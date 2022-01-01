Adrian restaurants you'll love
Adrian's top cuisines
Must-try Adrian restaurants
More about Hooligan's Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Hooligan's Grill
113 East Maumee, Adrian
|Popular items
|Michigan Ribs
|$15.99
|Crab Cake Appetizer
|$9.99
|Hooli Classic Burger
|$8.99
More about ZZ's Sports Bar and Grill
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
ZZ's Sports Bar and Grill
520 College Ave, Adrian
|Popular items
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Ciabatta
|$9.99
|Quesadillas
|$6.99
|Pretzel Sticks
|$6.99
More about Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Adrian
Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Adrian
1329 S. Main St., Adrian
|Popular items
|Small BBQ Chicken
|$14.00
Our house-made BBQ sauce topped with chicken, bacon, red onion, and four-cheese blend.
|Cabo Fish Tacos
|$15.00
Hand-battered cod dusted with cajun seasoning and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with house-made coleslaw, jalapeños, pineapple, and cilantro. Served with sour cream, crispy pita chips, and salsa.
|Large The Big Kahuna
|$19.00
Chicken, ham, pineapple, bacon, and red onion with our house-made BBQ sauce and four-cheese blend.
More about Mario's Mexican Restaurant
Mario's Mexican Restaurant
921 E Beecher St., Adrian