Rocko's Sports Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

4095 Carpenter Road

Ypsilanti, MI 48197

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Five Cheese Flatbread
Pizza Box Nachos
Boneless Wings

Appetizers

Pizza Box Nachos

Pizza Box Nachos

$19.99

Large Plate of Nachos Served in a Pizza Box

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$11.49

Crispy pretzel bites seasoned and served with our house queso blanco dip.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$13.49

Grilled Fajita Chicken | Five Cheese Blend | Salsa | Sour Cream

Pickle Fries

Pickle Fries

$11.49

Dill pickles cut like fries and rolled in a zesty batter and served with zesty bistro sauce

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$9.49

A mountain of hand-battered sweet onion rings served with our zesty bistro sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.49

Six mozzarella sticks coasted in a golden light batter and served with a side or ranch.

Three Cheese Stuffed Breadsticks

Three Cheese Stuffed Breadsticks

$11.49

Try a taste of Rome with our Italian, garlic bread sticks filled with mozzarella cheese. Topped off with Romano and Parmesan cheese with a side or marinara sauce.

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$12.49

Prove you’re not chicken. Our 3/4 pound of boneless wings in customizable to your own taste. Choose your sauce: bbq, buffalo, sweet chili, or Korean bbq. Served with a side of Midwestern ranch.

Traditional Bone-In Wings

Traditional Bone-In Wings

$15.99

So, you’re a chicken? Second choice to prove us wrong. Our one pound of bone-in wings is a delicious option. Customize to your own taste with your choice of sauce: bbq, buffalo, sweet chili, or Korean bbq. Served with a side of Midwestern ranch.

Basket of Fries

Basket of Fries

$6.49

Basket of Fries

Entrees

The BIG Cheeseburger

The BIG Cheeseburger

$15.49

GO BIG with our 1/2 double stacker layered with creamy Velveeta cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and a pickle.

Not As BIG Cheese Burger

Not As BIG Cheese Burger

$12.49

Smaller version of our BIG Burger — single 1/4 lb patty with with creamy Velveeta cheese topped with lettuce, onion, tomato, and a pickle.

Crispy Chicken Sandwhich

Crispy Chicken Sandwhich

$15.49

Taste of souther hospitality. Our 6 oz, crispy chicken topped with creamy Velveeta cheese, lettuce, tomato, and signature Bistro sauce. Feels like home.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.49

Feeling wild? Try our juicy, crispy chicken tossed in our house buffalo sauce, shredded lettuce, 5 cheese blend, and Midwestern ranch.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.49

Conquer the world with our juicy, crispy sliced chicken buffalo sauce, shredded lettuce, 5 cheese blend, and Midwestern ranch.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$12.49

Enjoy our America, classic dish — four breaded chicken tenders and friends. Served with your choice of sauce: bbq, buffalo, sweet chili, Korean bbq, or Midwestern ranch.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$16.99

Feel like sailing the sea with our half pound of freshly breaded cod served with fries. Request malt vinegar or tartar on the side.

Garlic Grilled Cheese

Garlic Grilled Cheese

$12.49

Toasted bread with our special blend of cheese.

Michigan Chopped Salad

Michigan Chopped Salad

$10.99

a BIG twist, chopped tri-color lettuce blend, tossed with diced chicken, dried cherries, candied pecans and gorgonzola cheese served with apple vinaigrette

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.49

crispy romaine, tossed with zesty Caesar, chopped chicken breast, croutons, and parmesan cheese

Flatbreads

Five Cheese Flatbread

Five Cheese Flatbread

$12.49

Five Cheese Blend | Pizza Sauce

Pepperoni Flatbread

Pepperoni Flatbread

$12.49

Mozzarella | Pizza Sauce | Pepperoni

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$12.49

Mozzarella | Provolone | Parmesan | Monterey Blend | Asiago

Margherita Flatbread

Margherita Flatbread

$12.49

Mozzarella | Pizza Sauce | Pepperoni

Desserts

Funnel Cake Fries

Funnel Cake Fries

$7.49

Classic midway funnel cake fries topped with sweet caramel sauce, great for sharing.

Chocolate Tuxedo Bombe

Chocolate Tuxedo Bombe

$9.49

Rich Chocolate Cake Base with Milk Chocolate & White Mousse Covered in Hand-Crafted Chocolate Ganache Drizzled with White Chocolate

Churros

Churros

$7.49

Delicious Deep Fried Dough Rolled in Cinnamon & Sugar, Drizzled with Chocolate

Soft Drinks

Liquid Death Water

Liquid Death Water

$3.00
Redbull

Redbull

$6.00
Sugar-Free Redbull

Sugar-Free Redbull

$6.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Whether you’re celebrating a birthday, a special event, or having a night out with friends, the bar and our cocktail lounge make the perfect spot.

