  • Home
  • /
  • Ypsilanti
  • /
  • Ypsilanti Cocktail Club - 102 West Michigan Avenue
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ypsilanti Cocktail Club 102 West Michigan Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

102 West Michigan Avenue

Ypsilanti, MI 48197

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Bottles

Summer Gin

$40.00

Spring Gin

$40.00

Fall Gin

$40.00

Winter Gin

$40.00

Wheat Vodka

$35.00

Michigan Whiskey

$39.00

Bourbon

$62.00

Rye

$62.00

Ypsi Whiskey

$42.00

Ypsi Gin

$35.00

Ypsi Vodka

$32.00

Cranberry

$25.00

Cherry

$25.00

Raspberry

$25.00

Blackcurrant

$25.00

Absinthe

$60.00

Aperitivio

$40.00

Misco

$40.00

Revival

$28.00

Hawthorne

$28.00

Coffee 750ml

$40.00

Coffee 375ml

$28.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$28.00

Fox River 3-pack

$90.00

Fox River Rye

$62.00

Fernet

$40.00

Fixed Cocktails

Mi-groni

$34.00

Sazerac

$34.00

Old Fashion

$34.00

Canned Cocktails

Summer Habitat

$32.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Local cocktail club serving amazing cocktails made with local spirits.

Location

102 West Michigan Avenue, Ypsilanti, MI 48197

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Red Rock Barbecue
orange star4.2 • 929
207 W Michigan Ave Ypsilanti, MI 48197
View restaurantnext
C. King & Co. Cafe - 101 W Michigan Ave
orange starNo Reviews
101 West Michigan Avenue Ypsilanti, MI 48197
View restaurantnext
Cultivate Coffee & Tap House
orange starNo Reviews
307 North River Street Ypsilanti, MI 48198
View restaurantnext
Bellflower Restaurant
orange star5.0 • 128
209 Pearl St Ypsilanti, MI 48197
View restaurantnext
Corner Brewery - Corner Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
720 Norris St Ypsilanti, MI 48198
View restaurantnext
Sidetrack Bar and Grill - 56 E. Cross St
orange star4.4 • 7,331
56 E. Cross St Ypsilanti, MI 48198
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ypsilanti

Sidetrack Bar and Grill - 56 E. Cross St
orange star4.4 • 7,331
56 E. Cross St Ypsilanti, MI 48198
View restaurantnext
The Wurst Bar
orange star4.4 • 1,902
705 W Cross St Ypsilanti, MI 48197
View restaurantnext
Got Burger!
orange star4.2 • 1,833
301 West Cross St Ypsilanti, MI 48197
View restaurantnext
Red Rock Barbecue
orange star4.2 • 929
207 W Michigan Ave Ypsilanti, MI 48197
View restaurantnext
Blazin' Burgers - 2593 Ellsworth Rd
orange star4.6 • 912
2593 Ellsworth Rd Ypsilanti, MI 48197
View restaurantnext
MAIZ Mexican Cantina
orange star4.0 • 860
36 East Cross St Ypsilanti, MI 48198
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ypsilanti
Ann Arbor
review star
Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Plymouth
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Northville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Westland
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Garden City
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Livonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Novi
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston