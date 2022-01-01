Restaurant header imageView gallery

Red Rock Barbecue

929 Reviews

$$

207 W Michigan Ave

Ypsilanti, MI 48197

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Waffle Fries
Mac & Cheese
St. Louis Spare Ribs

Appetizers

Burnt Ends

$10.00Out of stock

(limited quantity) Beef brisket point, rubbed and smoked a second time, topped with jalapenos and Red Rock Rub

Garbage Fries App

$14.00

Waffle fries topped with brisket, pulled pork, pico, jalapenos, gouda, and cheddar

Nachos

$12.00

Pork and Beef Brisker, house made Mac Cheese Sauce, BBQ sauce, pico de gallo, jalapenos, and sour cream.

Pork Rinds

$3.00

Pub Pretzel

$11.00

a GIANT Pretzel served with our house-made honey and South Carolina mustards. Add our warm Michigan beer cheese or pimento cheese for 2.5

Slider Duo

$10.00Out of stock

Smoked Wings

$12.00

Eight house smoked chicken wings, served with bleu cheese and celery. Your choice of cajun seasoning, buffalo sauce or naked

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$9.00

BBQ Sauce by the Bottle

Original BBQ Sauce Bottle

$6.00

Sweet & Hot BBQ Sauce Bottle

$6.00

North Carolina BBQ Sauce Bottle

$6.00

South Carolina BBQ Sauce Bottle

$6.00

Burgers

Classic Burger

$14.00Out of stock

Cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo

Black Bean Burger

$12.00Out of stock

Oklahoma Smash Burger

$10.00

6oz brisket/chuck/short rib burger, American cheese, grilled onion, house pickles.

Catering Packages

BBQ Bundle #1

$160.00

Serves 8-10 2 whole chickens, 2 lbs. pulled pork, 2 lbs. beef brisket, 1 full rack St. Louis spareribs, 1 loaf Texas toast served buffet style (no substitutions)

BBQ Bundle #2

$350.00

Serves 18-20 Smoked Wings, St Louis Spareribs, Pulled Pork, Baked Beans, Coleslaw, Buns served buffet style (no substitutions)

Three Meat Feast for 10

$200.00

Beef Brisket, Grilled Chicken and Pulled Pork, plus 3 sides of your choice and 10 cornbread muffins.

Dessert

Ice Cream Single Scoop Ala Mode

$2.50

Peach Crumble A La Mode

$7.00Out of stock

Mac & Cheese

Creamy Mac & Cheese topped with house made buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, and gouda.

Chicken Mac

$19.00

Original Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Made-to-order original-recipe mac & cheese

Pimento Mac

$16.00

Prime Brisket Mac

$22.00

Pulled Pork Mac

$19.00

Salads / Chili

Watermelon, pickled red onion, arugula, mascarpone, smoked sea salt, mint vin.

Caesar Salad

$4.00+

Romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, and croutons

Garden Salad

$3.50+

Tuscan blend greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, carrots and croutons

Cobb Salad

$18.00

Tuscan blend greens and romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, egg, smoked bacon, Angus beef brisket, cheddar, gouda and bleu cheese

Smokehouse Bowl

$12.00Out of stock

Quinoa, roasted roots, sweet potato, Brussels sprouts, dried cherries & walnuts, with balsamic

Brisket Chili

$9.00

A classic style chili with the addition of smoked meats and kidney beans. Add sour cream, bacon, cheddar, and onions for +1.5

Sandwiches

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

Burnt End Po’ Boy

$17.00Out of stock

Cubano

$15.00

Pimento Sandwich

$15.00

Beef brisket, jalapeños, tuscan greens, pretzel bun

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Smoked B.L.T.

$15.00

Smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served on Texas toast

The Boulder Sandwich

$15.00

Beef brisket, pulled pork, bacon

Tipsy Ypsi

$14.00Out of stock

BBQ Chicken Breast, topped with Michigan beer cheese, smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato, served on a brioche bun

Pulled Chicken Pimento

$13.00

Sides

Baked Beans

$4.00Out of stock

Brussels Sprouts

$5.00Out of stock

Tossed in hot bacon dressing & sprinkled with parmesan

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Collard Greens

$3.50Out of stock

Cornbread Muffins

$3.00Out of stock

Two moist cornbread muffins

Garbage Fries - Side Order

$8.00

Waffle fries topped with brisket, pulled pork, pico, jalapenos, and cheddar

Green Beans

$3.50

Jalapeño Cornbread

$4.00Out of stock

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Pimento Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Roasted Roots

$4.50Out of stock

Sweet potatoes, tri-color carrots, and parsnips

Sweet Fries

$3.50

Waffle Fries

$3.50

Green Beans

$3.50

The 'Que

Beef Brisket 1 lb

$36.00

Beef Brisket 1/2 lb

$18.00

Beef Brisket 1/4 lb

$9.00

Half Chicken

$10.00

Pulled Chicken 1 lb

$28.00Out of stock

Pulled Chicken 1/2 lb

$14.00Out of stock

Pulled Chicken 1/4 lb

$7.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork 1 lb

$28.00

Pulled Pork 1/2 lb

$14.00

Pulled Pork 1/4 lb

$7.00

Red Rock Duo

$16.00

Beef brisket and pulled pork

Rotisserie Chicken

$20.00

House-smoked with cherry wood and seasoned with BBQ spice.

St. Louis Spare Ribs

$40.00+

Rubbed with our own specialty seasoning blend and smoked to perfection

The Lions Share

$46.00

St. Louis spareribs half rack, 1/4lb pulled pork, 1/4lb brisket, half rotisserie chicken

The Pit Pile

$20.00

beef brisket, pork, bacon, pickled red onions, jalapeños, pork belly, Alabama white BBQ sauce, Texas toast

The Smokestack

$36.00

St. Louis spareribs half rack, 1/4lb pulled pork, 1/4lb Angus brisket

Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Delicious Barbecue and Southern Style Home Cooking

Website

Location

207 W Michigan Ave, Ypsilanti, MI 48197

Directions

Gallery
Red Rock Barbecue image
Red Rock Barbecue image
Red Rock Barbecue image
Red Rock Barbecue image

Similar restaurants in your area

C. King & Co. Cafe - 101 W Michigan Ave
orange starNo Reviews
101 West Michigan Avenue Ypsilanti, MI 48197
View restaurantnext
Cultivate Coffee & Tap House
orange starNo Reviews
307 North River Street Ypsilanti, MI 48198
View restaurantnext
Bellflower Restaurant
orange star5.0 • 128
209 Pearl St Ypsilanti, MI 48197
View restaurantnext
Corner Brewery - Corner Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
720 Norris St Ypsilanti, MI 48198
View restaurantnext
Sidetrack Bar and Grill - 56 E. Cross St
orange star4.4 • 7,331
56 E. Cross St Ypsilanti, MI 48198
View restaurantnext
Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill -Depot Town - 39 E Cross St
orange starNo Reviews
39 E Cross St Ypsilanti, MI 48198
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ypsilanti

Ypsi Alehouse
orange star4.4 • 712
124 Pearl St #100 Ypsilanti, MI 48197
View restaurantnext
Dolores Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 341
6 S Washington St Ypsilanti, MI 48197
View restaurantnext
Bellflower Restaurant
orange star5.0 • 128
209 Pearl St Ypsilanti, MI 48197
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ypsilanti
Depot Town Ypsilanti
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston