Livonia restaurants you'll love

Livonia restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Livonia

Livonia's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Indian
Chicken
Middle Eastern
Must-try Livonia restaurants

Cebella's Pizza image

CALZONES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Cebella's Pizza

37625 5 Mile Rd, Livonia

Avg 4.4 (235 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Cheesebread$6.99
Pizza dough covered in a garlic butter base, smothered with our premium pizza cheese and then topped with cheddar, baked to perfection and topped with grated parmesan. Cut into 12 pieces, served with pizza sauce for dipping.
Large Round Pizza$11.99
Our original hand-tossed pizza.
10 slices
Large Supreme
(formerly called the Cebella's Special) Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers
Thomas's Dining image

FRENCH FRIES

Thomas's Dining

33971 Plymouth Rd, Livonia

Avg 4.6 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
Maurice Salad$12.59
Mixed greens, Swiss cheese, turkey, ham, green olives, gherkin & dill pickle, egg and homemade dressing. Served with grilled pita bread.
Greek with Chicken$12.99
Fresh cut lettuce, ripe olives, pepperoncini, sliced beets, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, crumbled feta, and grilled chicken. Served with grilled pita bread.
Pierogi$11.99
Six Pierogis filled with your choice of our potato & cheese, sauerkraut or a mix
Basmatee Indian Grub image

CURRY

Basmatee Indian Grub

17378 haggerty road, Livonia

Avg 4.8 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
CHICKEN 65 BIRYANI$13.99
cooked basmatee rice, topped with spicy batter fried boneless chicken fritters, served with raitha and gravy
SAMOSA 2PCs (vegan/vegetarian)$3.99
hand rolled turnovers stuffed with potato and peas, served with mint & tamarind chutneys
BASMATEE COMBO BOWL$9.99
Make your own rice bowl by choosing your choice of carb, main protein and the sauce along with choice of lentil
Wing Snob image

 

Wing Snob

28408 Five Mile Road, Livonia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large Fry$5.99
Fry Snobs choose their own flavors, go for it!
20pc Boneless$22.99
Fresh, never frozen, boneless wings lightly dusted with our signature breading.
10pc Boneless Meal Deal$14.99
Includes 10 boneless wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
Annie's Family Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Annie's Family Restaurant

33427 Plymouth Rd, Livonia

Avg 4.4 (1035 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Eggs Benedict$9.49
Mexican Omelette$11.00
Juice
Pita Way image

 

Pita Way

33310 Plymouth Rd, Livonia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mini Combos$29.99
Feed The Family! Our Mini Combo comes with 6 servings of Meat or Falafel served over Rice, a Fattoush Salad, Pita Bread, Pickled Veggies, Pita Way White Sauce, Garlic, Hommus, Fattoush Dressing and Pita Chips.
-Salads
Fattoush or Customize!
-Pita Way Bowl$11.99
Our Pita Way Bowl! Choose your Base and Customize!
Detroit Wing Company image

 

Detroit Wing Company

19714 Haggerty Road, Livonia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ranch$0.99
Boneless 8 piece$10.89
Boneless 12 piece$16.29
Wintergarden Tavern image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Wintergarden Tavern

33320 7 Mile Rd, Livonia

Avg 3.8 (603 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Zo's Good Burger - Livonia

39350 SIX MILE RD, LIVONIA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mushroom Onion Swiss$6.99
Brioche Bun, Topped with Swiss Cheese, Caramelized Onions and Mushrooms, Ketchup and Mayo
Southwest Burger$6.99
Bricohe Bun, Topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, Fried Jalapeno, Hot Sauce, Ketchup and Mayo
Original Chicken Wrap$6.99
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Mayo
Chicken Tenders

