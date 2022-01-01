Curry in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve curry
Crisp Salads
3901 NORTH WILLIAMS AVE, PORTLAND
|Thai Yum Curry Soup
|$5.49
Yams, carrots, coconut milk, ginger & curry A little bit of spice & everything nice
PHO • TAPAS • NOODLES
Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen
835 SW 2ND AVE, PORTLAND
|Coconut Curry - Chicken
|$13.50
veggies in yellow curry coconut milk broth served with rice
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS
Crisp - SE Division
2045 SE Division St, Portland
NOODLES
Esan Thai
3003 SE Division Street, Portland
|42. Yellow Curry
|$12.00
Yellow curry cooked in Thai coconut milk with bell pepper, carrot, potato, onion and choice of protein.
Ate-Oh-Ate - Burnside
2454 E Burnside St., Portland
|Curry Bowl
|$10.95
Sweet Potato, Carrots, Onions and Kale in Japanese Curry Sauce with Steamed Rice. Vegetarian.
Add Fried Chicken or Pork Cutlet or Grilled Tofu for $4.00