part 72 hours process to make these little nuggets of joy is worth it. Don't sleep on that ranch either.
'77 Cheeseburger$16.00
All beef patty, covered in special sauce and shredded iceberg lettuce. American cheese, white onion, dill pickle on a Grand Central bun.
Chips & Salsa$6.00
House made tortilla chips with a "spicy as hell" chili de arbol salsa, add on Queso and Guac for a personal chips and dip platter.
Kombucha$4.00
Wiiiiings$14.00
A classic Spirit of 77 dish. 3 part chicken wings brined, baked and fried to order. Tossed in your choice of Franks Red Hot buffalo sauce or a house-made dry rub.
Brunch Salad$9.00
Little Gem Lettuce, Pickled Red Onions, Tomatillo, Avocado, Radishes, Pumpkin Seeds
Fish Tacos$12.00
Beer battered cod from Newman's Fish Market. Topped with cabbage slaw, chipotle aioli and a side of fresh salsa.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

500 NE MLK Jr Blvd

Portland OR

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Evergreens

No reviews yet

We aim to provide healthy, all natural, convenient, and fully-satisfying meal options in a fun environment for those who find themselves always on-the-go. Why? Because we are those people, too!
Lobby open weekdays 11am - 3pm. Online orders & delivery until 8pm.

little big burger

No reviews yet

lbb burgers are made with a 1/4 lb of fresh cascade farms natural beef, fresh baked brioche buns, local cheeses, fresh veggies and camden’s catsup. please note that all burgers are cooked to traditional medium unless otherwise requested.

Sparky's Pizza

No reviews yet

Hand-tossed New York style pizza with dough made fresh daily. Order online to beat the line & we'll text you when its ready!

Killer Burger

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston