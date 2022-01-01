Curry in Portland

Toast

Portland restaurants that serve curry

Thai Yum Curry Soup image

 

Crisp Salads

3901 NORTH WILLIAMS AVE, PORTLAND

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Yum Curry Soup$5.49
Yams, carrots, coconut milk, ginger & curry A little bit of spice & everything nice
Crisp Salads
Coconut Curry - Chicken image

PHO • TAPAS • NOODLES

Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen

835 SW 2ND AVE, PORTLAND

Avg 4.8 (504 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Coconut Curry - Chicken$13.50
veggies in yellow curry coconut milk broth served with rice
Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen
Rabbits Café image

 

Rabbits Café

555 SW Oak st Site G, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Curry Cauliflower$4.00
Rabbits Café
Jade Bistro image

 

Jade Bistro

7912 SE 13th Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yellow Curry$16.00
Jade Bistro
Thai Yum Curry Soup image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS

Crisp - SE Division

2045 SE Division St, Portland

Avg 4.8 (371 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Yum Curry Soup$5.49
Yams, carrots, coconut milk, ginger & curry A little bit of spice & everything nice
Crisp - SE Division
Esan Thai image

NOODLES

Esan Thai

3003 SE Division Street, Portland

Avg 4.6 (572 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
42. Yellow Curry$12.00
Yellow curry cooked in Thai coconut milk with bell pepper, carrot, potato, onion and choice of protein.
Esan Thai
Item pic

 

Ate-Oh-Ate - Burnside

2454 E Burnside St., Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Bowl$10.95
Sweet Potato, Carrots, Onions and Kale in Japanese Curry Sauce with Steamed Rice. Vegetarian.
Add Fried Chicken or Pork Cutlet or Grilled Tofu for $4.00
Ate-Oh-Ate - Burnside
Item pic

 

Ate-Oh-Ate Grill

5200 Southeast 52nd Avenue, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Bowl$10.95
Sweet Potato, Carrots, Onions and Kale in Japanese Curry Sauce with Steamed Rice. Vegetarian.
Add Fried Chicken or Pork Cutlet or Grilled Tofu for $4.00
Ate-Oh-Ate Grill

