Corner Brewery imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Bars & Lounges

Corner Brewery Corner Brewery

review star

No reviews yet

720 Norris St

Ypsilanti, MI 48198

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Corner Burger
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Chicken Tenders

Draft Beer

Arbor Classic Crowler

Arbor Classic Crowler

$8.50

Michigan Blonde Ale, 4.5% ABV, 32oz Crowler Can - Draft Filled to Order

Arbor Classic Growler

Arbor Classic Growler

$14.00

MI Blonde Ale, 4.5% ABV, 64oz Growler - Draft Filled to Order

Bake Sale Crowler

Bake Sale Crowler

$10.50

Double Milk Stout brewed with Oats, Molasses, Cocoa, Cinnamon, Vanilla, & Lactose. 7% ABV, 32oz Crowler Can - Draft Filled to Order

Bake Sale Growler

Bake Sale Growler

$18.00

Double Milk Stout brewed with Oats, Molasses, Cocoa, Cinnamon, Vanilla, & Lactose. 7% ABV, 64oz Growler - Draft Filled to Order

Buzz en Fuego Crowler

Buzz en Fuego Crowler

$9.50

American IPA w/ Habanero Peppers and Lime Peel, 6.8% ABV, 32oz Crowler Can - Draft Filled to Order

Buzz en Fuego Growler

Buzz en Fuego Growler

$16.00

American IPA w/ Habanero Peppers and Lime Peel, 6.8% ABV, 64oz Growler - Draft Filled to Order

Buzzsaw Crowler

Buzzsaw Crowler

$9.50

IPA, 6.8% ABV, 32oz Crowler Can - Draft Filled to Order

Buzzsaw Growler

Buzzsaw Growler

$16.00

IPA, 6.8% ABV, 64oz Growler - Draft Filled to Order

Chirrup Crowler

$8.50

Pilsner w/ New Zealand Hops, 5% ABV 32oz Crowler Can - Draft Filled to Order

Chirrup Growler

$14.00

Pilsner w/ New Zealand Hops, 5% ABV 64oz Growler - Draft Filled to Order

Euchre Pils Crowler

Euchre Pils Crowler

$8.50

Pils, 5.5% ABV, 32oz Crowler Can - Draft Filled to Order

Euchre Pils Growler

Euchre Pils Growler

$14.00

Pils, 5.5% ABV, 64oz Growler - Draft Filled to Order

Harvest IPA Crowler

$9.50

Fresh Hopped IPA, 6% AB, 32oz Crowler Can - Draft Filled to Order

Harvest IPA Growler

$16.00

Fresh Hopped IPA, 6% ABV, 64oz Growler - Draft Filled to Order

Festbier Crowler

$9.50

Golden Lager 5.5% ABV , 32oz Crowler Can - Draft Filled to Order

Festbier Growler

$16.00

Golden Lager 5.5% ABV, 64oz Growler - Draft Filled to Order

Liquid Vinyl Crowler

Liquid Vinyl Crowler

$10.50

Russian-Style Imperial Stout, 10% ABV, 32oz Crowler Can - Draft Filled to Order

Liquid Vinyl Growler

Liquid Vinyl Growler

$18.00

Russian-Style Imperial Stout, 10% ABV, 64oz Growler - Draft Filled to Order

Old Fashioned Jack 2021 Crowler

Old Fashioned Jack 2021 Crowler

$10.50

2021 Oaked American Strong Ale w/Orange Peel and Cherry Juice ABV: 10.5%

Old Fashioned Jack 2022 Crowler

$10.50

2022 Oaked American Strong Ale w/Orange Peel and Cherry Juice ABV: 10.5%

Sacred Cow Crowler

$9.50

Classic American IPA, 6.8% ABV, 32oz Crowler Can - Draft Filled to Order

Sacred Cow Growler

$16.00

Classic American IPA, 6.8% ABV, 64oz Growler - Draft Filled to Order

Satin Skies Crowler

Satin Skies Crowler

$9.50

Oatmeal Stout w/ notes of Coffee and Bittersweet Chocolate, ABV: 6.5%

Satin Skies Growler

Satin Skies Growler

$16.00

Oatmeal Stout w/ notes of Coffee and Bittersweet Chocolate, ABV: 6.5%

Simulator Crowler

$9.50

Doppelbock 7.6% ABV, 32oz Crowler Can - Draft Filled to Order

Simulator Growler

$16.00

Doppelbock 7.6% ABV, 64oz Growler - Draft Filled to Order

Strawberry Blonde Crowler

Strawberry Blonde Crowler

$9.50

Fruit Ale, 6.8% ABV, 32oz Crowler Can - Draft Filled to Order

Strawberry Blonde Growler

Strawberry Blonde Growler

$16.00

Fruit Ale, 6.8% ABV, 64oz Growler - Draft Filled to Order

Tilted Earth Midwest Crowler

Tilted Earth Midwest Crowler

$9.50

Midwest IPA, 6.6% ABV, 32oz Crowler Can - Draft filled to order

Tilted Earth Midwest Growler

Tilted Earth Midwest Growler

$16.00

Midwest IPA, 6.6% ABV, 64oz Growler - Draft filled to Order

Tilted Earth Hazy IPA Crowler

$9.50

Hazy IPA, 6.3% ABV, 32oz Crowler Can, Draft-Filled to Order

Tilted Earth Hazy IPA Growler

$16.00

Hazy IPA, 6.3% ABV 64oz Growler, Draft-Filled to Order

Tropi Tango Crowler

Tropi Tango Crowler

$10.50

Juicy IPA w/ pineapple and tangerine. 6.2% ABV

Tropi Tango Growler

Tropi Tango Growler

$18.00

Juicy IPA w/ pineapple and tangerine. 6.2% ABV

Apple Cider Growler

$14.00

Heirloom Apple Cider, 6.2% ABV, 1L Growler - Draft Filled to Order

Cherry Cider Growler

$14.00

Arbor Cherry Cider, 6.3% ABV, 1L Growler - Draft Filled to Order

Baia Wine

Chardonnay BTL

Chardonnay BTL

$28.00

Dry, 750ml Bottle

Pinot Grigio BTL

Pinot Grigio BTL

$28.00

Dry, 750ml bottle

Rose BTL

Rose BTL

$28.00

Dry, 750ml Bottle

Rosecco BTL

Rosecco BTL

$28.00

Sparkling Rose, Dry, 750ml bottle

Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$28.00

Dry, 750ml bottle

Arbor Cans/Bottles

Chirrup Limited Run 4pk

Chirrup Limited Run 4pk

$13.00

Pilsner w/ New Zealand Hops, 5% ABV 4pk- 16oz Cans

Peches en Regalia 500ml

Peches en Regalia 500ml

$15.00

Barrel Aged Blonde Ale w/ Peaches, 5.2% ABV. 500ml Bottle.

Peches en Regalia 750ml

Peches en Regalia 750ml

$19.00

Barrel Aged Blonde Ale w/ Peaches, 5.2% ABV. 750ml Bottle.

Velvet Hammer 10

Velvet Hammer 10

$18.00

2016 Vintage Barrel Aged Sour Brown Ale, 8.5% ABV, 750ml Bottle

Velvet Hammer 12 500ml

Velvet Hammer 12 500ml

$15.00

2018 Vintage Barrel Aged Sour Brown Ale, 8.5% ABV, 500ml Bottle

A Girl Named Egypt 6pk Cans

A Girl Named Egypt 6pk Cans

$13.00

2022 Edition! Tart Ale with Guava and Lemongrass, 4.7% ABV, 6pk Cans

Bake Sale 6pk Cans

Bake Sale 6pk Cans

$14.00

Double Milk Stout w/ Lactose, 7% ABV, 6pk-12oz Cans

Buzzsaw 6pk Cans

Buzzsaw 6pk Cans

$11.00

Buzzsaw IPA, 6.8% ABV, 6pk

Buzz En Fuego 6pk Cans

Buzz En Fuego 6pk Cans

$13.00

American IPA w/ Habanero Peppers and Lime Peel, 6.8% 6pk-12oz cans.

Euchre 6pk Cans

Euchre 6pk Cans

$11.00

Euchre Pils, 5.5% ABV

Harvest IPA 6pk

Harvest IPA 6pk

$13.00

Fresh Hopped IPA, 6% ABV. 6pk 12oz Cans

Liquid Vinyl 6pk Cans

$15.00

Russian Imperial Stout, 10% ABV, 6pk

Old Fashioned Jack 6pk Cans

Old Fashioned Jack 6pk Cans

$15.00

Oaked American Strong Ale w/Orange Peel and Cherry Juice, ABV 10.5%, 6pk - 12oz Cans

Satin Skies 6pk Cans

Satin Skies 6pk Cans

$12.00

Oatmeal Stout w/ notes of Coffee and Bittersweet Chocolate, 6.5% ABV, 6pk 12oz Cans

Strawberry 6pk Cans

Strawberry 6pk Cans

$11.00

Strawberry Blonde Fruit Ale, 6.8% ABV, 6pk

Tilted Earth Hazy IPA 6pk Cans

$12.00

Hazy IPA, 6.3% ABV, 6pk cans

Tropi Tango 6pk Cans

Tropi Tango 6pk Cans

$13.00

Juicy IPA w/ pineapple and tangerine. 6.2% ABV

Yuzu Yu 6pk Cans

Yuzu Yu 6pk Cans

$12.00

Belgian Style Witbier w/ Sweet Orange Peel, Yuzu, and Coriander, 5% ABV. 6pk 12oz Cans.

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Sodas & Nantucket Juices

Faygo Cola Can

$1.50

Faygo Cream Soda Can

$1.50

Faygo Diet Cola Can

$1.50

Faygo Diet Root Beer Can

$1.50Out of stock

Faygo Root Beer Can

$1.50

Faygo Orange Pop Can

$1.50

Faygo Twist Can

$1.50

LaCroix Cran-Raspberry Can

$1.50

LaCroix Lemon Can

$1.50

Nantucket Apple Juice Bottle

$3.00

Nantucket Cranberry Juice Bottle

$3.00

Nantucket Lemonade Bottle

$3.00

Specials

Au Jus Ready

Au Jus Ready

$12.00

Mushrooms, Red Bell Peppers, and Onions sautéed and topped with Vegan Cheese, Vegan Horsey Mayo, and Green Onions on a Hoagie Roll, served with a side of Vegan au Jus

Pepper Ann Pizza

Pepper Ann Pizza

$14.00

Pizza with a Roasted Fresno Marinara Base, Mozzarella, Red Bell Peppers, Jalapenos, Caramelized Onions, and Gouda, topped with Smoked Paprika and Basil

Play Freebird!

Play Freebird!

$14.00

Double-Battered Fried Chicken tossed in Honey BBQ with Garlic Mayo and Gouda, topped with Slaw and Crispy Onion Strings on a Brioche Bun

The Silly Turkey

The Silly Turkey

$14.00

Turkey with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, and Cilantro Lime Aioli on a Pretzel Bun

Shareables and Snacks

Pretzel Spears

$9.50

Served with Pepper Jack Cheese Sauce and Brown Ale Mustard

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Thai Sweet Chili Sauce, Fresno Chilies, Peanuts, Green Onion, Cilantro. Vegan, Gluten Free

Carnitas Fries

Carnitas Fries

$11.50

Fries, Mojo Pork, Orange Zest, Cilantro, & Cilantro Lime Aioli. Gluten Free

Fry Basket

$6.00

Fries & Sea Salt. Choice of Regular or Garlic Fries. Vegan, Gluten Free

Nachos

$12.50

Fresh Chips, Black Beans, Pepperjack Sauce, Jalapenos, Refried Beans, Avocado, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo. Choice to Add a Protein. Gluten Free

Pita & Dip

$6.00

House Made Pita.

Tortilla Chips & Dip

$6.00

Fresh Tortilla Chips. Choice of Dip.

Chicken Wings

$16.00

All Natural Cage-Free, Choice of Plain, Buffalo, or BBQ Sauce. Choice to add on Creamy Dill (House Ranch). Gluten Free

Grilled Veggies

$5.50

Rotating: Brussels Sprouts, Red Peppers, Cauliflower, and Carrots, seasoned with Salt, Pepper, and Garlic

Burgers

All Served with a pickle, Choice to add on a side.

Corner Burger

$12.00

1/2 lb Proprietary Beef Blend. Add on toppings to Create Your Own.

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$13.50

1/2 lb Proprietary Beef Blend, Pretzel Bun, Sauteed Mushrooms, Grilled Onion

Double Smoked Burger

$13.50

1/2 lb Proprietary Beef Blend, Pretzel Bun, Smoked Gouda, Smoked Bacon, BBQ Sauce

Sliders

$12.50

Proprietary Beef Blend, American Cheese, Special Sauce, Onions, Pickle Chips

Vegan Burger

$12.00

Vegan Pretzel Bun, Shredded Lettuce, Vegan Garlic Mayo, Onion

Vegan Temptation Burger

$12.50

Vegan Pretzel Bun, House Vegan Patty, Vegan Slaw, Vegan Mayo, Tomato Red Onion

Main Plates

Chicken Tenders

$12.50

Hand Breaded. Choice of BBQ, Creamy Dill (House Ranch), or Buffalo Sauce. Choice to Add Fries.

Fish & Chips

$16.50

Fresh Cod, Fries, Slaw, Tartar Sauce

Flatbread Pizzas

9" x 16", 10 slices

Flatbread Pizza - Build your own!

$12.00

Base includes Mozzarella and Pizza Sauce.

Forager Pizza

$15.00

Roasted Garlic and Olive Oil Base instead of Sauce, Wild Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Black Pepper

Switala Margherita Pizza

$13.50

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Tomato, Balsamic, Basil

Party Shark Pizza

Party Shark Pizza

$16.50

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Smoked Bacon, Red Pepper Flakes

Vegan Flatbread Pizza

$6.00

Base of Choice of one sauce. Choice to Add on Vegan Cheese.

Salads & Soups

Vegan Chili Bowl

$6.00

Pinto & Black Beans, Mushrooms, Green Onion Garnish. Vegan. Gluten Free

Vegan Chili Cup

$4.00

Pinto & Black Beans, Mushrooms, Green Onion Garnish. Vegan. Gluten Free

Seasonal Soup Bowl

$6.00

Chicken & Vegetable *Garnished with Croutons and Parsley **GF without Garnish

Seasonal Soup Cup

$4.00

Chicken & Vegetable *Garnished with Croutons and Parsley **GF without Garnish

Greek Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Feta, Kalamata Olives, Red Peppers, Red Onions, Roasted Beets, Cucumbers, Greek Vinaigrette. Gluten Free.

House Salad

$7.00

Romaine, Cucumber, Grape Tomatoes, Carrots, Dijon Vinaigrette. Vegan, Gluten Free

Sandwiches

All Served with a pickle, Choice to add on a side.

The Krone Cubano

$13.50

Grilled Hoagie Roll, Dearborn Smoked Ham, Mojo Pork, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Beer Mustard

Vegan Red Curry Tofu

$11.50

Hoagie Roll, Curry & Garlic Infused Tofu, Vegan Mayo, Pickles, Vegan Slaw

Teacher Patti's Reuben

Teacher Patti's Reuben

$13.50

Thick Cut Buttered Rye, Sauteed Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Horseradish Mayo, Swiss Cheese

Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$11.50

Falafel, Hummus, Red Onion, Pickle Spears, Fries, Vegan Garlic Mayo in a Flour Tortilla Wrap. Vegan

The Little Red Hen

The Little Red Hen

$13.50

Double-Battered Fried Chicken with Spicy Cayenne Breading, Lettuce, Pickles, and Garlic Mayo, on a Brioche Bun

Pulled Pork Sammie

Pulled Pork Sammie

$12.50

BBQ Pulled Pork, Pickle Chips, Slaw, Fried Onion Strings, on a Brioche Roll

Dessert

Banana Cake

Banana Cake

$7.00

Soft Milk Chocolate Ganache, Caramel Mousse, and Banana Cake Layered Cake Slice. Caramel and Chocolate Syrup Drizzle.

Chocolate Chip Cookies (3)

$5.00

With a sprinkle of Sea Salt

Dark Chocolate Stout Cake

$7.00

Served Warm. Infused with Faricy's Dry Stout.

Corner Kids

Served with Tortilla Chips or Choice to Substitute . Pickle Upon Request.

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Buttered Sourdough with American Cheese

KIDS Quesadilla

$6.00

Flour Tortilla with Cheddar Cheese

KIDS Grilled PBJ

$6.00

Buttered Sourdough, Creamy Peanut Butter, Strawberry Jam

Extra Sauces/Dressings

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Beer Mustard

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Cilantro Lime Aioli

$0.50

Creamy Dill (House Ranch)

$0.50

Garlic Mayo

$0.50

Greek Vinaigrette

$0.50

Horsey Mayo

$0.50

Pepper Jack Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Pico de Gallo

$0.50

Pizza Sauce

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Tarter Sauce

$0.50

Vegan Mayo

$0.50

Mug Club Memberships

Mug Club Membership (Standard)

Mug Club Membership (Standard)

$100.00

Annual Mug Club Membership: Receive all Mug Club Benefits and a Custom Made Mug with a Name on it. An email will be sent to the purchaser's email within 3 days to organize pickup of Membership card and information packet if not done as a Curbside Pickup on date of purchase.

Mug Club Membership (Deluxe)

Mug Club Membership (Deluxe)

$125.00

Annual Mug Club Membership: Receive all Mug Club Benefits and a Deluxe Custom Made Mug with a Name and image on it. An email will be sent to the purchaser's email within 3 days to organize pickup of Membership card and information packet if not done as a Curbside Pickup on day of purchase.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come and enjoy! Curbside Pick-Up or Delivery! Pick-Up Orders, in the Last Name field please note the type of vehicle you'll be arriving in with your name in this field. This will help facilitate our watching for your arrival at the Norris Street entrance as the phone lines can get busy! Thank you for your support!

Location

720 Norris St, Ypsilanti, MI 48198

Directions

Gallery
Corner Brewery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sidetrack Bar and Grill - 56 E. Cross St
orange star4.4 • 7,331
56 E. Cross St Ypsilanti, MI 48198
View restaurantnext
Bellflower Restaurant
orange star5.0 • 128
209 Pearl St Ypsilanti, MI 48197
View restaurantnext
Carson's American Bistro - Carson's American Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
2000 Commonwealth Blvd Ann Arbor, MI 48105
View restaurantnext
Rappourt
orange starNo Reviews
2721 Plymouth Road Ann Arbor, MI 48105
View restaurantnext
Frasers Pub Inc.
orange starNo Reviews
2045 Packard Rd Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Pizza House
orange starNo Reviews
618 Church Street Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Ypsilanti

Sidetrack Bar and Grill - 56 E. Cross St
orange star4.4 • 7,331
56 E. Cross St Ypsilanti, MI 48198
View restaurantnext
The Wurst Bar
orange star4.4 • 1,902
705 W Cross St Ypsilanti, MI 48197
View restaurantnext
Got Burger!
orange star4.2 • 1,833
301 West Cross St Ypsilanti, MI 48197
View restaurantnext
Red Rock Barbecue
orange star4.2 • 929
207 W Michigan Ave Ypsilanti, MI 48197
View restaurantnext
Blazin' Burgers - 2593 Ellsworth Rd
orange star4.6 • 912
2593 Ellsworth Rd Ypsilanti, MI 48197
View restaurantnext
MAIZ Mexican Cantina
orange star4.0 • 860
36 East Cross St Ypsilanti, MI 48198
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ypsilanti
Ann Arbor
review star
Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Plymouth
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Northville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Westland
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Garden City
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Livonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Novi
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston