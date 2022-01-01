Dearborn Heights restaurants you'll love
SANDWICHES
Saj Cafe & Bakery
25857 FORD RD, dearborn heights
|Popular items
|Mini Pepperoni & Cheese Pie
|$0.75
Classic Lebanese cheese pie with pizza sauce, topped with pepperoni
|Round Meat
|$2.99
Lebanese round flatbread topped with deliciously seasoned ground beef, tomato, and onion
|Cheese Sanbusek
|$0.70
Lebanese pie filled with herbed mozzarella and Spanish cheese and chopped parsley, seasoned with black pepper, topped with toasted sesame seeds
Z's Bubble Tea & Bingsu
22000 Ford Rd, Dearborn Heights
|Popular items
|Z's Oreo Boba
|$7.00
|Blue Hawaiian Lemonade Boba
|Fruit Tea
SANDWICHES
The Terry Melt
22000 Ford Rd, Dearborn Heights
|Popular items
|Fattoush Salad
|$7.00
|Steak Melt
|$10.50
|Crispy Chicken Melt
|$9.00
Vitamin Juice
25633 W Warren St, Dearborn Heights
|Popular items
|Pomango Passion
|$6.43
Pomegranate Seeds as the first layer, 2nd layer Strawberry banana smoothie, 3rd Layer Mango smoothie
|Vitamin Juice
|$5.49
ice cream the first layer, 2nd layer strawberry,3rd layer Avocado and 4th layer Mango. (the most seller )
|Fruit Cup
|$6.43
All fruit mix into one cup and also it comes with strawberry and mango smoothies and on the top Ricotta cheese
Walkers Speakeasy
N Beech Daly, Dearborn Heights