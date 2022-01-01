Depot Town Ypsilanti restaurants you'll love

Depot Town Ypsilanti restaurants
Toast

Must-try Depot Town Ypsilanti restaurants

MAIZ Mexican Cantina image

 

MAIZ Mexican Cantina

36 East Cross St, Ypsilanti

Avg 4 (860 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mixed Taco Meal$12.99
Choice of any three of Maiz's famous tacos, with any tortilla, served with rice and choice of beans. Premium sides including Street Corn, Spicy Slaw, or Quinoa salad $0.50 per side.
Tinga Chicken Taco (1)$3.00
Fried Avocado Taco (1)$3.00
More about MAIZ Mexican Cantina
Sidetrack Bar and Grill image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sidetrack Bar and Grill

56 E. Cross St, Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (7331 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fry Basket$3.50
fresh hand cut fries
Southwest Egg Rolls$7.50
Hand wrapped stuffed w/ black beans, jack cheese and corn. Salsa ranch for dipping
Beer Pickles$6.00
Six beer battered pickle spears served with ranch
More about Sidetrack Bar and Grill
Cultivate Coffee & Tap House image

 

Cultivate Coffee & Tap House

307 North River Street, Ypsilanti

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
**Mint Mocha Latte**$6.00
Espresso, Chocolate and Mint. Hard to beat!
Cultivate House Cider (4.5%)$5.00
A sweet cider with lots of fall flavor.
**Rosemary Sage Latte**$5.00
Savory, Sweet and Herbalicious!
More about Cultivate Coffee & Tap House
