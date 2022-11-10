Rocko's Sports Bar & Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Whether you’re celebrating a birthday, a special event, or having a night out with friends, the bar and our cocktail lounge make the perfect spot.
Location
4095 Carpenter Road, Ypsilanti, MI 48197
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Moe's Neighborhood Bar & Grill - 711 N University Ave
No Reviews
210 South First Street Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurant
Salt Springs Brewery - Easter Meals
No Reviews
117 South Ann Arbor Street Saline, MI 48176
View restaurant
Dash and Joey’s Bellefontaine - 210 w Columbus Ave
No Reviews
210 West Columbus Avenue Bellefontaine, OH 43311
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Ypsilanti
Sidetrack Bar and Grill - 56 E. Cross St
4.4 • 7,331
56 E. Cross St Ypsilanti, MI 48198
View restaurant
More near Ypsilanti