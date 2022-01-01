Cake in Ypsilanti
Ypsilanti restaurants that serve cake
Blazin' Burgers
2593 Ellsworth Rd, Ypsilanti
|Belgian Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$3.50
|Cinnamon Crumb Cake
|$3.00
|Oreo Mousse Cake
|$4.00
Vegano Italiano
530 N Huron St, Ypsilanti
|Chocolate Lovers Cake Tin
|$9.00
|Raspberry Pistachio Cake Tin
|$9.00
From Botanical Bakeshop
Allergens: Wheat and Tree nuts
|Strawberry lemon cake
|$9.00
Corner Brewery
720 Norris St, Ypsilanti
|Banana Cake
|$7.00
Soft Milk Chocolate Ganache, Caramel Mousse, and Banana Cake Layered Cake Slice. Caramel and Chocolate Syrup Drizzle.
MAIZ Mexican Cantina
36 East Cross St, Ypsilanti
|Sweet Potato Cakes
|$8.99
Amaizing vegetarian favorite. Three grilled cakes made with sweet potato, black beans, smoked corn and cilantro. Topped with cilantro aioli and fresh cilantro.
Bon Appetit Cuisine
421 W. Cross St, Ypsilanti
|Strawberry Cake Slice
|$3.50
Sidetrack Bar and Grill
56 E. Cross St, Ypsilanti
|Carrot Cake
|$6.50
