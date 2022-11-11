  • Home
  • /
  • Livonia
  • /
  • LEO'S CONEY ISLAND - LIVONIA 8 MILE - - LIVONIA
Restaurant header imageView gallery

LEO'S CONEY ISLAND - LIVONIA 8 MILE - LIVONIA

review star

No reviews yet

33161 8 MILE ROAD

Livonia, MI 48152

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

MUNCHIES

FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$3.89+

Our hot and crispy french fries.

CURLY FRIES

CURLY FRIES

$4.93

With an eye-catching, curly shape and irresistible taste.

ONION RINGS

ONION RINGS

$4.93Out of stock
WAFFLE FRIES

WAFFLE FRIES

$6.10
SWEET POTATO FRIES

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.19
CHEESE NACHOS

CHEESE NACHOS

$5.97

NACHO CHIPS SMOTHERED IN CHEESE SAUCE. COMES WITH A SIDE OF SALSA & SOUR CREAM

CHILI CHEESE NACHOS

CHILI CHEESE NACHOS

$7.27

NACHO CHIPS SMOTHERED IN CHILI & CHEESE SAUCE. COMES WITH A SIDE OF SALSA & SOUR CREAM

NACHO SUPREME

$9.09

With chili, cheese, seasoned ground beef, black olives, tomato, onion, salsa and sour cream.

CHEESE QUESADILLA

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$5.97

Warm tortilla filled with grilled green peppers, onions, and Cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side.

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$13.13

Warm tortilla filled with grilled Chicken breast, green peppers, onions, and Cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side.

CHEESE STICKS

CHEESE STICKS

$6.75+
JALAPENO POPPERS

JALAPENO POPPERS

$7.01+

Cream cheese stuffed.

POTATO SKINS

POTATO SKINS

$8.57Out of stock

With bacon, Cheddar cheese and sour cream.

CHICKEN FINGERS

CHICKEN FINGERS

$8.57+

Chicken tenderloins served with your choice of dipping sauce.

CHICKEN FINGERS / FRIES

CHICKEN FINGERS / FRIES

$12.34+

Chicken tenderloins served with your choice of dipping sauce.

BUFFALO CHICKEN FINGERS

$9.22+
CHICKEN WINGS

CHICKEN WINGS

$10.39+

Crispy Traditional Wings served with your choice of dipping sauce. Order them plain or have them tossed in one of our new specialty sauces.

CHICKEN WINGS WITH FRIES

CHICKEN WINGS WITH FRIES

$14.16+

Crispy Traditional Wings served with your choice of dipping sauce.

BUFFALO CHICKEN WINGS

BUFFALO CHICKEN WINGS

$14.81+
CHICKEN NUGGETS (9PCS.)

CHICKEN NUGGETS (9PCS.)

$7.40Out of stock

9pc Chicken Nuggets. Served with choice of sauce.

HUMMUS APPETIZER

HUMMUS APPETIZER

$8.44

Chick-peas pureed with Tahini sauce, lemon-juice and a hint of fresh garlic. Add a little olive oil and enjoy.

LOADED BAKED POTATO

LOADED BAKED POTATO

$6.47Out of stock

BIG GAME PARTY PLATTER

$234.00

BIG GAME PLATTER INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING: Should feed about 8-10 people. 20 Pieces - *Cheese sticks *Jalapeno Poppers *Chicken Fingers *Chicken Wings *One Small Greek Party salad ​ *2 bowls of ranch *2 bowl of BBQ sauce *1 bowl of Greek dressing.

SOUPS/SALADS

Choice of a cup or bowl of soup served with a Small Greek Salad.
SOUPS

SOUPS

$4.80+

Our soups are homemade on-site daily.

GREEK SALAD

GREEK SALAD