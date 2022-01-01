Mac and cheese in Ypsilanti
Ypsilanti restaurants that serve mac and cheese
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Blazin' Burgers
2593 Ellsworth Rd, Ypsilanti
|Mac & Cheese Squeeze
Served With Pickles, Mac & Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, & Our Signature Spicy Mayo. Cheese cheese & cheese... did I mention cheese?
|Blazins' Loaded Mac & Cheese
|$8.50
|Mac and Cheese Bites
|$5.50
Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Ypsilanti Township
2122 Whittaker Rd, Ypsilanti
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|Mac & Cheese
|$13.00
Creamy, cheesy goodness! Cavatappi pasta tossed in a creamy cheese sauce and sprinkled with a crispy cornbread topping.
Vegano Italiano
530 N Huron St, Ypsilanti
|Mac and Cheese
|$18.00
Vegan Mac and Cheese with smoked provolone, mozzarella and nutritional yeast topped with housemade Italian bread crumbs.
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Red Rock Barbecue
207 W Michigan Ave, Ypsilanti
|Mac & Cheese
|$7.00
|Original Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
Made-to-order original-recipe mac & cheese
|Pimento Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sidetrack Bar and Grill
56 E. Cross St, Ypsilanti
|Gluten Free Mac and Cheese
|$12.25
|Mac and Cheese
|$11.25