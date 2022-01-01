Depot Town Ypsilanti restaurants you'll love
MAIZ Mexican Cantina
36 East Cross St, Ypsilanti
Popular items
Mixed Taco Meal
$12.99
Choice of any three of Maiz's famous tacos, with any tortilla, served with rice and choice of beans. Premium sides including Street Corn, Spicy Slaw, or Quinoa salad $0.50 per side.
Tinga Chicken Taco (1)
$3.00
Fried Avocado Taco (1)
$3.00
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sidetrack Bar and Grill
56 E. Cross St, Ypsilanti
Popular items
Fry Basket
$3.50
fresh hand cut fries
Southwest Egg Rolls
$7.50
Hand wrapped stuffed w/ black beans, jack cheese and corn. Salsa ranch for dipping
Beer Pickles
$6.00
Six beer battered pickle spears served with ranch
Cultivate Coffee & Tap House
307 North River Street, Ypsilanti
Popular items
**Mint Mocha Latte**
$6.00
Espresso, Chocolate and Mint. Hard to beat!
Cultivate House Cider (4.5%)
$5.00
A sweet cider with lots of fall flavor.
**Rosemary Sage Latte**
$5.00
Savory, Sweet and Herbalicious!