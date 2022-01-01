Ypsilanti restaurants you'll love

Must-try Ypsilanti restaurants

Blazin' Burgers image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Blazin' Burgers

2593 Ellsworth Rd, Ypsilanti

Avg 4.6 (912 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Garbage Fries$9.00
French Fries$3.50
Philly Cheesesteak$7.50
More about Blazin' Burgers
Red Rock Barbecue image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Red Rock Barbecue

207 W Michigan Ave, Ypsilanti

Avg 4.2 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Burnt Ends$15.00
(limited quantity) Beef brisket point, rubbed and smoked a second time, topped with jalapenos and Red Rock Rub
Cornbread Muffins$3.00
Two moist cornbread muffins
Brussels Sprouts$5.00
Tossed in hot bacon dressing & sprinkled with parmesan
More about Red Rock Barbecue
Corner Brewery image

 

Corner Brewery

720 Norris St, Ypsilanti

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Little Red Hen$13.00
Double-Battered Fried Chicken with Spicy Cayenne Breading, Lettuce, Pickles, and Garlic Mayo, on a Brioche Bun
Falafel Wrap$11.00
Falafel, Hummus, Red Onion, Pickle Spears, Fries, Vegan Garlic Mayo in a Flour Tortilla Wrap. Vegan
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$8.50
Thai Sweet Chili Sauce, Fresno Chilies, Peanuts, Green Onion, Cilantro.
Vegan, Gluten Free
More about Corner Brewery
MAIZ Mexican Cantina image

 

MAIZ Mexican Cantina

36 East Cross St, Ypsilanti

Avg 4 (860 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mixed Taco Meal$12.99
Choice of any three of Maiz's famous tacos, with any tortilla, served with rice and choice of beans. Premium sides including Street Corn, Spicy Slaw, or Quinoa salad $0.50 per side.
Tinga Chicken Taco (1)$3.00
Fried Avocado Taco (1)$3.00
More about MAIZ Mexican Cantina
Bon Appetit Cuisine image

 

Bon Appetit Cuisine

421 W. Cross St, Ypsilanti

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Maafe Peanut Butter Stew$14.00
Peanut butter stew with lamb Served with White Rice
3 Nems$7.00
Crispy fried spring rolls stuffed with beef and vegetables
Dibi$15.45
Grilled lamb seasoned in West African spices, cut into pieces topped with grilled onions
More about Bon Appetit Cuisine
Sidetrack Bar and Grill image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sidetrack Bar and Grill

56 E. Cross St, Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (7331 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fry Basket$3.50
fresh hand cut fries
Southwest Egg Rolls$7.50
Hand wrapped stuffed w/ black beans, jack cheese and corn. Salsa ranch for dipping
Beer Pickles$6.00
Six beer battered pickle spears served with ranch
More about Sidetrack Bar and Grill
Cultivate Coffee & Tap House image

 

Cultivate Coffee & Tap House

307 North River Street, Ypsilanti

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
**Mint Mocha Latte**$6.00
Espresso, Chocolate and Mint. Hard to beat!
Cultivate House Cider (4.5%)$5.00
A sweet cider with lots of fall flavor.
**Rosemary Sage Latte**$5.00
Savory, Sweet and Herbalicious!
More about Cultivate Coffee & Tap House
Latin American Cuban Cuisine image

 

Latin American Cuban Cuisine

2283 Ellsworth Road, Ypsilanti

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Yuca fries$5.75
comes with garlic cilantro sauce
Ropa Vieja (white rice, plantains) *no bean$15.00
shredded flank steak cook in tomatos sauce and natural seasonings
Masa de Puerco$11.25
More about Latin American Cuban Cuisine
Got Burger! image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Got Burger!

301 West Cross St, Ypsilanti

Avg 4.2 (1833 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Got Burger$4.99
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, grilled onions, American cheese, and our spicy chipotle mayo.
Puree Garlic Burger$4.99
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, Swiss cheese, and garlic puree toasted onto the bun.
Mozzarella Sticks$3.99
Crispy breaded sticks full of tasty mozzarella cheese
More about Got Burger!
Bellflower Restaurant image

 

Bellflower Restaurant

209 Pearl St, Ypsilanti

Avg 5 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#5 Fried Tofu (V) Sandwich$8.95
comes dressed with lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, pickle vinaigrette, dukes mayo on our house made milk bread
#2 Fried Shrimp Sandwich$9.95
comes dressed with lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, pickle vinaigrette, dukes mayo on our house made milk bread
Fried Cod Po' Boy$15.00
Atlantic Cod po' boy battered and fried served with American cheese, tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles
More about Bellflower Restaurant
The Wurst Bar image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Wurst Bar

705 W Cross St, Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (1902 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mr. Peanut Burger$13.00
Original burger, aged cheddar, bacon, house-made crunchy peanut butter
Southerner Burger$13.50
Fried green tomato, pimento cheese, bacon
Nacho Tots$9.50
Sausage, cheddar, tomato, onion, jalepeno, lettuce, sour cream
More about The Wurst Bar
Wing Fellas - Ypsilanti image

WRAPS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wing Fellas - Ypsilanti

1739 Washtenaw Ave, Ypsilanti

Avg 4.3 (14 reviews)
Takeout
More about Wing Fellas - Ypsilanti
Vegano Italiano image

 

Vegano Italiano

530 N Huron St, Ypsilanti

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Vegano Italiano
Restaurant banner

 

Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Ypsilanti Township

2122 Whittaker Rd, Ypsilanti

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Small Margherita$14.00
Our house-made crust brushed with herb infused olive oil and topped with our signature five-cheese blend, grape tomatoes, fresh basil, and finished with
a drizzle of balsamic glaze.
Cabo Fish Tacos$15.00
Hand-battered cod dusted with cajun seasoning and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with house-made coleslaw, jalapeños, pineapple, and cilantro. Served with sour cream, crispy pita chips, and salsa.
Large Margherita$19.00
Our house-made crust brushed with herb infused olive oil and topped with our signature five-cheese blend, grape tomatoes, fresh basil, and finished with
a drizzle of balsamic glaze.
More about Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Ypsilanti Township
Restaurant banner

 

Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Depot Town

39 E Cross St, Ypsilanti

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Small BBQ Chicken$14.00
Our house-made BBQ sauce topped with chicken, bacon, red onion, and four-cheese blend.
Small Margherita$14.00
Our house-made crust brushed with herb infused olive oil and topped with our signature five-cheese blend, grape tomatoes, fresh basil, and finished with
a drizzle of balsamic glaze.
Cabo Fish Tacos$15.00
Hand-battered cod dusted with cajun seasoning and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with house-made coleslaw, jalapeños, pineapple, and cilantro. Served with sour cream, crispy pita chips, and salsa.
More about Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Depot Town

