Hey Love

A plant-filled escape in the heart of the city. Serving bright & balanced food and drinks.

FRENCH FRIES

920 E Burnside St • $$

Avg 4.6 (478 reviews)

Popular Items

Crab Slider$8.00
Crispy Fried Soft Shell Crab, Pickled Ginger & Passion Fruit Cream Cheese, Cabbage & Cilantro Slaw, Pickled Jalapenos, Hawaiian Roll. *Contains
Shellfish, Garlic, Gluten, Dairy
Green Smoothie (V, GF)$10.00
Coconut Milk, Mango, Avocado, Spinach, Pineapple, Lime, Orange, Toasted Coconut
Salt Fried Potatoes (V, GF)$6.00
Smashed & Fried New Potatoes, Crispy Garlic And Buttermilk Dressing (Ranch!), GF.
*Contains Garlic, Vegan Option
Parfait (V, GF)$8.00
Coconut & Basil Seed Pudding, Raspberry & Mango Purees, Chili Rice Crisps, (Vegan, GF)
*Contains coconut
Summer Noods$15.50
Fried Chicken, Stir Fried Yakisoba Noodles, Teriyaki Sauce, Seasonal Veggies, Secret Sauce, Chives, Pickled Fresnos. *Contains
Gluten, Agave, Garlic, Peanuts in the Secret Sauce, Soy (Available Vegan with Fried Tofu. Available peanut free without the Secret Sauce.)
The Almost-Famous Caesar$11.50
Chicories, Smoked Oyster Caesar
Dressing, Hapi Crackers, Pecorino Romano (Contains peanuts. Peanut free without crackers)
Hey Love Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
Bacon, Heirloom Tomato, Egg Cooked Medium, Melty Smoked Cheddar, Braised Greens, Dill Aioli, Mama Lil's Spread on a Brioche Bun *Contains: Dairy, Egg, Nightshade, Gluten
Side Fried Chicken$8.00
Breakfast Burrito To Go$13.00
Pork Chile Verde, Scrambled Eggs, Potatoes, Cheese, Sour Cream, Cilantro, Salsa in a Flour Tortilla *Contains Dairy, Gluten, Nightshades
Nacho, Nacho Man (GF)$15.00
Crispy Chips, Pork Chile Verde, Stadium Cheese, Cowboy Beans, Sherry Pickled Jalapenos, Radish, Crema, Avocado Puree, Hey Love Hot Sauce, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro. *Contains Garlic, Dairy, Tomato, GF Soy, Good Times.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Restroom
Groups
Wi-Fi
Table Service
Parking
Seating
Reservations
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Delivery
Takeout

Location

920 E Burnside St

Portland OR

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
