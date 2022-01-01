Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Ypsilanti

Go
Ypsilanti restaurants
Toast

Ypsilanti restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Blazin' Burgers image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Blazin' Burgers

2593 Ellsworth Rd, Ypsilanti

Avg 4.6 (912 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mac & Cheese Squeeze
Served With Pickles, Mac & Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, & Our Signature Spicy Mayo. Cheese cheese & cheese... did I mention cheese?
Blazins' Loaded Mac & Cheese$8.50
Mac and Cheese Bites$5.50
More about Blazin' Burgers
Item pic

 

Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Ypsilanti Township

2122 Whittaker Rd, Ypsilanti

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Mac & Cheese
Mac & Cheese$13.00
Creamy, cheesy goodness! Cavatappi pasta tossed in a creamy cheese sauce and sprinkled with a crispy cornbread topping.
More about Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Ypsilanti Township
Item pic

 

Vegano Italiano

530 N Huron St, Ypsilanti

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac and Cheese$18.00
Vegan Mac and Cheese with smoked provolone, mozzarella and nutritional yeast topped with housemade Italian bread crumbs.
More about Vegano Italiano
Red Rock Barbecue image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Red Rock Barbecue

207 W Michigan Ave, Ypsilanti

Avg 4.2 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$7.00
Original Mac & Cheese$14.00
Made-to-order original-recipe mac & cheese
Pimento Mac & Cheese$8.00
More about Red Rock Barbecue
Sidetrack Bar and Grill image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sidetrack Bar and Grill

56 E. Cross St, Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (7331 reviews)
Takeout
Gluten Free Mac and Cheese$12.25
Mac and Cheese$11.25
More about Sidetrack Bar and Grill
Item pic

 

Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill -Depot Town

39 E Cross St, Ypsilanti

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Mac & Cheese
Mac & Cheese$13.00
Creamy, cheesy goodness! Cavatappi pasta tossed in a creamy cheese sauce and sprinkled with a crispy cornbread topping.
More about Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill -Depot Town

Browse other tasty dishes in Ypsilanti

Mozzarella Sticks

Bisque

Fish Tacos

Turkey Reuben

Egg Rolls

Cheesecake

Strawberry Cheesecake

Grilled Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Ypsilanti to explore

Depot Town Ypsilanti

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Downtown Ypsilanti

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Ypsilanti to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (86 restaurants)

Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Livonia

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Northville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Garden City

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Westland

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (86 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (112 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston