Ypsilanti Cocktail Club 102 West Michigan Avenue
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Local cocktail club serving amazing cocktails made with local spirits.
Location
102 West Michigan Avenue, Ypsilanti, MI 48197
Gallery
