Cake in Ypsilanti

Go
Ypsilanti restaurants
Toast

Ypsilanti restaurants that serve cake

Blazin' Burgers image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Blazin' Burgers

2593 Ellsworth Rd, Ypsilanti

Avg 4.6 (912 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Belgian Chocolate Mousse Cake$3.50
Cinnamon Crumb Cake$3.00
Oreo Mousse Cake$4.00
Vegano Italiano image

 

Vegano Italiano

530 N Huron St, Ypsilanti

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Lovers Cake Tin$9.00
Raspberry Pistachio Cake Tin$9.00
From Botanical Bakeshop
Allergens: Wheat and Tree nuts
Strawberry lemon cake$9.00
Corner Brewery image

 

Corner Brewery

720 Norris St, Ypsilanti

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Banana Cake$7.00
Soft Milk Chocolate Ganache, Caramel Mousse, and Banana Cake Layered Cake Slice. Caramel and Chocolate Syrup Drizzle.
MAIZ Mexican Cantina image

 

MAIZ Mexican Cantina

36 East Cross St, Ypsilanti

Avg 4 (860 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Cakes$8.99
Amaizing vegetarian favorite. Three grilled cakes made with sweet potato, black beans, smoked corn and cilantro. Topped with cilantro aioli and fresh cilantro.
Bon Appetit Cuisine image

 

Bon Appetit Cuisine

421 W. Cross St, Ypsilanti

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Cake Slice$3.50
Sidetrack Bar and Grill image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sidetrack Bar and Grill

56 E. Cross St, Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (7331 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$6.50
Carrot Cake$5.95
Got Burger! image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Got Burger!

301 West Cross St, Ypsilanti

Avg 4.2 (1833 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
2 Cakes$5.00
1 Cake$3.00
