Breakfast

Quesadilla & Fruit

$10.79

Egg, cheese, jalepeno

O's Favorite

$13.69

2 over medium eggs, sauteed kale, turkey bacon

Veggie Hash & Fruit

$10.79

Sauteed veggies over hashbrown with feta cheese and a side of fruit

Protein Waffles & Fruit

$10.69

2 fluffy waffles with fresh fruit

Toast, Grits & Fruit

$8.89

Burrito & Fruit

$12.89

PB Quesadilla & Fruit

$9.69

Lunch & Dinner

Wraps

Southwest Veggie Wrap

$11.29

Hummus, spinach, tricolor peppers, spinach, cucumber, avocado, red onions, house dressing

The Whitney

$11.29

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, tomato, cheese, ranch

The Sweet Chili

$11.29

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, tomato, cucumbers, red onion, mango, sweet chili dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.29

Mixed greens, blue cheese, tomato, cucumber, buffalo sauce

Eoto Meal

$20.00

Favorites

Good Burger

$10.29

Bun, kyo sauce, mixed greens, 4 oz patty, red onion, tomato, feta & white American cheese

Salmon Quesadilla

$14.00

Grilled salmon, spinach, cream cheese

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.29

Chicken, spinach, cheese

Double Good Burger

$13.99

Cauliflower Tacos

$12.99

Chicken Tacos

$12.99

Salads

Strawberry Chicken Salad

$11.29

Grilled chicken, mixed greens, feta cheese, tomato, cucumber, red onion

Salmon Salad

$13.99

Grilled salmon, mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, crispy onion, balsamic vinegerette.

Other Items

4oz Sea moss

$9.29

12oz Counter Culture Coffee

$15.79

9oz Tuguava Coffee

$13.99

Fruit Bowl

$3.00

Sweets & Treats

Carols Pastries

Banana Bread

$5.29

Cake Ball

$3.49

Homemade Reeses Cup

$2.89

Lemon Bars

$4.49

Honeys Treats

Honey Treat

$19.50

Discount Honey Treats

$5.00

Drinks

Juice

12oz Juice

$6.50

Beets, pineapple, carrot, ginger

2 For 10

$9.99

Juice Refill

$6.00

Smoothies

Strawberry Banana

$6.50

Strawberries, banana, almond milk, agave

The Free Body

$6.50

Peach, pineapple, kale, coconut H20, agave

Belle Isle

$6.50

Mango, peach, pineapple, coconut H20, agave

Heals So Good

$6.50

Mango, pineapple, celery, ginger, kale, coconut H20, agave

Berry Creamy

$6.50

Candy Koolaid

$4.00

Mangonada

$6.50

Creamsicle

$6.50

Lemonade

$5.00

Banana Cream

$6.50

Fun Slush

$8.00

Straight

$7.00

Wellness Shots

Obama Fire Shot (for here)

$5.89

Ginger, ceyenne

Obama Fire 4oz

$9.89

Obama Sunshine 4oz

$9.89

Teas

Chai Tea

$3.00

Grand Rise Tea

$3.00

Black Tea

$3.00

Green Tea

$3.00

Waters

Bottled water

$1.99

Coconut Water

$5.00

Coffees

Latte

$5.29

a coffee drink with espresso, steamed milk and a layer of foam on top. It has ⅓ espresso and 2/3 steamed milk, with a thin layer of foam on top.

Capuccino

$5.29

an espresso drink with steamed milk, milk foam and espresso. It has equal parts espresso, steamed milk and foam (⅓ each).

Americano

$5.29

an espresso drink made with hot water and espresso. The drink can be made with either one or two

Macchiato

$5.29

A caffè macchiato or espresso macchiato is a shot of espresso that’s topped with frothed milk.

Flat White

$5.29

a coffee drink with espresso, steamed milk and a layer of foam on top. It’s similar to a latte and cappuccino, but has a thinner layer of foam on top.

Mocha

$5.29

a drink made with espresso and steamed milk that’s flavored with chocolate syrup.

Cortado

$4.29

an espresso drink of equal parts espresso and steamed milk. It's always the same volume: one doubleshot of espresso and 2 ounces milk.

Espresso con Crema

$3.69

a coffee drink with a single or double shot of espresso topped with a dollop of whipped cream.

Red Eye

$5.49

a coffee drink that combines drip coffee with one or two shots of espresso.

Doppio

$3.89

double shot of espresso

Brewed Coffee

$3.29

Frappe

$5.00

Vanilla Cream

$4.50

Merchandise & Art

TDE T-Shirt

$25.29

Derek Dandridge Photo

$40.00

Simpson Book

$20.49

Norwood Book

$35.49

Body Butter 4oz

$14.00

Body Butter 8 Oz

$20.00

Cuticle Oil Bottle

$12.00

Cuticle Oil Wand

$6.00

Yoni Oil

$20.00

Lip Gloss

$6.00

Ritual Set

$60.00

Aphrodisiac Candy

$20.00

Body Oil

$16.00

JB Art

$10.00

Mushroom Bag Set

$45.00

Tote Bag

$15.00

Soulja Books

$15.00

Evan 40

$40.00

Evan 60

$60.00

Evan 80

$80.00

Evan 100

$100.00

Evan 150

$150.00

