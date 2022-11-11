LEO'S CONEY ISLAND - LIVONIA 8 MILE - LIVONIA
No reviews yet
33161 8 MILE ROAD
Livonia, MI 48152
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
MUNCHIES
FRENCH FRIES
Our hot and crispy french fries.
CURLY FRIES
With an eye-catching, curly shape and irresistible taste.
ONION RINGS
WAFFLE FRIES
SWEET POTATO FRIES
CHEESE NACHOS
NACHO CHIPS SMOTHERED IN CHEESE SAUCE. COMES WITH A SIDE OF SALSA & SOUR CREAM
CHILI CHEESE NACHOS
NACHO CHIPS SMOTHERED IN CHILI & CHEESE SAUCE. COMES WITH A SIDE OF SALSA & SOUR CREAM
NACHO SUPREME
With chili, cheese, seasoned ground beef, black olives, tomato, onion, salsa and sour cream.
CHEESE QUESADILLA
Warm tortilla filled with grilled green peppers, onions, and Cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side.
CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Warm tortilla filled with grilled Chicken breast, green peppers, onions, and Cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side.
CHEESE STICKS
JALAPENO POPPERS
Cream cheese stuffed.
POTATO SKINS
With bacon, Cheddar cheese and sour cream.
CHICKEN FINGERS
Chicken tenderloins served with your choice of dipping sauce.
CHICKEN FINGERS / FRIES
Chicken tenderloins served with your choice of dipping sauce.
BUFFALO CHICKEN FINGERS
CHICKEN WINGS
Crispy Traditional Wings served with your choice of dipping sauce. Order them plain or have them tossed in one of our new specialty sauces.
CHICKEN WINGS WITH FRIES
Crispy Traditional Wings served with your choice of dipping sauce.
BUFFALO CHICKEN WINGS
CHICKEN NUGGETS (9PCS.)
9pc Chicken Nuggets. Served with choice of sauce.
HUMMUS APPETIZER
Chick-peas pureed with Tahini sauce, lemon-juice and a hint of fresh garlic. Add a little olive oil and enjoy.
LOADED BAKED POTATO
BIG GAME PARTY PLATTER
BIG GAME PLATTER INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING: Should feed about 8-10 people. 20 Pieces - *Cheese sticks *Jalapeno Poppers *Chicken Fingers *Chicken Wings *One Small Greek Party salad *2 bowls of ranch *2 bowl of BBQ sauce *1 bowl of Greek dressing.