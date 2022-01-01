Adrian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Adrian restaurants

Hooligan's Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Hooligan's Grill

113 East Maumee, Adrian

Avg 3.5 (501 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Michigan Ribs$15.99
Crab Cake Appetizer$9.99
Hooli Classic Burger$8.99
More about Hooligan's Grill
ZZ's Sports Bar and Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

ZZ's Sports Bar and Grill

520 College Ave, Adrian

Avg 4.8 (453 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Bacon Ranch Ciabatta$9.99
Quesadillas$6.99
Pretzel Sticks$6.99
More about ZZ's Sports Bar and Grill
Banner pic

 

Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Adrian

1329 S. Main St., Adrian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Small BBQ Chicken$14.00
Our house-made BBQ sauce topped with chicken, bacon, red onion, and four-cheese blend.
Cabo Fish Tacos$15.00
Hand-battered cod dusted with cajun seasoning and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with house-made coleslaw, jalapeños, pineapple, and cilantro. Served with sour cream, crispy pita chips, and salsa.
Large The Big Kahuna$19.00
Chicken, ham, pineapple, bacon, and red onion with our house-made BBQ sauce and four-cheese blend.
More about Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Adrian
Mario's Mexican Restaurant image

 

Mario's Mexican Restaurant

921 E Beecher St., Adrian

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Mario's Mexican Restaurant

