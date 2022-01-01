Restaurant header imageView gallery

Yalla

7850 SW Capitol Hwy.

Portland, OR 97219

Hummus with Burnt Beef Ends
Yellow Falafel
Radicchio Salad

Salatim/Mezze

Mixed Olives

$8.00

$8.00

citrus. bay leaf

Turkish Carrot Salad

$12.00

$12.00

dried cherry. almond. mint

Radicchio Salad

$14.00

$14.00

pecorino. rye breadcrumb. spiced buttermilk dressing. red onion

Fennel & Date Salad

$13.00

Hummus Yada Yada

$15.00

black tahina. lemon. aleppo. pine nut. parsley

Labneh with Pomegranate

$15.00

pistachio. za'atar. olive oil. herb salad. pita

Hummus with Burnt Beef Ends

$18.00

$18.00

roasted poblano. roasted garlic. pita

Pita

$3.00

$3.00
Side Cucumbers

$2.00

$2.00
Classic Hummus

$15.00

$15.00

tahina. paprika. parsley. pita

Mains

Roasted Cauliflower

$19.00

$19.00

almond romesco. mint. parsley. sunflower seeds

Roasted Delicata Squash

$18.00

$18.00

freekeh. barberry. tahina. walnut. parsley

Smoked Beef Short Rib

$42.00

$42.00

roasted mushroom demi glace. baharat

Sides

Fries

$9.00

$9.00

lemon zest. beet ketchup. horseradish labneh

Yellow Falafel

$13.00

$13.00

turmeric. coriander. tahina. mango amba

Side Hummus

$6.00

Kids

Kids Shalom Plate

$7.00

$7.00

labneh. hummus. pita

Kids Grilled Cheese Pita

$7.00

$7.00

white cheddar. pita

Kids Pasta

$7.00

$7.00

Sweets

Basque Burnt Cheesecake

$12.00

$12.00

apple compote. walnut streusel

Chocolate Chip Tahini Cookie

$5.00

$5.00
House Made Bon Bon

$2.00

$2.00

coffee cacao nib caramel

Wines To Go - 30% off

2020 Denthis 'Stamnaki' Assrytiko, Peloponnese, GR

$36.00

$36.00

Greece in a glass! Notes of brine, olives, lemon peel and green apple, lime and a hint of tropical fruit.

2020 Jean Paul Brun 'Terres Dorees' Beaujolais, FR

$36.00

$36.00

This Beaujolais blanc is 100% Chardonnay and is vinified with no oak keeping this wine light, textured, fresh and extremely balanced. Tastes of golden apple, pear, peach, preserved lemon.

2019 Pikasi, Rebula, Vipava Valley, SI

$39.00

$39.00

Rebula is a grape widely grown in Slovenia, known for making lovely textured wine. This wine has great food friendly potential and tastes of lemon, pine, yellow fruit, and crisp apple. The winemaker is also a professional ballroom dancer!

2020 Le Marie, Dolcetto, Piedmont, IT

$36.00

$36.00

Dolcetto - also referred to as the 'Gamay of Italy'. This wine is cherry and blackberry into plum and if 'purple' was a flavor, this would be it! Medium bodied with balanced acidity and minerality.

2019 Julien Mus, Cotes du Rhone, FR

$36.00

$36.00

This biodynamic, 100% Grenache tastes of dried fruit, rich prune notes, licorice, baking spices, cracked peppercorn, blood orange, and crushed stone. Medium bodied and palate pleasing.

2019 Domaine Skouras 'St. George'

$42.00

$42.00

This rustic red Greek wine comes from clay soils and is grown over 2,000 feet in elevation! It is full bodied, berry loaded and finishes with notes of black pepper, vanilla, and anise. Agiorgitiko (the grape variety) might be hard to say but it's so easy to drink!

N/A Bev

Coke

$4.00

$4.00
Diet Coke

$4.00

$4.00
Sprite

$4.00

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Feast

Pastrami Feast

$70.00

$70.00

turkish carrot salad. falafel. classic hummus. three pita

Cauliflower Feast

$60.00

$60.00

turkish carrot salad. falafel. classic hummus. three pita

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Yalla is a neighborhood Mediterranean smokehouse, and the newest restaurant from the Sesame Collective restaurant group. Opened in summer of 2020, Yalla brings a Mediterranean smokehouse to the heart of the Multnomah Village neighborhood in Portland

Website

Location

7850 SW Capitol Hwy., Portland, OR 97219

Directions

