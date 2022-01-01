Ypsilanti restaurants you'll love
More about Blazin' Burgers
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Blazin' Burgers
2593 Ellsworth Rd, Ypsilanti
|Popular items
|Garbage Fries
|$9.00
|French Fries
|$3.50
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$7.50
More about Red Rock Barbecue
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Red Rock Barbecue
207 W Michigan Ave, Ypsilanti
|Popular items
|Burnt Ends
|$15.00
(limited quantity) Beef brisket point, rubbed and smoked a second time, topped with jalapenos and Red Rock Rub
|Cornbread Muffins
|$3.00
Two moist cornbread muffins
|Brussels Sprouts
|$5.00
Tossed in hot bacon dressing & sprinkled with parmesan
More about Corner Brewery
Corner Brewery
720 Norris St, Ypsilanti
|Popular items
|The Little Red Hen
|$13.00
Double-Battered Fried Chicken with Spicy Cayenne Breading, Lettuce, Pickles, and Garlic Mayo, on a Brioche Bun
|Falafel Wrap
|$11.00
Falafel, Hummus, Red Onion, Pickle Spears, Fries, Vegan Garlic Mayo in a Flour Tortilla Wrap. Vegan
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$8.50
Thai Sweet Chili Sauce, Fresno Chilies, Peanuts, Green Onion, Cilantro.
Vegan, Gluten Free
More about MAIZ Mexican Cantina
MAIZ Mexican Cantina
36 East Cross St, Ypsilanti
|Popular items
|Mixed Taco Meal
|$12.99
Choice of any three of Maiz's famous tacos, with any tortilla, served with rice and choice of beans. Premium sides including Street Corn, Spicy Slaw, or Quinoa salad $0.50 per side.
|Tinga Chicken Taco (1)
|$3.00
|Fried Avocado Taco (1)
|$3.00
More about Bon Appetit Cuisine
Bon Appetit Cuisine
421 W. Cross St, Ypsilanti
|Popular items
|Maafe Peanut Butter Stew
|$14.00
Peanut butter stew with lamb Served with White Rice
|3 Nems
|$7.00
Crispy fried spring rolls stuffed with beef and vegetables
|Dibi
|$15.45
Grilled lamb seasoned in West African spices, cut into pieces topped with grilled onions
More about Sidetrack Bar and Grill
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sidetrack Bar and Grill
56 E. Cross St, Ypsilanti
|Popular items
|Fry Basket
|$3.50
fresh hand cut fries
|Southwest Egg Rolls
|$7.50
Hand wrapped stuffed w/ black beans, jack cheese and corn. Salsa ranch for dipping
|Beer Pickles
|$6.00
Six beer battered pickle spears served with ranch
More about Cultivate Coffee & Tap House
Cultivate Coffee & Tap House
307 North River Street, Ypsilanti
|Popular items
|**Mint Mocha Latte**
|$6.00
Espresso, Chocolate and Mint. Hard to beat!
|Cultivate House Cider (4.5%)
|$5.00
A sweet cider with lots of fall flavor.
|**Rosemary Sage Latte**
|$5.00
Savory, Sweet and Herbalicious!
More about Latin American Cuban Cuisine
Latin American Cuban Cuisine
2283 Ellsworth Road, Ypsilanti
|Popular items
|Yuca fries
|$5.75
comes with garlic cilantro sauce
|Ropa Vieja (white rice, plantains) *no bean
|$15.00
shredded flank steak cook in tomatos sauce and natural seasonings
|Masa de Puerco
|$11.25
More about Got Burger!
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Got Burger!
301 West Cross St, Ypsilanti
|Popular items
|Got Burger
|$4.99
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, grilled onions, American cheese, and our spicy chipotle mayo.
|Puree Garlic Burger
|$4.99
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, Swiss cheese, and garlic puree toasted onto the bun.
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$3.99
Crispy breaded sticks full of tasty mozzarella cheese
More about Bellflower Restaurant
Bellflower Restaurant
209 Pearl St, Ypsilanti
|Popular items
|#5 Fried Tofu (V) Sandwich
|$8.95
comes dressed with lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, pickle vinaigrette, dukes mayo on our house made milk bread
|#2 Fried Shrimp Sandwich
|$9.95
comes dressed with lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, pickle vinaigrette, dukes mayo on our house made milk bread
|Fried Cod Po' Boy
|$15.00
Atlantic Cod po' boy battered and fried served with American cheese, tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles
More about The Wurst Bar
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Wurst Bar
705 W Cross St, Ypsilanti
|Popular items
|Mr. Peanut Burger
|$13.00
Original burger, aged cheddar, bacon, house-made crunchy peanut butter
|Southerner Burger
|$13.50
Fried green tomato, pimento cheese, bacon
|Nacho Tots
|$9.50
Sausage, cheddar, tomato, onion, jalepeno, lettuce, sour cream
More about Wing Fellas - Ypsilanti
WRAPS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wing Fellas - Ypsilanti
1739 Washtenaw Ave, Ypsilanti
More about Vegano Italiano
Vegano Italiano
530 N Huron St, Ypsilanti
More about Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Ypsilanti Township
Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Ypsilanti Township
2122 Whittaker Rd, Ypsilanti
|Popular items
|Small Margherita
|$14.00
Our house-made crust brushed with herb infused olive oil and topped with our signature five-cheese blend, grape tomatoes, fresh basil, and finished with
a drizzle of balsamic glaze.
|Cabo Fish Tacos
|$15.00
Hand-battered cod dusted with cajun seasoning and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with house-made coleslaw, jalapeños, pineapple, and cilantro. Served with sour cream, crispy pita chips, and salsa.
|Large Margherita
|$19.00
Our house-made crust brushed with herb infused olive oil and topped with our signature five-cheese blend, grape tomatoes, fresh basil, and finished with
a drizzle of balsamic glaze.
More about Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Depot Town
Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Depot Town
39 E Cross St, Ypsilanti
|Popular items
|Small BBQ Chicken
|$14.00
Our house-made BBQ sauce topped with chicken, bacon, red onion, and four-cheese blend.
|Small Margherita
|$14.00
Our house-made crust brushed with herb infused olive oil and topped with our signature five-cheese blend, grape tomatoes, fresh basil, and finished with
a drizzle of balsamic glaze.
|Cabo Fish Tacos
|$15.00
Hand-battered cod dusted with cajun seasoning and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with house-made coleslaw, jalapeños, pineapple, and cilantro. Served with sour cream, crispy pita chips, and salsa.